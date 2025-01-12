RUMOR: WICKED Star Ariana Grande Is Being Eyed For Lead Role In Drew Goddard's THE MATRIX Movie

RUMOR: WICKED Star Ariana Grande Is Being Eyed For Lead Role In Drew Goddard's THE MATRIX Movie

According to a wild new rumour doing the rounds online this weekend, Wicked star Ariana Grande is being eyed to take on the lead role in Drew Goddard's upcoming Matrix movie. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 12, 2025 10:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Matrix
Source: SFFGazette.com

Last April, we learned that The Martian writer and The Cabin in the Woods director Drew Goddard had been tapped to helm a new Matrix movie for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Rumours of a reboot or spin-off have persisted for years, and while we don't know which category this one will fall into, this could mark a return to form for the franchise. 

The Matrix was released in 1999 to widespread acclaim, with The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions following in 2003. They didn't receive anywhere near as warm a response as the original, and Lana returned to the property (minus Lilly) in 2021 for The Matrix Resurrections. That once again struggled to strike a chord with fans and was widely deemed a disappointment.

There's currently no word on whether original Matrix leads Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss, Laurence Fishburne, and Hugo Weaving will be involved in any way, but a new rumour claims to reveal one of the project's leads: Wicked star Ariana Grande!

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH (via SFFGazette.com), "[Grande is] eyed for a leading role in the next Matrix movie from Drew Goddard." That's all we have to go on for now, though this would be a huge step forward for the singer's acting career after her critically acclaimed performance in Wicked

Grande has previously expressed an interest in taking on a greater number of acting roles. "I’m going to say something so scary, it’s going to scare the absolute shit out of my fans and everyone," she said last year. "I love them, and they will deal, and we will be here forever. I’m always going to make music. I’m always going to go on stage."

"I’m always going to do pop stuff, I pinky promise, but I don’t think doing it at the rate that I’ve been doing for the past 10 years is where I see the next 10 years," Grande continued. "I think I love acting; I love musical theater. Reconnecting with this part of myself...I love comedy, and it heals me to do that - finding roles to use these parts of myself."

A sci-fi project like this would be a big test for the singer-turned-actor; what we do know is that she won't be joined by Will Smith

Talking about his reboot plans, Goddard has said, "It is not hyperbole to say The Matrix films changed both cinema and my life.  Lana and Lilly’s exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis, and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world."

The Matrix franchise revolves around a dystopian future where sentient machines control humanity in a simulated reality called the Matrix to harvest their bioelectricity. The protagonist, Neo, discovers his reality is a simulation and joins a rebellion against the machines.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them. 

THE MATRIX: It Seems Will Smith Won't Be Taking The Red Pill As The New Neo After All
Related:

THE MATRIX: It Seems Will Smith Won't Be Taking The Red Pill As The New Neo After All
SUICIDE SQUAD Star Will Smith Shares Cryptic Social Media Post - Has He Joined THE MATRIX Reboot As Neo?
Recommended For You:

SUICIDE SQUAD Star Will Smith Shares Cryptic Social Media Post - Has He Joined THE MATRIX Reboot As Neo?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/12/2025, 10:18 AM
First
micvalpro
micvalpro - 1/12/2025, 10:22 AM
I just rewatched the last one a few hours ago and god it's such a wasted opportunity. The only thing I liked about it was Bugs. Bring her back.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/12/2025, 10:27 AM
I had to look up Bugs because The Matrix Regurgitations has not entered the public consciousness. Eh, let's set overrated Jessica Henwick aside to make room for more talented actors and better characters. Like ones without short colorful dyed hair.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/12/2025, 10:22 AM
*checks headline*

Uh, sure, why not.

There's a slim chance of DEI and antiwhite and social engineering obsessed Hollywood executive handlers to allow a good The Matrix movie anymore.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 1/12/2025, 10:26 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Spike101
Spike101 - 1/12/2025, 10:26 AM
Why oh why do people do remakes and reboots? They are seldom better than the original, if just seems a lazy attempt to milk a cash cow. The original 3 Matrix movies are superb in my opinion, ok maybe the third is a bit off the mark but that often happens with a concept as far out as the Matrix when the writers struggle to tie up all the loose ends and explain everything. Just leave them be and cherish them for what they are.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/12/2025, 10:31 AM
It would be fine if Warner Bros. and Wachowski Bros. actually delivered a good The Matrix sequel, prequel, or reboot.

But like Disney with Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Willow, Marvel, Disney Disney, Alien, etc. they're more interested in pissing off original fans and social engineering people.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/12/2025, 10:35 AM
Will we see a bite of food push out the skin on her abdomen in bullet time?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/12/2025, 10:36 AM
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/12/2025, 10:38 AM
Will her callsign be Blackfisher?

Josh made a misleading headline, allegedly she's up for a leading role, not the lead role.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/12/2025, 10:40 AM
Never forget that Ariana Grande is a white woman who wore blackface multiple times and has been allowed by the left to get away with it.
OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 1/12/2025, 10:43 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Youre my favorite kinda twink!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/12/2025, 10:50 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - wow 6 comments already and none of them responding to an @. You're either utterly bored or obsessed with Ariana Grande.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/12/2025, 10:50 AM
You're my favorite kinda reaninated six foot eight bear!
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 1/12/2025, 10:44 AM
User Comment Image
MuadDib
MuadDib - 1/12/2025, 10:44 AM
🤮
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/12/2025, 10:46 AM
Ariana Grande was just a pop star and worthy of nothing but an uninterested dismissive acknowledgement from me until last year when I saw her on SNL and in Wicked.

Now I think she's a talented, disciplined performer and should be on every Hollywood director or producer's radar.

Hire this woman.
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 1/12/2025, 11:10 AM
@ObserverIO - Agreed. Ariana is actually a top tier talent
Forthas
Forthas - 1/12/2025, 10:48 AM
If the Matrix were a musical then this would make sense! Otherwise I don't see it. In fairness Mariah Carey gave a more than decent performance in a small role in the movie Prescious (2009) which few people thought she was capable of.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/12/2025, 10:51 AM
@Forthas - Sometimes pop stars can surprise you. Like Lady Gaga keeps trying to do (Star is Born really shouldn't count, she was playing herself).
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/12/2025, 10:54 AM
Never forget Ariana Grande licked a doughnut in a doughnut shop for a stranger to eat.

And she doesn't like Americans.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/12/2025, 10:59 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - You're in love with her aren't you?
PatientXero
PatientXero - 1/12/2025, 11:08 AM
That would be horrible for many reasons.
KaDoosh
KaDoosh - 1/12/2025, 11:31 AM
You mean Larry and Andy. No need to feed the delusion, Josh.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 1/12/2025, 11:36 AM
The Cyanide Pill better be an option in this movie.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/12/2025, 11:38 AM
Just don't see her as a lead in an action flick🤷🏾‍♂️
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/12/2025, 11:40 AM
Interesting…

From what I’ve seen of her in Wicked and some of her other work , I think she certainly has chops so I wouldn’t mind giving her a shot in this if it’s true.

User Comment Image

Anyway , I like Drew Goddard so hopefully this new Matrix film if/when it happens turns out well!!.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 1/12/2025, 11:48 AM
User Comment Image User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder