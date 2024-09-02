AHSOKA Season 2 Gets A Disappointing Update As Manny Jacinto Shares Hopes For THE ACOLYTE's Future

AHSOKA Season 2 Gets A Disappointing Update As Manny Jacinto Shares Hopes For THE ACOLYTE's Future

Ahsoka star Natasha Liu Bordizzo has shared a disappointing update on when season 2 begins shooting as The Acolyte's Manny Jacinto reveals his hopes to see the cancelled Star Wars series continue...

By JoshWilding - Sep 02, 2024 10:09 AM EST
While some were quick to rejoice at the news, many Star Wars fans were left reeling by Disney+'s decision to cancel The Acolyte after a single season. 

Despite a social media outcry and various online petitions, the odds of the series returning for a second season are incredibly low. For those who enjoyed it, that's a shame because the finale left many unanswered questions and dangling plot threads that may never be addressed (what exactly Darth Plagueis was up to, for example). 

Manny Jacinto played the enigmatic Stranger, a formidable Sith warrior who took Amandla Stenberg's Mae under his wing; the actor, who received rave reviews for his performance, appeared at Dragon Con this weekend and was asked what he still wants to do "before you leave this mortal coil."

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Jacinto simply responded, "The Acolyte Season 2." Fans in attendance definitely approved. 

You can hear that for yourselves in the player below.

There was another major Star Wars update at the event because Sabine Wren actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo was on hand to discuss Dave Filoni's plans for Ahsoka season 2. 

That series also ended on a major cliffhanger, though it wasn't long before a second batch of episodes was made official. Filoni is returning for those, with the expectation being the show will set the stage for his upcoming Star Wars crossover movie (which is now coming after The Mandalorian and Grogu).

According to Bordizzo, she expects shooting to begin on Ahsoka season 2 next summer. This means we won't see the series back on our screens until 2026 at the earliest, resulting in a three-year gap between seasons. 

Remember when we'd get two dozen episodes of TV shows like 24, Lost, and Smallville every year without fail? That sure does feel like a long time ago now...

Earlier this year, Hayden Christensen was asked about potentially reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker in Ahsoka season 2. "Look, as to whether or not we see Anakin again, I don’t know," he admitted. "But as evidenced by that last shot of the series, he’s with her in spirit, and they continue to have this connection."

Stay tuned for more updates on The Acolyte and Ahsoka season 2 as we have them.

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/2/2024, 10:16 AM
This will be the last time im commenting on a stupid josh wilding article
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/2/2024, 11:09 AM
@vectorsigma - User Comment Image
Timerider
Timerider - 9/2/2024, 10:18 AM
Ahsoka season 2 leads into The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, Ahsoka S2 looking at an early 2026 release date, followed by The Mandalorian and Grogu movie in May 2026.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/2/2024, 10:21 AM

Let's condense all that down.

Ahsoka was good. Acolyte was terrible. The end.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/2/2024, 10:23 AM
Man that was a rather dark question to ask Manny , dudes only 37 lol…

Anyway , looking forward to Ahsoka S2 since I enjoyed the first one but most interested to see the direction they take Baylan Skoll.

It’s unfortunate that Ray Stevenson is no longer with us since he was probably the MVP of the show to me but I do think Vincent Reagan could be a good replacement.

User Comment Image
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/2/2024, 10:27 AM
FFS, Joshy-Boy.

Enough.

I liked Ahsoka, so that's why I clicked on this.

"Despite a social media outcry and various online petitions, the odds of the series returning for a second season are incredibly low."

Told you that as soon as you posted it.

"the finale left many unanswered questions and dangling plot threads that may never be addressed"

If they're plot threads worth revisiting, they'll be covered in other projects.

Look at what they did with Solo and Darth Maul's return - I don't watch the animated shows, but I'm aware that stuff was covered on those.
TheFansAreDumb
TheFansAreDumb - 9/2/2024, 10:34 AM
I hope they do a season 2 of The Acolyte just to give a giant middle finger to the man babies so they have something to cry about at their circle jerk sessions.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/2/2024, 10:38 AM
@TheFansAreDumb -

User Comment Image
Spoken
Spoken - 9/2/2024, 10:56 AM
@TheFansAreDumb - Cope.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/2/2024, 10:57 AM
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 9/2/2024, 11:01 AM
Ahsoka was a major letdown not as bad as Kenobi but the equivalent of 4 episodes of TCW stretched into 8 live action shows, nothing at all happens until the very end and then it ends ffs. Also I LOVE Rosario Dawson but her acting is boring as hell I wouldn’t be against Ariana Greenblatt taking over the role
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/2/2024, 11:06 AM
Oh you..

