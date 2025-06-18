RUMOR: Drew Goddard's THE MATRIX Movie Will Feature The Return Of Original Cast Member [SPOILER]

It was last April when we first learned that The Cabin in the Woods and Bad Times at the El Royale filmmaker Drew Goddard had signed up to helm a new Matrix movie for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Rumours of a reboot or spin-off have persisted for years, and while we're still in the dark about which category this one will fall into, the hope is that it ultimately marks a return to form for the franchise.

The Matrix was released in 1999 to widespread acclaim, with The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions following in 2003. They didn't receive as warm a response as the original, and Lana returned to the property (minus Lilly) in 2021 for The Matrix Resurrections. That similarly struggled to strike a chord with fans and was widely considered a disappointment.

We now have an update on the project, this time from scooper Daniel Richtman (via SFFGazette.com). He's reporting that, "The idea is to have Keanu Reeves back for the next Matrix movie." No further details are provided, but if this is accurate, it seems Neo's story isn't over quite yet.

While there were once rumblings of a reboot starring Michael B. Jordan, bringing Reeves back might not be the worst idea in the world. Fans aren't exactly crying out for a reboot, so continuing the story with a familiar lead and new approach might be what's needed to help make the franchise relevant again.

When we last saw Neo, he and Trinity were reshaping The Matrix together. That could make him a God-like being in Goddard's apparent follow-up.

Talking about his reboot plans, Goddard has said, "It is not hyperbole to say The Matrix films changed both cinema and my life. Lana and Lilly’s exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis, and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world."

Jesse Ehrman, Warner Bros. Motion Pictures President of Production added, "Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honoring what Lana and Lilly began over 25-years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters."

"The entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making this new Matrix film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis’ spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio."

The Matrix franchise revolves around a dystopian future where sentient machines control humanity in a simulated reality called the Matrix to harvest their bioelectricity. The protagonist, Neo, discovers his reality is a simulation and joins a rebellion against the machines.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.