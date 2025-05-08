ANDOR Star Kyle Soller On Syril Karn's Fate During Episode 8's Devastating Battle - SPOILERS

After obsessively hunting Diego Luna's Cassian Andor since the very first episode of Andor, Syril Karn finally got his hands on the Rebel pilot in season 2, episode 8 - but a moment's hesitation ended up costing him everything.

Towards the end of "Who Are You?," Syril learns the truth about the Empire's evil plans for Ghorman, and stumbles through the protestors in a daze before catching sight of Andor just as he's about to assassinate Dedra Meero.

Karn brutally attacks the man he views as his sworn enemy, ultimately managing to gain the upper hand when they are both knocked down by a nearby grenade blast. Syril is about to shoot his nemesis (the one he created in his mind, at least), but Andor's question - "who are you?" - causes him to hesitate, and he is shot dead by revolutionary leader Carro Rylanze.

A sad end for a pathetic, but fascinating character who realized far too late that he had dedicated himself to a regime built on lies and conquest.

“He built up this totem of Cassian, this kind of voodoo doll, and the fact that he wasn’t even a blip on Cassian’s radar is crushing to him,” Syril actor Kyle Soller tells The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s so desperate to be remembered and to make a difference, and it’s a cut too deep by that point. He’s been betrayed by Dedra and the Empire, and now his one true obsession doesn’t even think he’s worth remembering. He’s heartbroken.”

Despite witnessing the Empire’s massacre of innocent protestors, Soller doesn’t believe Syril would’ve defected to the Rebellion even if he had survived.

“I still don’t think he would’ve joined the rebel side. I don’t think he would’ve joined a side at all,” he speculates. “I think he would’ve been so traumatized by those last ten minutes that he would just wander off somewhere to live alone.”

What did you make of these latest three episodes of Andor and Syril's demise? Let us know in the comments section.

