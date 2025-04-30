ANDOR Showrunner Tony Gilroy Reveals Why Season 2 Had To Recast Returning STAR WARS Character [SPOILER]

ANDOR Showrunner Tony Gilroy Reveals Why Season 2 Had To Recast Returning STAR WARS Character [SPOILER]

Three new episodes of Andor season 2 are now streaming on Disney+, but a familiar face from the Star Wars prequels, Rogue One, and Obi-Wan Kenobi has been replaced. Showrunner Tony Gilroy explains why...

By JoshWilding - Apr 30, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Cassian Andor
Source: EW (via SFFGazette.com)

In the sixth episode of Andor, "What a Festive Evening," Mon Mothma and her husband, Perrin, bump into a familiar character who now has a new face: Senator Bail Organa.

Bail was played by Jimmy Smits in the Star Wars prequels, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, and later returned in Disney-era projects Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Obi-Wan Kenobi. However, in Andor season 2, Benjamin Bratt (Doctor Strange) takes over as Princess Leia's father. 

Entertainment Weekly (via SFFGazette.com) caught up with showrunner Tony Gilroy to discuss his decision to recast the role, and, as expected, it came down to a simple case of logistics. 

"We couldn't work it out," he confirmed. "The scheduling didn’t work out. We really tried hard, but he wasn't available and couldn't make it. Bringing back legacy characters is really complicated. It's very expensive. It's very, who's working when. A lot of effort went into it, but we just couldn't work it out scheduling wise."

With Smits unavailable to them (and Organa set to appear in multiple episodes beyond this cameo), Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy suggested they enlist Bratt. 

"Kathy had the idea for Benjamin. It was just a brilliant idea. He’s a wonderful human being and really eager and beloved on set and really happy about what he does," Gilroy said. "I put him in episode 6 in an arbitrary way so people will get the conversation out of the way until the next week when he really starts to work."

He added, "It's one of those situations where I want to do something simple. We don't do many things that are unnecessary, but it's like, ‘Let's get him in here now so people can discuss it for a week and get it out of their system and then he can come back to really work.’ I didn’t want the guy's work to be confused with his introduction."

The casting change isn't overly distracting, and it sounds like Gilroy had no other choice if there was no way for Smits to fit Andor into his schedule. Moving forward, it's unclear whether he or Bratt would be Lucasfilm's go-to choice for the character on screen. 

The second season of Andor takes place as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.

Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from a disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.

You can check out our recap of the latest three episodes of the series by clicking here.

ANDOR Season 2, Episodes 4, 5, 6 Recap: Cassian Heads To Ghorman As The Empire's Plan Becomes Clear - SPOILERS
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/30/2025, 11:12 AM
That’s cool. Smiths is a quarter of a century older now, anyway. I know he was in Obi Wan, but I get it.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/30/2025, 11:13 AM
@FrankenDad - Smits*
Thanks autocorrect
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/30/2025, 11:14 AM
@JoshWilding - How many more “articles” are we getting on this, skippy?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/30/2025, 11:15 AM
I dont get it when they can have actors film across the world and insert them into scenes now.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 4/30/2025, 11:37 AM
@Matchesz - It's usually a budget issue. They still have to pay the actor's rate as well as then having to hire additional crew to film at whatever location the actor is at, plus shipping any wardrobe needed, the VFX costs to comp him into the scene for which they need them. Scheduling is also an issue even when they do all of the above because if the actor is working on something else, Andor would have to work around that production's schedule. When you think about it, What Zack Snyder was able to do in Army of the Dead, replacing Chris D'Elia with Tig Notaro, was pretty amazing (That's not a commentary on the film, but the effect itself) and only possible because Netflix had given him Carte Blanche. TV - especially Disney tv- is much tighter with budget overages.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/30/2025, 11:29 AM
TVLINE has a bit more detail as to why the recasting happened…

𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝟐 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚, 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐧. 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐲 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐁𝐒’ 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐘𝐨𝐫𝐤, 𝟑,𝟕𝟎𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞.

https://tvline.com/casting-news/andor-bail-organa-benjamin-bratt-recast-jimmy-smits-1235441141/

I feel like if you are going to tell a story about the formation of the Rebel Alliance then you have to bring in Bail at some point since he was one of the figureheads I feel (I guess you could have just mentioned him aswell but that depends on his function in the subsequent episodes and if it had to be him or not).

It’s unfortunate that Smits was unavailable for this but I’m sure Bratt will do well since he’s a good actor…

Anyway , I enjoyed the premiere arc for the most part so I’m looking forward to seeing the latest arc & remaining episodes!!.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/30/2025, 11:34 AM
Smart move doing the cameo first. I'm still wondering why they didn't just made it Bail's brother or something though, but I guess we'll find out when he appears in full.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/30/2025, 11:41 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Bail has a brother?.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/30/2025, 11:49 AM
@TheVisionary25 - no idea, but could be introduced as such. Even though it would be a forced introduction to new lore, I'd definitely trust Gilroy to pull it off in a meaningful way (down the line).

