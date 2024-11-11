STAR WARS: Samuel L. Jackson Rumored To Be In Talks To Return As Mace Windu

STAR WARS: Samuel L. Jackson Rumored To Be In Talks To Return As Mace Windu

Samuel L. Jackson has always claimed that Mace Windu is still alive and kicking, and we're now hearing that the Jedi Master might be set to return to the Star Wars universe for a new project...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 11, 2024 03:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars

Mace Windu... lives?

Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was introduced as the purple Lightsaber-wielding Jedi Master in the first of George Lucas' Star Wars prequels, The Phantom Menace, and was ultimately being killed off (or so we thought) in Revenge of the Sith when Anakin Skywalker betrayed him by cutting off his arm and Emperor Palpatine used his Force-lightning to blast him out a very high window.

Despite the character's apparent death, fans have speculated that he may have survived (hey, if Darth Maul can return after being cut in half, anything is possible), and Jackson himself has frequently claimed that Windu is still among the living.

Most recently, the actor emphatically told Empire that Mace is "not dead," before making it clear that he'd be more than willing to return to the Galaxy Far, Far Away for a new movie or a Disney+ series.

"It's like, okay, Obi-Wan was dead when episode four started, so maybe everyone thinks I'm dead and we'll find out what happened to Mace Windu," he said in a previous interview. "I can come back as one-armed or a one-handed Jedi that's still around that didn't actually die."

"I could be a ghost hologram," he added. "I don't care, I just want to stay associated with the franchise. Not that I won't because I've been in three of them."

Now, scooper MTTSH is claiming that Jackson is officially in talks to return to the Star Wars universe for a mysterious project.

We don't have any other details (it could be a live-action or animated project), but it wouldn't really be too surprising if Jackson did reprise the role of Mace Windu after we've already seen a number of classic characters such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Boba Fett and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader revisited for new Disney+ shows.

How would you feel about Mace Windu being brought back for a new Star Wars project? Be sure to let us know in the comments section.

"It has been three years since the Clone Wars began. Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) rescue Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) from General Grievous, the commander of the droid armies, but Grievous escapes. Suspicions are raised within the Jedi Council concerning Chancellor Palpatine, with whom Anakin has formed a bond. Asked to spy on the chancellor, and full of bitterness toward the Jedi Council, Anakin embraces the Dark Side."

STAR WARS Has Finally Identified The Mysterious Sith Inquisitor Who Attacked Ahsoka Tano In TALES OF THE JEDI
Related:

STAR WARS Has Finally Identified The Mysterious Sith Inquisitor Who Attacked Ahsoka Tano In TALES OF THE JEDI
SKELETON CREW Full Trailer Reveals New Plot Details For The Next Disney+ STAR WARS Series
Recommended For You:

SKELETON CREW Full Trailer Reveals New Plot Details For The Next Disney+ STAR WARS Series

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/11/2024, 3:04 PM
phucking sand
User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 11/11/2024, 3:04 PM
Apparently no one actually died during Order 66 🙄
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 11/11/2024, 3:28 PM
@FireandBlood - Gonna be a show about all these kids grown up.

User Comment Image
Rosraf
Rosraf - 11/11/2024, 3:48 PM
@FireandBlood - I mean "gunned down by storm troopers" should have been our first clue.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 11/11/2024, 3:57 PM
@Rosraf - Clone troopers. Different kettle of fish.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/11/2024, 4:09 PM
@MosquitoFarmer - then they're gonna find Vader before Episode 6 and combine to kick the sh1t outta Darth with hotdogs and sausage links
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/11/2024, 3:07 PM
Reva is going to be Windu's father
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/11/2024, 3:09 PM
@HashTagSwagg - User Comment Image
TheyDont
TheyDont - 11/11/2024, 3:11 PM
There is nothing they are not going to ruin
Fogs
Fogs - 11/11/2024, 3:31 PM
@TheyDont - yeap
abd00bie
abd00bie - 11/11/2024, 3:11 PM
Next bring Amidala back
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 11/11/2024, 3:26 PM
We never saw the mofo die... but they'll make us wish we did before they get through with him.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 11/11/2024, 3:28 PM
Bringing Mace back seems like a no brainer. Since he fell never to be seen again, we have had characters get impaled, floating in the vacuum of space, escaping a sarlacc pit, literally split in half and they all survived. Shiiiiit Rey has healing powers. They can certainly explain Windu falling onto one of the flying cars after being pushed out of a window.

EZBeast
EZBeast - 11/11/2024, 3:30 PM
Disney doesn't have writer's rooms, brain storming sessions, or advisory sectors because they're too busy milking at the nostalgia farm. Gotta get every drop they can!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/11/2024, 4:11 PM
@EZBeast - that's why they call it 2% milk....because the last 2% is left in there
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/11/2024, 3:32 PM
Don’t threaten me with Kinberg then act like we might be getting Mace Windu.
Fogs
Fogs - 11/11/2024, 3:32 PM
SW is dead.

They have a multibillion IP in their hands and have NO IDEA on what to do with it.

Unbelievable.
DarthNihilus
DarthNihilus - 11/11/2024, 3:37 PM
User Comment Image
Spoken
Spoken - 11/11/2024, 3:47 PM
Why bother at this point? Everything Disney is doing is both damaging the franchise even further by trying to play damage control at every decision they make. There is no genuine flying f*ck into a rolling donut care creating good content. The moment they hired "Simon Kinberg" was literally them realizing no writer wants to work in their pool of douchebaggery.

Let people "miss" Star Wars, stop overly producing content that doesn't need to be overly produced. Star Wars survived with nearly 20 years with no movies and was a major pop-culture phenomenon (despite Episode 1 you know...doing what it did)
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 11/11/2024, 3:48 PM
Does anyone else wish that WB or Sony had bought 20th Century Fox instead of Disney, and then traded the rights to the rest of the Marvel characters Disney didn't yet own to get Lucasfilm out from under this Woke, dumb@ss studio that has no idea how to make good Star Wars or Indiana Jones... or even freaking Willow?

Pop culture would be so much better.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/11/2024, 4:16 PM
If he does come back to SWs, I sure hope he says his best line of all time:

"You know what they say about making an assumption.... it makes an ass outta you, and umption."

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder