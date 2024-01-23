STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH - Asajj Ventress Returns In Action-Packed Final Season Trailer

Fans of Disney+'s acclaimed Star Wars animated series, The Bad Batch, got some good and bad news during Star Wars Celebration last year when we learned that Clone Force 99 would return for a third season, that would also be their last.

“I can say that the story's not over," the show's writer, Jennifer Corbett, confirmed during the SWC panel. "The Bad Batch will be back for a third and final season."

It's now been announced that the surviving members of the crew will return for their final fight on February 21, and we have an action-packed trailer and poster for you to check out below.

Spoilers for the season 2 finale follow.

The second season of The Bad Batch concluded with the loss of one of the team, Tech, who sacrificed himself in order to allow the rest of the squad to escape. Though his death did appear to be pretty definitive, some fans are hopeful that he may have survived his fall.

However, based on what was said during Celebration, we'd say Tech's days are well and truly numbered!

"I had no idea -- not even an inkling! -- that we were going to lose one of the Batch. And definitely not Tech!" Omega voice actor Michelle Ang said during the panel. "If anything, it felt like they were building Tech up to be the new primary relationship."

Tech may not be coming back, but the team will have hardly any time to mourn their fallen comrade as they mount a mission to rescue Omega from the clutches of The Emperor, who managed to capture the youngster in the season 2 finale.

The teaser features the surprise return of fan-favorite Dathomirian Dark-Side assassin Asajj Ventress, who looks quite a bit different to the last time we saw her in The Clone Wars.

Ventress was never killed on-screen, but did (appear to) meet her end in the novel Dark Disciple, which is (or was) believed to be part of the current canon.

Check out the trailer and poster below.

In the epic final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the Batch will have their limits tested in the fight to reunite with Omega as she faces challenges of her own inside a remote Imperial science lab. With the group fractured and facing threats from all directions, they will have to seek out unexpected allies, embark on dangerous missions, and muster everything they have learned to free themselves from the Empire.

The Bad Batch will debut the first three episodes of its final 15-episode season on Disney+ on February 21, 2024. The finale is set to hit the streamer on May 1st.