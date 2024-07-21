STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW Poster Leaks Online And Puts The Spotlight On The Show's Mysterious Droid Character

A new poster has been spotted for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew which showcases the four young leads of the upcoming Disney+ series alongside a mysterious droid character we believe will join the group...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 21, 2024 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

A new look at Skeleton Crew has just found its way online (via SFFGazette.com) and, believe it or not, it was discovered in a thrift store; however, we've confirmed it's the real deal. This has to be one of the strangest sources of a leak to date, though we're not complaining as it offers a new look at the show's leads. 

The presence of those skulls is interesting and we're confident the cloaked figure leading the four youngsters is Jude Law's mysterious Jedi. 

As for that mysterious droid, we believe he's accompanying the crew on this adventure and is likely called SM-33. His head resembles a skull and we can't help but wonder whether that's where the name of the titular crew comes from.

Skeleton Crew takes place around the same time as The Mandalorian and is expected to tie into that and Ahsoka. How important it will be to the wider franchise and Dave Filoni's eventual crossover event remains to be seen.

Sharing some hints about the Disney+ series earlier this year, executive producer and director Jon Watts said, "It's about a group of kids that find a mysterious secret on their planet and accidentally get lost out in the galaxy, and it's the story about them trying to find their way back home."

"You don’t need to have really any prior Star Wars knowledge to enjoy it. But if you do, you can enjoy it on many levels," he added before confirming Skeleton Crew makes use of old-school filmmaking techniques. "We had pre-viz, MOCAP, we shot on the volume, we did everything. But the most fun part was we also used all the old school techniques as well."

"We got Phil Tippett to do stop-motion," Watts added. "We did matte paintings, like real old-fashioned matte paintings. We got an ILM painter out of retirement to come out and do that. So to me, all that stuff is fun, but it’s just another tool, and it depends on how you use it."

Check out this new look at Skeleton Crew in the X post below.

Skeleton Crew follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.

As noted, Law leads the series and is joined by young actors Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong. 

Tunde Adebimpe and Kerry Condon also star, while the directing team consists of Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, David Lowery, the Daniels, Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung.

A premiere date has yet to be revealed by Lucasfilm and Disney+, though we expect it to arrive in time for the holidays.

YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/21/2024, 2:29 PM
another hit from Kat and Iger otw! 🔥☄️
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/21/2024, 2:41 PM
@YouFlopped - love the sarcasm!
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 7/21/2024, 2:31 PM
I’m actually liking the idea of this being Star Wars answer to Stranger Things. Especially if they use the droid in an interesting way rather than just being another comic relief knock off C-3PO.
thewanderer
thewanderer - 7/21/2024, 2:50 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - it’s also giving Goonies vibes.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2024, 2:59 PM
@thewanderer - yeah

Stranger things was inspired by Goonies so that makes sense.

It certainly fits the comment they have made about the show is about kids but isn’t a kids show since there was some dark and scary stuff in Goonies and Stranger Things aswell.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/21/2024, 2:31 PM
Looks like Goonies without a soul.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/21/2024, 2:31 PM
That poster sums up Disney Star Wars in toto.

What a [frick]ing joke.

Maybe the Shaggy Dog can be a Jedi and The Sith can utilize the Dark Side of Flubber.

THE JOURNEY TO FULL RETARD WILL BE COMPLETE
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/21/2024, 2:39 PM
that blue midget elephant is gonna sell like baby yoda on steroids
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/21/2024, 2:45 PM
This will bring back the fans for sure. And hey, if that doesn't work, they have that sure fire Rey movie coming out.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2024, 3:03 PM
Looks cool!!.

Is it me or does the droid look kinda like K2SO or even the one that’s coming up in Star Wars:Outlaws?.

If he’s anything like the former then I’m good since he might be my favorite droid in all of SW!!.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/21/2024, 3:03 PM
What a disaster privileged white woman Kathleen Kennedy has upon a Star Wars
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/21/2024, 3:12 PM
Dumbo with a human body

