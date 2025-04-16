ANDOR Season 2 Clip Finds Cassian Blasting His Way Through Stormtroopers In A TIE Fighter

Andor is set to return to Disney+ for its highly-anticipated second (and final) season on April 22, and Lucasfilm has now released the first official clip from the three-episode premiere.

In this action-packed preview, we see Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) attempting to escape from an Imperial facility (possibly a Star Destroyer) after commandeering a TIE Fighter. As Stormtroopers rush into the hangar and begin to open fire, Andor figures out how to use the craft's weapons and cuts down most of his enemies.

Only one bazooka-wielding trooper remains, but Andor is out of missiles.

Check out the clip at the link below, along with a new social media spot focusing on Ben Mendelsohn's returning Director Orson Krennic.

That could’ve gone smoother.



Check out this new clip from Season 2 of Andor and don’t miss the three-episode premiere streaming Tuesday, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/iNRMthzRFX — Star Wars (@starwars) April 16, 2025

The Empire looms with Director Orson Krennic.



The three-episode premiere of Andor is streaming Tuesday, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/GAwiO53sGe — Star Wars (@starwars) April 16, 2025

Season 2 will see the characters and their relationships intensify as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.

Rife with political intrigue, danger, tension, and high stakes, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction: The Death Star, setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film.

Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.

Says creator and executive producer Tony Gilroy, “One of the great thrills of making ‘Andor’ is the scale of the story and the number of characters we’re able to meet -- ordinary people, Imperial overlords, passionate revolutionaries. They are real people making epic decisions, all of them staring down questions with terrifying consequences. Cassian’s journey is the soul and spine of our story, but it’s the choir that makes the show. I’m so excited for audiences to see where we go in Season 2.”

The final season will unfold over 12 episodes, broken down into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter will premiere April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week.

Andor Season 2 stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker. The series was created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Luke Hull and John Gilroy.

Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy penning episodes 7-9 and Tom Bissell putting pen to paper for episodes 10-12. The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (Eps. 1-6), Janus Metz (Eps. 7-9) and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Eps. 10-12).