SUICIDE SQUAD Star Will Smith Shares Cryptic Social Media Post - Has He Joined THE MATRIX Reboot As Neo?

We appreciate what a bonkers headline that is, but yes, Suicide Squad star Will Smith has just shared an Instagram post strongly hinting that he'll get a second chance at playing The Matrix's Neo...

By JoshWilding - Jan 06, 2025 04:01 PM EST
Last April, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that Drew Goddard had been tapped to write and direct a new Matrix movie. Rumours of a reboot or spin-off have persisted for years, and while we don't know which category this project will fall into, the news excited fans of the franchise.

Goddard, best known for writing The Martian and directing The Cabin in the Woods (he also worked on Daredevil and Sony Pictures unmade Sinister Six movie), will be joined by franchise co-creator Lana Wachowski as executive producer.

Today, the question on everyone's lips is whether the movie will star Will Smith...as Neo?!

The Oscar-winner famously passed on the role to instead star in Wild Wild West. As a result, Keanu Reeves was cast as the iconic character and the rest, as they say, is history. However, a reboot could change things (and, hey, that's still a better idea than another sequel after the last three disappointing efforts). 

On Instagram - via SFFGazette.com - Smith shared a brief video with a message reading, "In 1997, the Wachowskis offered Will Smith the role of Neo in The Matrix. Smith turned it down. He chose Wild Wild West, believing it was a better fit for him at the time But the question remains: What would The Matrix have been like with Will Smith as Neo?"

It concluded by saying, "Wake up, Will...The Matrix has you..."

Whether this is the actor teasing his casting in a new Matrix movie remains to be seen, but it's generating plenty of interest online. Talking in 2019, Smith acknowledged that, had he been cast as Neo, the 1999 classic would have been vastly different.

"It’s not like it would’ve been like [the movie we got]. Keanu was perfect. Laurence Fishburne was perfect," he said. "If I had done it, because I’m Black, Morpheus wouldn’t have been Black, because they were looking at Val Kilmer. I was going to be Neo and Val Kilmer was going to be Morpheus. So I probably woulda messed The Matrix up!"

The Matrix was released in 1999 to widespread acclaim, with The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions following in 2003. They didn't receive anywhere near as warm a response as the original, and Lana returned to the property (minus Lilly) in 2021 for The Matrix Resurrections

"It is not hyperbole to say The Matrix films changed both cinema and my life," Goddard said of the reboot. "Lana and Lilly’s exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis, and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world."

Check out Smith's post below.

BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 1/6/2025, 4:37 PM
Reboot?....LMFAOOOOOO! Good Luck.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 1/6/2025, 4:38 PM
Please no. Resurrections was terrible enough, don't need another Matrix movie. The first one is golden and can never be topped.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/6/2025, 4:41 PM
If this is for real, I'm [frick]ing excited.

I mean the last Matrix movie was a [frick]ing disaster, but when it comes to action movies, Will does not disappoint, so I believe this will be a good one if it happens.

For [frick]s Sake.
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 1/6/2025, 4:43 PM
Nothing beats the original
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 1/6/2025, 4:43 PM
Maybe it's set in The Matrix universe, but not necessary live-action.

Time will tell. But Will Smith definitely could add some new breath to the IP.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/6/2025, 4:56 PM
@NinnesMBC - Goddard quote makes me think it’s set in the same universe and not a reboot.
Floke
Floke - 1/6/2025, 4:44 PM
The Matrix reboot with Will Smith...

Hahaha, good one! Such a stupid joke...
It is a joke right? Right...? Please tell me this is a joke... please...

Seriously, have they gone insane? Are they on crack?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/6/2025, 4:44 PM
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/6/2025, 4:46 PM
the franchise needs a good phucking slap
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 1/6/2025, 4:48 PM
First off, you're an ass to dismiss the last three Matrix films. They got deeper and deeper into all kinds of philosophy and I'm sorry you and the general public were too stupid to get it. They're all solid-to great films in their own right.
It's like back in the 80s when people would b1tch about Back to the Future II. "I just couldn't understand it or know where and when they are. Plus, two Michael J. Fox's and two Dr. Browns, then a letter sent from 1885? I just didn't get it man."
F***ing retards.

This needs to be a spinoff because the world of the Matrix is vast and highly unexplored. For Will "the slapper" Smith to be NEO is a disgrace to Keanu's efforts.

Take the story away from the original characters and show other areas of the Matrix people are fighting back. Sure, let Will Smith be a superbeing similar to Neo. But DON'T MAKE HIM NEO. We don't need that regurgitated crap.
HenrySwanson
HenrySwanson - 1/6/2025, 4:48 PM
“Goodbye… Mr. Anderson…”

“Aw, HELL NAH”
PC04
PC04 - 1/6/2025, 4:48 PM
Ironically this should be the franchise that does well with a "REBOOT". This however does not seem like a good idea.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/6/2025, 4:49 PM

Of course Hollywood would want to pull this crap.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 1/6/2025, 4:57 PM
A Matrix reboot, if successful, would mean a sequel. I'm a big Will Smith fan, but he's noticeably older (and a bit chunkier in the face, and he's got the dad bod) in Bad Boys 3 and 4. IDK about a new Matrix with an aging Smith being a good option. Maybe Yahyah Abdul-Mateen, or Sterling K Brown.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/6/2025, 5:00 PM
That would be really cool imo. Rather not see it be a reboot though, since the Matrix universe already has a build-in thing for that: just have it be one of the five previous version.

