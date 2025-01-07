THE MATRIX: It Seems Will Smith Won't Be Taking The Red Pill As The New Neo After All

Less than 24 hours ago, it looked like Will Smith might be gearing up to take on the role of Neo in Drew Goddard's upcoming Matrix movie. Unfortunately, two new reports have cast doubt on that possibility.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 07, 2025 07:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Matrix
Source: SFFGazette.com

It's been nearly a year since we first learned of plans for Drew Goddard to write and direct a new Matrix movie. Rumours of a reboot or spin-off have persisted for years (the prequel starring Michael B. Jordan as a young Morpheus never came to fruition) but we've heard very little about this effort since it was announced by Warner Bros. Discovery. 

Goddard, best known for writing The Martian and directing The Cabin in the Woods (he also worked on Netflix's Daredevil and the unmade Sinister Six movie for Sony Pictures), will have a helping hand from franchise co-creator Lana Wachowski who has boarded the project as an executive producer.

Yesterday, Will Smith shared a cryptic Instagram post addressing his now-infamous decision to pass on the role of Neo in 1999's The Matrix to instead star in Wild Wild West

The Oscar-winner shared a brief video with a Matrix-style message reading, "In 1997, the Wachowskis offered Will Smith the role of Neo in The Matrix. Smith turned it down. He chose Wild Wild West, believing it was a better fit for him at the time But the question remains: What would The Matrix have been like with Will Smith as Neo?"

It concluded by saying, "Wake up, Will...The Matrix has you..."

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear as if Smith was teasing a role in Goddard's movie after all.

As we first reported on SFFGazette.comVariety has revealed, "Knowledgable sources confirmed...that Smith (at least at this point) isn’t involved in the film franchise." The Hollywood Reporter also chimed in with, "Will Smith will not be joining Warner Bros. and director Drew Goddard in a new Matrix movie for the studio, insiders tell [us]."

So, what exactly was Smith teasing if not a new movie? Well, there's now a widespread belief that it likely has something to do with his plans to drop a music album for the first time since 2005's "Lost and Found." After all, why not reflect on one of his biggest career missteps in a new song?

It's also worth pointing out that the Super Bowl is fast approaching and Smith could end up playing Neo in a commercial for any number of brands. 

The Matrix was released in 1999 to widespread acclaim, with The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions following in 2003. They didn't receive anywhere near as warm a response as the original, and Lana returned to the property (minus Lilly) in 2021 for The Matrix Resurrections

"It is not hyperbole to say The Matrix films changed both cinema and my life," Goddard has said of the reboot. "Lana and Lilly’s exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis, and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world."

As always, keep checking back here for updates on The Matrix as we have them.

Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/7/2025, 7:11 PM
"It Seems Will Smith Won't Be Taking The Red Pill As The New Neo After All"

Literally no one thought he would.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/7/2025, 7:13 PM
"it looked like Will Smith might be gearing up to take on the role of Neo".
No it didn't, it always said it was a reboot not a remake. You knew this yet you said it anyway just to piss everyone off.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/7/2025, 8:26 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Great Farley! My buddies and I still reference this. Also the Fresh Pepper skit.
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 1/7/2025, 7:14 PM
Did anyone actually think this was happening ?

He's poison
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/7/2025, 7:22 PM
@HagridsHole1 - his last film made $400 million. I’m not saying he’s what he used to be but he’s still bankable to a degree.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/7/2025, 7:27 PM
@HagridsHole1 -

User Comment Image

Poison?

User Comment Image


No.

Will gave DECADES of entertainment to this industry.

He picked the wrong woman, and has paid dearly for it, to this day.

I'm not giving him a pass for all of his 🐃💩 (he's not a President's son 🤨), but I would like to see him drop that demonic harlot, and regain self-respect.


Long story short:
He is not poison.

He's been poisoned.

🪙 🪙
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 1/7/2025, 7:59 PM
@MisterBones - You're not wrong. I forgot all about that fourth Bad Boys film to be fair. Last film I seen of his was that Bright. God awful film
Asterisk
Asterisk - 1/7/2025, 7:16 PM
It’s literally a Super Bowl commercial and it’s so obvious come on man.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 1/7/2025, 7:17 PM
According to his "wife" he needs to take the little blue pills.

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/7/2025, 7:21 PM
I could’ve told you that. It’s probably a Super Bowl ad.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/7/2025, 7:27 PM
U LIAR!!!
User Comment Image
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 1/7/2025, 7:36 PM
@harryba11zack - Savage🤣
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 1/7/2025, 7:31 PM
KEEP MY RED PILL OUT YOUR [frick]IN MOUTH
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/7/2025, 7:40 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - hahaha
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 1/7/2025, 7:39 PM
Is Josh paid for these stupid useless articles?
Rpendo
Rpendo - 1/7/2025, 8:25 PM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - the article that you clicked on and took the time to comment on?

Yeah, probably.

Because people like you clicked on it and then commented on it.

Some of you people whine like children about the dumbest, most inconsequential shit, I swear.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 1/7/2025, 7:51 PM
I never was a fan of the Matrix movies, but didn't the one Wachowski make the last movie without the other one as an supposed F-you to WB's and it flopped?
So, why go to the well once more when it $eems to have dried up?

User Comment Image

The lack of originality and creativity in modern Hollywood is pretty amazing at this point.
Ghoul
Ghoul - 1/7/2025, 7:54 PM
What if he’s playing Morpheus? And it’s them downplaying casting? That would be a twist!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/7/2025, 8:13 PM
@Ghoul - If true, the real question is what the hell did Lawrence Fishburne say to piss off the Wachowski bros so much that they never wanted him to come back.
Forthas
Forthas - 1/7/2025, 8:02 PM
I know that the leadership of Warner Brothers have raised the bar for incompetence, but hiring Will Smith to play Neo would be an epic blunder among epic blunders!
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 1/7/2025, 8:08 PM
I'm still curious to see it will be, even if it's an add for the Super Bowl.

