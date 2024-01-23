STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH - Asajj Ventress Returns In Action-Packed Final Season Trailer

STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH - Asajj Ventress Returns In Action-Packed Final Season Trailer STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH - Asajj Ventress Returns In Action-Packed Final Season Trailer

Lucasfilm has released the first trailer for the third and final season of Disney+'s The Bad Batch animated series, and it features the surprise return of a certain Dark-Side assassin...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 23, 2024 08:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via Toonado.com

Fans of Disney+'s acclaimed Star Wars animated series, The Bad Batch, got some good and bad news during Star Wars Celebration last year when we learned that Clone Force 99 would return for a third season, that would also be their last.

“I can say that the story's not over," the show's writer, Jennifer Corbett, confirmed during the SWC panel. "The Bad Batch will be back for a third and final season."

It's now been announced that the surviving members of the crew will return for their final fight on February 21, and we have an action-packed trailer and poster for you to check out below.

Spoilers for the season 2 finale follow.

The second season of The Bad Batch concluded with the loss of one of the team, Tech, who sacrificed himself in order to allow the rest of the squad to escape. Though his death did appear to be pretty definitive, some fans are hopeful that he may have survived his fall.

However, based on what was said during Celebration, we'd say Tech's days are well and truly numbered!

"I had no idea -- not even an inkling! -- that we were going to lose one of the Batch. And definitely not Tech!" Omega voice actor Michelle Ang said during the panel. "If anything, it felt like they were building Tech up to be the new primary relationship."

Tech may not be coming back, but the team will have hardly any time to mourn their fallen comrade as they mount a mission to rescue Omega from the clutches of The Emperor, who managed to capture the youngster in the season 2 finale.

The teaser features the surprise return of fan-favorite Dathomirian Dark-Side assassin Asajj Ventress, who looks quite a bit different to the last time we saw her in The Clone Wars.

Ventress was never killed on-screen, but did (appear to) meet her end in the novel Dark Disciple, which is (or was) believed to be part of the current canon.

Check out the trailer and poster below.

In the epic final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the Batch will have their limits tested in the fight to reunite with Omega as she faces challenges of her own inside a remote Imperial science lab. With the group fractured and facing threats from all directions, they will have to seek out unexpected allies, embark on dangerous missions, and muster everything they have learned to free themselves from the Empire.

The Bad Batch will debut the first three episodes of its final 15-episode season on Disney+ on February 21, 2024. The finale is set to hit the streamer on May 1st.

AHSOKA Star Mary Elizabeth Winstead Talks Lucasfilm's Season 2 Plans And How She Prepared For Hera Role
Related:

AHSOKA Star Mary Elizabeth Winstead Talks Lucasfilm's Season 2 Plans And How She Prepared For Hera Role
STAR WARS: Lucasfilm Rumored To Be Developing A WHAT IF...?-Inspired TV Series Set In A Galaxy Far, Far Away
Recommended For You:

STAR WARS: Lucasfilm Rumored To Be Developing A WHAT IF...?-Inspired TV Series Set In A Galaxy Far, Far Away
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Vigor - 1/23/2024, 8:35 AM
Heard asajjs voice and got chills
I just need closure for her and for mace windu and I'm good on the prequel open endeds
Taonrey - 1/23/2024, 8:41 AM
@Vigor - you had closure on Windu, he literally died
Deklipz - 1/23/2024, 8:43 AM
@Vigor - Mace Windu isn’t an open end.
Vigor - 1/23/2024, 8:57 AM
@Taonrey - I'm with you! But there's a line in the ahsoka show, where they explicitly state that Windus body was never found. Wonder why they went out their way to say that
UniqNo - 1/23/2024, 9:09 AM
@Taonrey @Vigor - Eh, even if he's 'dead' he can still come back a force ghost...so you'll never truly have closure. lol, it just depends on how bad Filoni wants him or Sam Jackson wants to play him again.
ClintThaHamster - 1/23/2024, 9:48 AM
@Vigor - Oh, yeah, they're laying some groundwork there for sure. Jackson's been vocal about being willing to return. Just a question of writing him in somewhere.
ClintThaHamster - 1/23/2024, 9:51 AM
@Vigor - Mace Windu rolling up on Baby Yoda like
Vigor - 1/23/2024, 9:55 AM
@ClintThaHamster - 😆
FusionWarrior - 1/23/2024, 9:13 AM
THEY HAVE NOWHERE TO RUN!
MotherGooseUPus - 1/23/2024, 9:14 AM
This Looks FANTASIC. SW animated shows are some of the best. and sadly they are better than most of the movies and live action shows
Origame - 1/23/2024, 9:26 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - I mean, basically all of them. Only exceptions were the first two seasons of Mando and andor, but the latter no one cares about and the former lost its good will with season 3.
SpaceAgent - 1/23/2024, 9:26 AM
but... isn't she dead?
MuadDib - 1/23/2024, 9:42 AM
Is Tech alive? Does this clone storyline somehow connect with what’s been happening on Mando? Will we end up seeing a live action Omega in a future movie or Ahsoka show?

Too bad the shows ending, def looking forward to seeing it
MrDandy - 1/23/2024, 9:44 AM
MrDandy - 1/23/2024, 9:45 AM
Looking forward to this season. Season 2 was really good. Hopefully they don’t backtrack on Tech’s death. It was surprising and effective.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder