"Bad Representation And Missed Opportunity": SUPERMAN Star Edi Gathegi Reflects On X-MEN: FIRST CLASS Role

Edi Gathegi has opened up on how poorly Darwin was treated in 2011's X-Men: First Class, and shares his take on why playing Superman's Mister Terrific "is kind of undoing the wrongs" of the Marvel movie.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 12, 2025 08:06 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men: First Class
Source: Entertainment Weekly

Hot off the success of the Twilight franchise, X-Men: First Class looked like it might be Edi Gathegi's big break. Unfortunately, his time as a member of the X-Men was cut short when Sebastian Shaw killed the mutant in short order. 

There was a lot of disappointment at the time, but even fourteen years on, Darwin's demise remains one of the X-Men franchise's biggest missteps in the eyes of many fans. 

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Gathegi, who plays the DCU's Mister Terrific in Superman, admitted that he agrees with fans. "They're not wrong," the actor acknowledged. "I think it is just a case of bad representation and missed opportunity. There was a lot that they could have done with that character, probably should have done with the character."

"I was waiting to be brought back [after First Class] because, as you know, the character doesn't die. The fact that he died in the first one isn't that big of a deal if he does what he does in the comics, which is come back," Gathegi continued. "Every movie that came out and the character didn't come back, it solidified that it was a misrepresentation and a missed opportunity."

While he's had a successful acting career since 2011, Superman does somewhat feel like Gathegi's second chance at a blockbuster role. 

On that, he said, "This job is kind of undoing the wrongs of Darwin. I know that as it stands right now, this isn't the only project that I'll be in."

Mister Terrific will be a member of the "Justice Gang" alongside Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl. As much fun as it was to be part of another superhero team-up, Gathegi was far more excited to take a deep dive into what makes Michael Holt tick. 

Describing him as "one of the most philosophically compelling heroes in DC," the actor added, "He's an atheist who believes in justice. He found meaning in knowledge. He saw that, while the universe might be cruel, intelligence, science, and innovation could make it better. He chose to become hope rather than succumbing to the despair of losing his wife."

The X-Men franchise dropped the ball on many characters and storylines, and Darwin ended up being another name you could add to the list of let-downs.

Filmmaker James Gunn seems excited about doing right by Mister Terrific, and as Gathegi points out, he's already confirmed for another DCU project. What that is hasn't been revealed, but Peacemaker season 2 is a likely destination for the hero, given the rest of the Justice Gang's presence there. 

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025. If you need a reminder of how things went for poor Darwin, here is it:

grendelthing
grendelthing - 6/12/2025, 8:39 AM
Sebastian Stan???? lolololol
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/12/2025, 8:47 AM
Confirmed, he will back for Doomsday
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 6/12/2025, 8:49 AM
Worst death in First Class
Vigor
Vigor - 6/12/2025, 8:55 AM
His death was impactful to me. So I never saw it as a bad thing. It served its need

This reminds me of how the actor who plays crossbones keeps going on about how his character was mistreated but yet he had at least 3 appearances. More than most villains in the mcu
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/12/2025, 9:01 AM
@Vigor - to be fair , this is the only time I think I have seen Gathegi talk about it while Grillo does every chance he gets lol
TheyDont
TheyDont - 6/12/2025, 8:56 AM
But it looked cool.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/12/2025, 8:56 AM
Edi,

My brother Edi

Let’s be [frick]ing clear.

Back then, society was just starting to move past the "kill the black person" [frick]ing mentality. You were [frick]ing caught in it, regardless of the hero you [frick]ing played. If you played a young [frick]ing Bishop, they would have targeted your black ass too.

Times have [frick]ing changed, and you have a [frick]ing significant role now in Superman.

Make it [frick]ing count.

For [frick]s sake.
AC1
AC1 - 6/12/2025, 8:57 AM
First Class was great but yeah they fumbled with Darwin big time, clearly they didn't know what to do with him because if he adapts to everything then he's kinda OP, so maybe they should've used another mutant in his place instead and given Edi more to do as an actual part of the team later on.

