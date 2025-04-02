STAR WARS: TALES OF THE UNDERWORLD Trailer And Poster Released; Will Follow Asajj Ventress And Cad Bane

Disney+ has shared the first trailer and poster for Lucasfilm Animation's Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, an all-new anthology series of animated shorts from creator Dave Filoni, premiering exclusively on the platform just in time for the ultimate Star Wars holiday, May the 4th.

The popular series, which began in 2022 with Tales of the Jedi and continued in 2024 with Tales of the Empire, this time focuses on the criminal underbelly of the Star Wars Galaxy through the experiences of two iconic villains.

Former assassin and bounty hunter Asajj Ventress is given a new chance at life and must go on the run with an unexpected new ally, while outlaw Cad Bane faces his past when he confronts an old friend, now a Marshal on the opposite side of the law.

The Book of Boba Fett wrapped up Bane's story, but there are still gaps in his past worth exploring. As for Asajj Ventress, the former Jedi Padawan turned assassin was trained in the ways of the dark side by Count Dooku. For several years, she yearned to be considered a true Sith, secretly acting as Dooku’s apprentice.

We first encountered her in The Clone Wars fighting for the Separatists and clashing with Jedi like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker with her twin red-bladed lightsabers in hand. However, when Dooku was ordered to dispose of Asajj and left her for dead, Ventress returned to her Nightsister clan to exact her revenge.

In time, she reinvented herself as a bounty hunter and reclaimed her identity, as neither a Sith nor a Jedi, becoming an unlikely ally to Ahsoka Tano for a time. She briefly returned in The Bad Batch and we'd imagine these shorts will pick up where the series left her.

Dave Filoni created the series and is the supervising director. He is also an executive producer, along with Athena Yvette Portillo and Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes serves as co-executive producer, Alex Spotswood is the senior producer, and Matt Michnovetz is the writer.

The talented voice cast includes Nika Futterman, Corey Burton, Artt Butler, Lane Factor, AJ LoCascio, Clare Grant, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Eric Lopez.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld joins an expansive collection of Star Wars films and series on Disney+ and, as we mentioned above, arrives on May the 4th. Check out the new trailer and poster below (via SFFGazette.com).