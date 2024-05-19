STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW Leaked Merchandise Features A Mysterious Droid And The Show's Four Young Leads

Star Wars fans who attended last April's Star Wars Celebration in London were treated to a first look at Skeleton Crew. However, more than a year later, Lucasfilm still hasn't released any of that content online (including the trailer which seemingly confirmed Jude Law is playing a Jedi).

What we do know is that the series takes place around the same time as The Mandalorian, with the expectation being that it will tie into the post-Return of the Jedi era of storytelling. How important it's going to be to the wider franchise and Dave Filoni's eventual crossover movie remains to be seen.

In the meantime, some leaked Skeleton Crew merchandise - first shared on SFFGazette.com - has offered a new look at the show's leads.

Law is nowhere to be seen (we have a feeling the Captain Marvel star is likely the cloaked figure leading the four young leads), but a new droid is showcased here who, as far as we're aware, wasn't in last year's Star Wars Celebration trailer.

Talking about the series, executive producer and director Jon Watts recently said, "It's about a group of kids that find a mysterious secret on their planet and accidentally get lost out in the galaxy, and it's the story abut them trying to find their way back home."

"You don’t need to have really any prior Star Wars knowledge to enjoy it. But if you do, you can enjoy it on many levels," the filmmaker added, suggesting the series will be relatively standalone.

While there's nothing too spoilery here, chances are Lucasfilm will finally start building excitement for Skeleton Crew after The Acolyte launches next month. Of course, the studio may wait until the first season concludes before sharing anything.

Take a closer look at Skeleton Crew's leads in the Reddit post below.

Skeleton Crew follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.

As noted, Law leads the series and is joined by young actors Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

Tunde Adebimpe and Kerry Condon also star, while the directing team consists of Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, David Lowery, the Daniels, Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung.

A premiere date has yet to be revealed by Lucasfilm and Disney+, though we expect it to arrive in time for the holidays.