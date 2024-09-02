AHSOKA Season 2 Gets A Disappointing Update As Manny Jacinto Shares Hopes For THE ACOLYTE's Future

While some were quick to rejoice at the news, many Star Wars fans were left reeling by Disney+'s decision to cancel The Acolyte after a single season.

Despite a social media outcry and various online petitions, the odds of the series returning for a second season are incredibly low. For those who enjoyed it, that's a shame because the finale left many unanswered questions and dangling plot threads that may never be addressed (what exactly Darth Plagueis was up to, for example).

Manny Jacinto played the enigmatic Stranger, a formidable Sith warrior who took Amandla Stenberg's Mae under his wing; the actor, who received rave reviews for his performance, appeared at Dragon Con this weekend and was asked what he still wants to do "before you leave this mortal coil."

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Jacinto simply responded, "The Acolyte Season 2." Fans in attendance definitely approved.

There was another major Star Wars update at the event because Sabine Wren actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo was on hand to discuss Dave Filoni's plans for Ahsoka season 2.

That series also ended on a major cliffhanger, though it wasn't long before a second batch of episodes was made official. Filoni is returning for those, with the expectation being the show will set the stage for his upcoming Star Wars crossover movie (which is now coming after The Mandalorian and Grogu).

According to Bordizzo, she expects shooting to begin on Ahsoka season 2 next summer. This means we won't see the series back on our screens until 2026 at the earliest, resulting in a three-year gap between seasons.

Remember when we'd get two dozen episodes of TV shows like 24, Lost, and Smallville every year without fail? That sure does feel like a long time ago now...

Earlier this year, Hayden Christensen was asked about potentially reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker in Ahsoka season 2. "Look, as to whether or not we see Anakin again, I don’t know," he admitted. "But as evidenced by that last shot of the series, he’s with her in spirit, and they continue to have this connection."

Stay tuned for more updates on The Acolyte and Ahsoka season 2 as we have them.