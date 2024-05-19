STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW Leaked Merchandise Features A Mysterious Droid And The Show's Four Young Leads

Newly revealed merchandise for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew showcases the four young leads, while also pulling back the curtain on a mysterious droid (but not Jude Law's mysterious Jedi). Check it out here...

News
By JoshWilding - May 19, 2024 04:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Star Wars fans who attended last April's Star Wars Celebration in London were treated to a first look at Skeleton Crew. However, more than a year later, Lucasfilm still hasn't released any of that content online (including the trailer which seemingly confirmed Jude Law is playing a Jedi).

What we do know is that the series takes place around the same time as The Mandalorian, with the expectation being that it will tie into the post-Return of the Jedi era of storytelling. How important it's going to be to the wider franchise and Dave Filoni's eventual crossover movie remains to be seen.

In the meantime, some leaked Skeleton Crew merchandise - first shared on SFFGazette.com - has offered a new look at the show's leads. 

Law is nowhere to be seen (we have a feeling the Captain Marvel star is likely the cloaked figure leading the four young leads), but a new droid is showcased here who, as far as we're aware, wasn't in last year's Star Wars Celebration trailer. 

Talking about the series, executive producer and director Jon Watts recently said, "It's about a group of kids that find a mysterious secret on their planet and accidentally get lost out in the galaxy, and it's the story abut them trying to find their way back home."

"You don’t need to have really any prior Star Wars knowledge to enjoy it. But if you do, you can enjoy it on many levels," the filmmaker added, suggesting the series will be relatively standalone. 

While there's nothing too spoilery here, chances are Lucasfilm will finally start building excitement for Skeleton Crew after The Acolyte launches next month. Of course, the studio may wait until the first season concludes before sharing anything.

Take a closer look at Skeleton Crew's leads in the Reddit post below.

New Skeleton Crew collectible give us our first look at the main characters of the show
byu/Matapple13 inStarWarsLeaks

Skeleton Crew follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.

As noted, Law leads the series and is joined by young actors Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong. 

Tunde Adebimpe and Kerry Condon also star, while the directing team consists of Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, David Lowery, the Daniels, Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung.

A premiere date has yet to be revealed by Lucasfilm and Disney+, though we expect it to arrive in time for the holidays.

DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/19/2024, 4:10 PM

Can't they just clack their Ruby moon boots together and say there's no place like home?
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/19/2024, 4:12 PM
I like the kid with the long hair and visor, gives off vibes of a Star Trek character whom I can't recall their proper name now.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/19/2024, 4:16 PM
User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/19/2024, 4:35 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

Most definitely, a bit of.

User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 5/19/2024, 4:17 PM
Finally getting that blue elephant representation 🤣
Gambito
Gambito - 5/19/2024, 4:17 PM
You lost me at 4 kids
Origame
Origame - 5/19/2024, 4:18 PM
@Gambito - look, they're just gonna replace all deathsticks with lollipops. What?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/19/2024, 4:21 PM
it's about cyclops joined the star wars extended cinematic universe
User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/19/2024, 4:38 PM
Yeah this isn't for me,I grew up with the original trilogy and that was when Star Wars was f*ckin great.

Now it's being made by people that don't really care about the original trilogy fans.

