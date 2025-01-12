RUMOR: WICKED Star Ariana Grande Is Being Eyed For Lead Role In Drew Goddard's THE MATRIX Movie

Last April, we learned that The Martian writer and The Cabin in the Woods director Drew Goddard had been tapped to helm a new Matrix movie for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Rumours of a reboot or spin-off have persisted for years, and while we don't know which category this one will fall into, this could mark a return to form for the franchise.

The Matrix was released in 1999 to widespread acclaim, with The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions following in 2003. They didn't receive anywhere near as warm a response as the original, and Lana returned to the property (minus Lilly) in 2021 for The Matrix Resurrections. That once again struggled to strike a chord with fans and was widely deemed a disappointment.

There's currently no word on whether original Matrix leads Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss, Laurence Fishburne, and Hugo Weaving will be involved in any way, but a new rumour claims to reveal one of the project's leads: Wicked star Ariana Grande!

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH (via SFFGazette.com), "[Grande is] eyed for a leading role in the next Matrix movie from Drew Goddard." That's all we have to go on for now, though this would be a huge step forward for the singer's acting career after her critically acclaimed performance in Wicked.

Grande has previously expressed an interest in taking on a greater number of acting roles. "I’m going to say something so scary, it’s going to scare the absolute shit out of my fans and everyone," she said last year. "I love them, and they will deal, and we will be here forever. I’m always going to make music. I’m always going to go on stage."

"I’m always going to do pop stuff, I pinky promise, but I don’t think doing it at the rate that I’ve been doing for the past 10 years is where I see the next 10 years," Grande continued. "I think I love acting; I love musical theater. Reconnecting with this part of myself...I love comedy, and it heals me to do that - finding roles to use these parts of myself."

A sci-fi project like this would be a big test for the singer-turned-actor; what we do know is that she won't be joined by Will Smith.

Talking about his reboot plans, Goddard has said, "It is not hyperbole to say The Matrix films changed both cinema and my life. Lana and Lilly’s exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis, and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world."

The Matrix franchise revolves around a dystopian future where sentient machines control humanity in a simulated reality called the Matrix to harvest their bioelectricity. The protagonist, Neo, discovers his reality is a simulation and joins a rebellion against the machines.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.