RUMOR: Drew Goddard's THE MATRIX Movie Will Feature The Return Of Original Cast Member [SPOILER]

There's a great deal of intrigue surrounding Drew Goddard's (The Martian) plans for his Matrix movie, and a new rumour claims to reveal which original cast member is being eyed to make their return...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 18, 2025 07:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Matrix
Source: SFFGazette.com

It was last April when we first learned that The Cabin in the Woods and Bad Times at the El Royale filmmaker Drew Goddard had signed up to helm a new Matrix movie for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Rumours of a reboot or spin-off have persisted for years, and while we're still in the dark about which category this one will fall into, the hope is that it ultimately marks a return to form for the franchise. 

The Matrix was released in 1999 to widespread acclaim, with The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions following in 2003. They didn't receive as warm a response as the original, and Lana returned to the property (minus Lilly) in 2021 for The Matrix Resurrections. That similarly struggled to strike a chord with fans and was widely considered a disappointment.

We now have an update on the project, this time from scooper Daniel Richtman (via SFFGazette.com). He's reporting that, "The idea is to have Keanu Reeves back for the next Matrix movie." No further details are provided, but if this is accurate, it seems Neo's story isn't over quite yet. 

While there were once rumblings of a reboot starring Michael B. Jordan, bringing Reeves back might not be the worst idea in the world. Fans aren't exactly crying out for a reboot, so continuing the story with a familiar lead and new approach might be what's needed to help make the franchise relevant again.

When we last saw Neo, he and Trinity were reshaping The Matrix together. That could make him a God-like being in Goddard's apparent follow-up.

Talking about his reboot plans, Goddard has said, "It is not hyperbole to say The Matrix films changed both cinema and my life.  Lana and Lilly’s exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis, and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world."

Jesse Ehrman, Warner Bros. Motion Pictures President of Production added, "Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honoring what Lana and Lilly began over 25-years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters."

"The entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making this new Matrix film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis’ spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio."

The Matrix franchise revolves around a dystopian future where sentient machines control humanity in a simulated reality called the Matrix to harvest their bioelectricity. The protagonist, Neo, discovers his reality is a simulation and joins a rebellion against the machines.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them. 

tmp3
tmp3 - 6/18/2025, 7:28 PM
The first Matrix is an all time great movie for me. Thought ressurections was kind of awful. Goddard is a good writer but… is he good enough to pull this off? Unsure. Much like the Serkis LOTR revival - interested to see how it goes, but not expecting anything great.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/18/2025, 7:33 PM
@tmp3 - After Ressurections, anyone who isn't the Wachowski brothers is at least a step in the right direction.
Asterisk
Asterisk - 6/18/2025, 7:39 PM
@HashTagSwagg - am I in 2015? Are we really about to make this mistake again?
TK420
TK420 - 6/18/2025, 7:41 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Wach Brothers are washed. That last Matrix was unwatchable...
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/18/2025, 8:27 PM
@tmp3 - I agree. I actually liked reloaded alot and brought it into my physics AP class in high-school to demonstrate the laws of momentum when thr trucks collided lol. Anyways, yes the last was awful and I like Goddard so hoping he does good
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/18/2025, 7:40 PM
"Drew Goddard's THE MATRIX Movie Will Feature The Return Of Original Cast Member"

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/18/2025, 7:44 PM
@Feralwookiee - John Wick
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 6/18/2025, 7:48 PM
Please no more. The Matrix Resurrections made Reloaded and Revolutions look like masterpieces.
Gambito
Gambito - 6/18/2025, 7:49 PM
Resurrection was fantastic minus the lame fights, very meta movie instead of going for a earnest force awakens type reboot. Keanu was great as well as Carrie, no matter how good the next movie will be it will NEVER ever top Neo and Trinity’s story
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/18/2025, 7:51 PM
Call Sophia Stewart.
OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 6/18/2025, 7:51 PM
Ugh Don’t turn the Matrix into the Terminator franchise and reboot it with every movie. I personally wish they’d forget the last one and give us the proper sequel it deserved. The only new character I liked was Bugs. Wouldn’t mind her coming back. And bring back Laurence Fishburne!
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 6/18/2025, 7:51 PM
OT: Marvel added a new movie slate for Dec 18th, 2028.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 6/18/2025, 7:59 PM
@TheShellyMan - FF2
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 6/18/2025, 7:58 PM
“Let the past die, kill it if you have to.”
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/18/2025, 7:59 PM
User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/18/2025, 8:03 PM
@MisterBones - You could use that gif for like 90% of "new" Hollywood projects these days.
Hollywood is void of original ideas.
Just a disgrace.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 6/18/2025, 8:21 PM
@MisterBones -
User Comment Image
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/18/2025, 8:02 PM
Every Matrix movie had the return of THAT original character.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 6/18/2025, 8:08 PM
Reloaded is a classic. By far the best in the all the series and the anime. That’s what they should do.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/18/2025, 8:15 PM
@TheJester187 - it's a fart in the wind compared to the first film bud. Hate to break it to you.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/18/2025, 8:14 PM
Goddard is the only reason I hold hope for this.

