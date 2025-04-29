ANDOR Season 2, Episodes 4, 5, 6 Recap: Cassian Heads To Ghorman As The Empire's Plan Becomes Clear - SPOILERS

This article was originally published on SFFGazette.com.

Three more episodes of Andor have arrived on Disney+ this evening, picking up with Cassian Andor three years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story play out.

Much was said about Ghorman in the premiere, and we finally get to visit the planet, learn more about the Empire's plans for it, and see how the Rebels are fighting back. We also catch up with Saw Gerrera and find Bix still struggling to overcome what she was put through during season 1.

Cassian goes undercover, as does Syril Karn, and Luthen Rael finds that maintaining his secret is becoming increasingly difficult in a Galaxy that's falling further under the control of the Empire.

You can read our recaps of the fourth, fifth, and sixth episodes of Andor below.

Episode 4

Andor's fourth episode opens "BBY 3," and we find Bix still having nightmares about the Imperial, Gorst, who tortured her years earlier. She and Cassian are holed up on Coruscant in one of Luthen Rael's safehouses. It's revealed that Cassian killed an Imperial soldier on a recent mission; he was just a boy, but the Rebel did what he had to do to protect the woman he loves after the young soldier saw Bix's face.

On Ghorman, Syril Karn is on a call with his mother; it seems the Empire's propaganda is having the desired effect across the Galaxy, though Syril appears to feel otherwise. That's welcomed by the Ghormans listening in, and they attempt to recruit him to their cause. However, he hasn't had a change of heart and quickly reports back to Dedra Meero.

Syril later attends a meeting where we learn that Grand Moff Tarkin once killed hundreds of Ghormans; the locals are concerned that the Empire is now building a weapons facility in secret. Elsewhere, Wilmon has been tasked with teaching one of Saw Gerrera's men how to build a Rhydonium bomb.

Luthen meets with Lonni Jung and decides to send Cassian to Ghorman. As he leaves, Bix is shown taking drugs to numb her pain.

Episode 5

The Imperial Security Bureau shows up in Syril's office, but it's all a ruse to gain the trust of the Ghorman "Rebels." He's slowly winning them over, and later has a rather passionless reunion with Dedra.

Luthen has some problems of his own. Davo Sculdun—the father of the boy Mon Mothma's son married—has discovered that one of the pieces in his collection is fake, and that means there's a risk the listening device planted there by Luthen and Kleya Marki will now be discovered. He later warns Bix against using drugs to quell her nightmares, but the pressure of this war is getting to him.

A dapper Cassian arrives on Ghorman and learns more about the planet's Rebels. They're clearly in way over their heads, but it's apparent that the Empire is setting up those who reside on the planet as the villains in case they need to destroy their home.

Saw, meanwhile, kills the man whom Wilmon was training because he was a traitor. He encourages the young Rebel to breathe in the Rhydonium, hoping to sway him to his fanatic cause.

Episode 6

Luthen picks up Cassian on Ghorman; the latter makes it clear they'd be better off not getting involved with the Ghorman Front, though much of what he says seems to be motivated by a desire to get back to Bix. Luthen chastises him for being unwilling to do what's necessary, and Cassian demands his help in fixing the woman he cares so deeply for.

Vel Sartha and Cinta Kaz reunite, with both agreeing to help the Ghorman Rebels attack a convoy that will prove what the Empire is really up to. Syril actually knows very little about the Empire's real plan for the planet, but watches on as the attack plays out. Unfortunately, these rookie fighters make some mistakes, and Kaz is killed in the crossfire. It's mission accomplished for the ISB as this means they can now frame the Ghorman Front as a terrorist group to further discredit them.

Mon Montha meets with Bale Organa and later attends a party alongside Luthen and Director Orson Krennic. She and the Imperial trade barbs while Marki and Lonni successfully remove the listening device. With that, Luthen is back to his usual self.

As the episode ends, we catch up with Gorst in an Imperial facility, but Bix is there waiting for him. She restrains the torturer and exposes him to the same horrifying sounds that nearly broke her mind. She leaves, meets with Cassian, and they blow the place up, finally taking revenge for what she went through.

Six episodes of Andor are now streaming on Disney+.