STAR WARS: Samuel L. Jackson Rumored To Be In Talks To Return As Mace Windu

Mace Windu... lives?

Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was introduced as the purple Lightsaber-wielding Jedi Master in the first of George Lucas' Star Wars prequels, The Phantom Menace, and was ultimately being killed off (or so we thought) in Revenge of the Sith when Anakin Skywalker betrayed him by cutting off his arm and Emperor Palpatine used his Force-lightning to blast him out a very high window.

Despite the character's apparent death, fans have speculated that he may have survived (hey, if Darth Maul can return after being cut in half, anything is possible), and Jackson himself has frequently claimed that Windu is still among the living.

Most recently, the actor emphatically told Empire that Mace is "not dead," before making it clear that he'd be more than willing to return to the Galaxy Far, Far Away for a new movie or a Disney+ series.

"It's like, okay, Obi-Wan was dead when episode four started, so maybe everyone thinks I'm dead and we'll find out what happened to Mace Windu," he said in a previous interview. "I can come back as one-armed or a one-handed Jedi that's still around that didn't actually die."

"I could be a ghost hologram," he added. "I don't care, I just want to stay associated with the franchise. Not that I won't because I've been in three of them."

Now, scooper MTTSH is claiming that Jackson is officially in talks to return to the Star Wars universe for a mysterious project.

We don't have any other details (it could be a live-action or animated project), but it wouldn't really be too surprising if Jackson did reprise the role of Mace Windu after we've already seen a number of classic characters such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Boba Fett and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader revisited for new Disney+ shows.

How would you feel about Mace Windu being brought back for a new Star Wars project? Be sure to let us know in the comments section.

"It has been three years since the Clone Wars began. Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) rescue Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) from General Grievous, the commander of the droid armies, but Grievous escapes. Suspicions are raised within the Jedi Council concerning Chancellor Palpatine, with whom Anakin has formed a bond. Asked to spy on the chancellor, and full of bitterness toward the Jedi Council, Anakin embraces the Dark Side."