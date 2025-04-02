STAR WARS: TALES OF THE UNDERWORLD Trailer And Poster Released; Will Follow Asajj Ventress And Cad Bane

STAR WARS: TALES OF THE UNDERWORLD Trailer And Poster Released; Will Follow Asajj Ventress And Cad Bane

The first trailer and poster for Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld have been released and in this follow-up to Tales of the Jedi and Tales of the Empire, we'll pick up with Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 02, 2025 03:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Disney+ has shared the first trailer and poster for Lucasfilm Animation's Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, an all-new anthology series of animated shorts from creator Dave Filoni, premiering exclusively on the platform just in time for the ultimate Star Wars holiday, May the 4th.

The popular series, which began in 2022 with Tales of the Jedi and continued in 2024 with Tales of the Empire, this time focuses on the criminal underbelly of the Star Wars Galaxy through the experiences of two iconic villains.

Former assassin and bounty hunter Asajj Ventress is given a new chance at life and must go on the run with an unexpected new ally, while outlaw Cad Bane faces his past when he confronts an old friend, now a Marshal on the opposite side of the law.

The Book of Boba Fett wrapped up Bane's story, but there are still gaps in his past worth exploring. As for Asajj Ventress, the former Jedi Padawan turned assassin was trained in the ways of the dark side by Count Dooku. For several years, she yearned to be considered a true Sith, secretly acting as Dooku’s apprentice.

We first encountered her in The Clone Wars fighting for the Separatists and clashing with Jedi like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker with her twin red-bladed lightsabers in hand. However, when Dooku was ordered to dispose of Asajj and left her for dead, Ventress returned to her Nightsister clan to exact her revenge.

In time, she reinvented herself as a bounty hunter and reclaimed her identity, as neither a Sith nor a Jedi, becoming an unlikely ally to Ahsoka Tano for a time. She briefly returned in The Bad Batch and we'd imagine these shorts will pick up where the series left her. 

Dave Filoni created the series and is the supervising director. He is also an executive producer, along with Athena Yvette Portillo and Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes serves as co-executive producer, Alex Spotswood is the senior producer, and Matt Michnovetz is the writer.

The talented voice cast includes Nika Futterman, Corey Burton, Artt Butler, Lane Factor, AJ LoCascio, Clare Grant, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Eric Lopez.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld joins an expansive collection of Star Wars films and series on Disney+ and, as we mentioned above, arrives on May the 4th. Check out the new trailer and poster below (via SFFGazette.com).

STAR WARS' Streaming Future Gets An Exciting Update But Could THE ACOLYTE Season 2 Now Be A Possibility?
Related:

STAR WARS' Streaming Future Gets An Exciting Update But Could THE ACOLYTE Season 2 Now Be A Possibility?
STAR WARS: UNDERWORLD - George Lucas' Unmade TV Series Was Going To Cost Over $2.4 Billion To Produce
Recommended For You:

STAR WARS: UNDERWORLD - George Lucas' Unmade TV Series Was Going To Cost Over $2.4 Billion To Produce

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Order66
Order66 - 4/2/2025, 3:22 PM
Love me some Star Wars animation.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/2/2025, 3:29 PM
Jesus....Star Wars has really been turned into a TV franchise.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/2/2025, 3:36 PM
@BlackStar25 - I mean ,SW was never really a movie franchise since perhaps after A New Hope…

It quickly went from movies to books , comics , video games and now tv amongst others.

It’s a multimedia franchise.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/2/2025, 3:37 PM
@TheVisionary25 - But mainly movies was its bread and butter.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/2/2025, 3:40 PM
@BlackStar25 - sure but it was never exclusively a movie franchise…

Right now , tv in some ways is more popular in films so makes sense for Disney & Lucasfilm to capitalize on that
Vigor
Vigor - 4/2/2025, 3:42 PM
@BlackStar25 - why is tv bad ?
TV shows writing and budgets are better than ever
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/2/2025, 3:55 PM
@Vigor - Limited audience and changes the general audience perception of a property. Also...Star Wars TV shows haven't been popular lately and the writing/budgets have been pretty mediocre. If you like that we are getting a lot more Star Wars TV shows...more power to you but movies are where Star Wars really hits its stride.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/2/2025, 3:59 PM
@BlackStar25 - it’s not like movies have been doing in general that hot either right now so the movie/tv divide doesn’t really matter anymore because those also are being watched by a limited audience right now

Most honestly just wait for them to stream at home.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/2/2025, 4:08 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Do you know how many TV series they have released since the last Star Wars movie? Since the last movie (The Rise Of Skywalker) they have released:

6 Animated Series
6 Micro-series and shorts
7 Live-Action Series
1 Game Show series

Do you know what they are doing with films...

The Mandalorian & Grogu - In Post-production
Untitled Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy film - Pre-Production
....And 7 other projects...In development HELL...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/2/2025, 4:24 PM
@BlackStar25 - I’m not saying that it’s been flawless because it clearly hasn’t but they are a business at the end of the day so they want to pump out something that would make them money until they figure out the movie side so tv shows make sense.

All it takes is really one or maybe 2 movies to turn things around in terms of perception
tb86
tb86 - 4/2/2025, 3:33 PM
Is that Latts Razzi and C-21 Highsinger I spot in the poster?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/2/2025, 3:33 PM
This looks great.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/2/2025, 3:33 PM
Cad Bane.. Thats the one that died like a bitch in the Bobby Fett slop?... Why should i care about his past if i already know it all leads to him getting rekt like a mini boss?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/2/2025, 3:34 PM
User Comment Image

This looks fun imo!!.

I haven’t watched Tales of The Empire yet but I enjoyed Jedi , especially in regards to the Count Dooku stories so it’s cool that his former apprentice is given the partial spotlight here…

I also fell off Bad Batch but I know Asajj re-emerged there after her “death” in the Dark Disciple novel so did they ever explain in that how she survived or not?.

If not then I hope they do so here since it seems to be set after Bad Batch.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/2/2025, 3:41 PM
If you're someone who can enjoy something while compartmentalizing the bad (sequel films), the mediocre (acolyte) from the good (clone wars, Andor), you're swimming in content with star wars. Anything i don't Ike, i just act like it never existed

I treat MCU the same way and walking dead universe
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/2/2025, 3:54 PM
@Vigor - I don’t think you should act like it doesn’t exist because it’s part of the universe…

Maybe something will use a thread from
A sequel film and improve on them?.

You never know imo though I say that as someone who has enjoyed the Disney SW era for the most part.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/2/2025, 3:43 PM
Darth Bane is best Bane
User Comment Image
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 4/2/2025, 3:47 PM
Tales of the Empire was massively disappointing so this can’t be worse than that
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/2/2025, 3:55 PM
This looks really good. If Cad Bane is there, I am watching.
V
V - 4/2/2025, 4:08 PM
Remember when Star Wars was good? When mysterious characters remained a mystery? We didn't have any back story for Darth Vader for the first three movies. However, I digress, Star Wars is shit now and forever will be. Dave you've been great Thabk you tho but no belief in anything else Disney tries to shoehorn into their streaming service

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder