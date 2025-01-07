THE MATRIX: It Seems Will Smith Won't Be Taking The Red Pill As The New Neo After All

It's been nearly a year since we first learned of plans for Drew Goddard to write and direct a new Matrix movie. Rumours of a reboot or spin-off have persisted for years (the prequel starring Michael B. Jordan as a young Morpheus never came to fruition) but we've heard very little about this effort since it was announced by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Goddard, best known for writing The Martian and directing The Cabin in the Woods (he also worked on Netflix's Daredevil and the unmade Sinister Six movie for Sony Pictures), will have a helping hand from franchise co-creator Lana Wachowski who has boarded the project as an executive producer.

Yesterday, Will Smith shared a cryptic Instagram post addressing his now-infamous decision to pass on the role of Neo in 1999's The Matrix to instead star in Wild Wild West.

The Oscar-winner shared a brief video with a Matrix-style message reading, "In 1997, the Wachowskis offered Will Smith the role of Neo in The Matrix. Smith turned it down. He chose Wild Wild West, believing it was a better fit for him at the time But the question remains: What would The Matrix have been like with Will Smith as Neo?"

It concluded by saying, "Wake up, Will...The Matrix has you..."

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear as if Smith was teasing a role in Goddard's movie after all.

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Variety has revealed, "Knowledgable sources confirmed...that Smith (at least at this point) isn’t involved in the film franchise." The Hollywood Reporter also chimed in with, "Will Smith will not be joining Warner Bros. and director Drew Goddard in a new Matrix movie for the studio, insiders tell [us]."

So, what exactly was Smith teasing if not a new movie? Well, there's now a widespread belief that it likely has something to do with his plans to drop a music album for the first time since 2005's "Lost and Found." After all, why not reflect on one of his biggest career missteps in a new song?

It's also worth pointing out that the Super Bowl is fast approaching and Smith could end up playing Neo in a commercial for any number of brands.

The Matrix was released in 1999 to widespread acclaim, with The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions following in 2003. They didn't receive anywhere near as warm a response as the original, and Lana returned to the property (minus Lilly) in 2021 for The Matrix Resurrections.

"It is not hyperbole to say The Matrix films changed both cinema and my life," Goddard has said of the reboot. "Lana and Lilly’s exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis, and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world."

As always, keep checking back here for updates on The Matrix as we have them.