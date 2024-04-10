STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE Image Features Rebecca Henderson As High Republic Jedi Vernestra Rwoh

Lucasfilm (via Empire) has shared our best look yet at Russian Doll actress Rebecca Henderson as High Republic-era Jedi Master Vernestra "Vern" Rwoh...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 10, 2024
Source: Via SFF Gazette

During last year's Star Wars Celebration, the news broke that Russian Doll actress Rebecca Henderson had joined the cast of The Acolyte as Star Wars: The High Republic character Vernestra “Vern” Rwoh.

In the High Republic novels, Vern was one of the youngest ever Jedi, and served as Padawan to Stellan Gios. The Mirialan warrior was completely devoted to the Jedi Order, but struggled to fit in with the adults while also setting a good example for the younger force-wielders.

Henderson will play a much older take on the character (116-years-old, to be exact), and, as you can see from Empire's new image below, she'll be sporting a very different look (whether she'll still don her unique whip-like lightsaber remains to be seen).

Check out the new still below, along with some previously-released images.

“I absolutely love Vernestra," showrunner Leslye Headland tells the mag. "You can tell, because I cast my wife!"

"[She's] been through some shit,” she adds. “That has resulted in her going from this fun-seeking adventurer character [in the books], to a little bit closer to the [type of] Jedi that we see in The Phantom Menace. Because she has been around for so long, she has basically met everyone that has come through the Temple, and seen them all die their natural deaths if they’re living a natural human life. She’s known [Lee Jung-jae’s Jedi Master] Sol since he was a tiny child.”

The Acolyte will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era with the story of former Padawan who reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes but discovers the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

The series also stars Amandla Stenberg, Carrie-Anne Moss, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Dean-Charles Chapman. The Acolyte comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

The next Star Wars TV series will premiere on Disney+ on June 4. Do you plan on checking it out?

STAR WARS: TALES OF THE EMPIRE Stills Feature General Grievous' Return, Thrawn, And Big AHSOKA Ties
GameOn
GameOn - 4/10/2024, 7:54 AM
I know nothing about the Acolyte, story/characters/whatever, but the stills I’ve seen of the makeup and costuming look Inhumans level bad.
vegetaray
vegetaray - 4/10/2024, 7:56 AM
@GameOn - I was just about to make this very same comment.

It all looks very ~Fan Made~ if I’m being totally honest here.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/10/2024, 8:34 AM
@vegetaray - this is disney, they probably fired all the talented makeup artists for not conforming to their communist agenda
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/10/2024, 7:55 AM
Aye! Yoda should theoretically be in this right?

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/10/2024, 8:00 AM
@BlackStar25 - yes he should

He’s in the High Republic books this show takes place in.

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 4/10/2024, 7:57 AM
Saw this somewhere and it seems valid. Take a two word food and swap the first letters in each word and you have a great Star Wars character name:

- Rinnamon Coll
- Ftir Sry
- Camb Lhops
- Sobb Calad
- Tish Faco
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/10/2024, 7:59 AM
@mountainman -

User Comment Image

You are blowing my mind
mountainman
mountainman - 4/10/2024, 8:04 AM
@BlackStar25 - It doesn’t work with everything, especially 2 word foods with the same letter at the start of each word.

But when it works it works!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/10/2024, 7:59 AM
I’m not that familiar with the character from the High Republic books but from the little I know , she seems interesting so I’m looking forward to checking her out in this!!.

I do wonder if there will be a disconnect for some fans who have read the books and then see the show about her characterization being so different because while she is much older , they won’t know the circumstances that have led her to be how she is now (unless we see or hear about those in the show which could work).

Anyway hope we get her modified lightsaber/whip in the show , it’s so cool!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/10/2024, 8:00 AM
the obligatory black guy with the Killmonger haircut

https://imgur.com/a/ZCp2RDI
WarMonkey
WarMonkey - 4/10/2024, 8:10 AM
😂🤣😂
Origame
Origame - 4/10/2024, 8:13 AM
So she went through something that made her closer to the jedi in phantom menace?

Oh no. This jedi went through some sh!t to make her...like a jedi!
Odekahn
Odekahn - 4/10/2024, 8:21 AM
🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/10/2024, 8:34 AM
That makeup looks awful. Wow…
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/10/2024, 8:41 AM
@GhostDog -

Honestly, I thought I was looking at Triton from that Inhumans show.