Since they were mostly using slightly more obscure characters for the First Class roster, off the top of my head they could've adapted Spike from X-Men Evolution or one of the characters inspired by him who were later added to the comics. Would've also given the team their Wolverine stand-in as a mutant with stabby powers.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/12/2025, 9:35 AM
@AC1 - that would have been cool.

I’m surprised Spyke has never made it to the comics so hopefully we see him in the MCU…

Hell if they are going with an Older Storm like in that show then you could still have him be her nephew.

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/12/2025, 8:58 AM
The power to not die. But that power was trumped by a higher logic. He was the token black dude. Black dude dies first.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 6/12/2025, 9:03 AM
I kind of disagree with his take.

The fact they included his character was good in ways of representation for time the movie was representing. His death kind of helped the team commit to their resolve. Yeah yeah "the brother always dies first" but it wasn't a meaningless.

Had Matthew Vaughn came back, there may have been a change, but they went in another direction which fans weren't mad about, but as a fan of those movies, i think he got a decent amount of time.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/12/2025, 9:17 AM
Such a stupid death
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 6/12/2025, 9:19 AM
1.Cmon this is not about racism like seriously.
2.I‘m still sad that they couldn’t find a way to fit him in. I think Bryan Singer was overwhelmed by the characters ability to adapt to anything. I mean he is way too op how do you make his character work?! But he is not the only one who deserved better I mean look at juggernaut or Cyclops in Foxs X-men Universe.
This is how it could have looked like
User Comment Image
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 6/12/2025, 9:21 AM
@LebaneseSpidey1 -
P.s. I’m not an X-men die hard fan so please don’t be angry at me with my basic knowledge.
My knowledge is only:
- Fox X-men movies
- X-men animated series
- Comicstorian
- Fans who explain me the X-men lore^^
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/12/2025, 9:20 AM
I'm more annoyed with Angel in that movie, sorry "dragonfly" because those were the wings she had. Sorry not sorry lol
mountainman
mountainman - 6/12/2025, 9:21 AM
I really enjoyed First Class and DOFP, but one of the worst things those movies did was not have any continuity between the X-Men members, besides Beast. If they would have had more prominent X-Men team members a part of it from the beginning and started building out the team over time, the series would have benefitted from it.

Regarding the complaint about the black dude dying first, sure it is a Hollywood trope. But if Shaw was going to kill any of the team members at that point during the movie, it was going to be one of the lesser knowns. Darwin and Angel were the lesser knowns. Both were played by non-white actors. He did die a hero and his death helped motivate the team. Hypothetically they could have included some other white lesser known character to fill that role. Maybe they could have included Eye Boy or something. He’s pretty useless.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/12/2025, 9:24 AM
First Class remains one of if not my favorite Fox X-Mem film this far…

However Darwin’s death was kinda BS not just because his powers allow him to adapt to anything in the comics (well , almost anything and the full nature & extent of it is unknown) but because we didn’t really get a reason for his death if I remember correctly.

Granted visually I guess you could deduce that Shaw absorbing Alex’s blast and placing it into Darwin was too much for him to handle but a line or 2 about that would have helped.

User Comment Image

Anyway it is what it is , Gathegi’s still had a nice career and am looking forward to him as Mr Terrific since he seems to be doing well from the trailers imo!!.
Thing94
Thing94 - 6/12/2025, 9:32 AM
User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/12/2025, 9:35 AM
I thought he was killed off for being an obsure xmen character anyway but nowadays got him feeling he should have been the leader just cause. Really emphasises how much hollywoods changed since 2011
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/12/2025, 9:44 AM
I really wish DC would change up Mr. Terrific uniform. Especially the mask.
LeonNova
LeonNova - 6/12/2025, 10:01 AM
It’s been a meme to this day that First Class killed the mutant who’s whole thing is he can’t die lol

