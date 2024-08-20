THE ACOLYTE Cancellation: Lucasfilm May Have Been Planning Season 2 Up Until Very Recently

THE ACOLYTE Cancellation: Lucasfilm May Have Been Planning Season 2 Up Until Very Recently

According to a new rumor doing the rounds online, Lucasfilm may have been making plans for a second season of The Acolyte as recently as last month...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 20, 2024 03:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

We found out late last night that The Acolyte will not return, with Lucasfilm making the decision to cancel the latest live-action Disney+ Star Wars series after just a single season.

The news was met with indifference by those who were never particularly invested in the story, but a lot of fans were disappointed, due in no small part to the fact that the finale left so many major plot points unresolved.

The narrative seems to be that Lucasfilm/Disney never intended to renew the show for more episodes due to low viewership numbers (the verbiage doesn't really matter - the show is not returning), but this may not be the case after all.

According to The Hot Mic co-host John Rocha, tentative plans were in place to develop a second season.

Rocha's sources told him that The Acolyte actually had a "soft green light" to continue, and Lucasfilm was "putting together a Season 2 writers room back in February with Leslye Headland, and had been quietly inquiring about the interest level and availability of directors for a Season 2 as recently as last month."

If accurate, we'd be very interested to know what changed. After all, if the studio was still planning season 2 as recently as last month, they would have been well aware of the show's performance and the level of backlash it received. What do you make of this rumor? Let us know in the comments section down below.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

 The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.

"I really wanted to tell a story about the Sith," Headland told EW in a recent interview. "That was kind of my dream Star Wars idea. But it felt like the time period to do that in would be something pre-Phantom Menace. That seemed to be the most interesting trajectory for the Sith: How did the Sith go from the Rule of Two and being quote-unquote 'extinct' to Palpatine coming into power without the Jedi knowing about it?"

Award-winning composer Michael Abels, known for his work on Get Out and Us, scored The Acolyte.

THE ACOLYTE Season 2 Canceled: 7 Unanswered Questions That Are Unlikely To Ever Be Resolved
Related:

THE ACOLYTE Season 2 Canceled: 7 Unanswered Questions That Are Unlikely To Ever Be Resolved
AHSOKA VFX Supervisor Richard Bluff On CLONE WARS Flashbacks, Lightsabers, Thrawn's Eyes, And More (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

AHSOKA VFX Supervisor Richard Bluff On CLONE WARS Flashbacks, Lightsabers, Thrawn's Eyes, And More (Exclusive)
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/20/2024, 3:06 PM
Kinda wanted to see where the story went but not sad that it's gone.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/20/2024, 3:07 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - Osha was Palpatine great great aunt second cousin roomate.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/20/2024, 3:42 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - we dodged a bullet. Headland was implying in interviews that the coven creating twins would eventually lead to the birth of Anakin via Shmi and dark side powers, and connecting Plagueis to that coven and these two awful twin characters would effectively water down any opportunity to tell a good story with Plagueis. The coven shit was hilariously bad and the best case scenario is to treat this series as a What If story for any future endeavors involving Plagueis. It could only have gotten more convoluted and ridiculous and would only serve to tarnish Lucas's chosen one prophecy.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/20/2024, 3:06 PM
Recently being as soon as the series premiere and Iger watch it for the first time...wich coincides whit a supposed vascular accident.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 8/20/2024, 3:07 PM
User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/20/2024, 3:08 PM
9 more articles to go.

User Comment Image
Tufasrox
Tufasrox - 8/20/2024, 3:51 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - hahaha called it
Spoken
Spoken - 8/20/2024, 3:12 PM
"According to The Hot Mic co-host John Rocha..."

And now I KNOW this is full of shit.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/20/2024, 3:15 PM
Feloni had his position upgraded only recently, a lot of these random shows were greenlit before he had complete oversight. This is good news, all of this crap will get rejected at first thought. It's definitely time for KK to retire, a movie producer shouldn't be in charge of Star Wars
Order66
Order66 - 8/20/2024, 3:18 PM
Season 2 should have happened even if it was 4-6 episodes. You can’t leave us hanging with Darth Plagueis.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/20/2024, 3:44 PM
@Order66 - you can if the connection you wrote for Plagueis was awful. A cave dweller lol. Give me a break.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/20/2024, 3:55 PM
@Order66 - Season 1 shouldn't have happened.
Gambito
Gambito - 8/20/2024, 3:18 PM
Once again caved in to the fans and lost, get ready for 2 years of pure fan service galore
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/20/2024, 3:45 PM
@Gambito - that's just Disney Studios in a nutshell. Did you see the new Alien? It's how the roll.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/20/2024, 3:20 PM

Kath Kennedy is crying in her vat of pudding right now.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/20/2024, 3:28 PM
Interesting if true…

I’m not sure how accurate or not Rocha with his scoops usually but if this was the case then unless something real bad happened like a fallout with Headland , I think there is something else in the works.

Thinking about it , the title the Acolyte might not apply anymore since Qimir has one in Osha now so we could get a continuation of the story with a different name.

Granted , I’m most likely being delusional as someone who liked it overall and wants more so oh well.

User Comment Image
sammac13
sammac13 - 8/20/2024, 3:30 PM
Well it could have been early last month meaning they were waiting for the finale to air to make a final decision. Numbers were way below they were hoping for then boom canceled.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/20/2024, 3:39 PM
I didn’t watch this show but I did see one of the many YouTube videos breaking it down.
I really really think the casting department hates Disney + because these people they’re getting , are all devoid of charisma dude.
I can’t say about the writing because I didn’t watch it fully.
But on the production side..

Dude why do Marvel and Star Wars shows look so low budget !! They’re spending almost 2000 million on these things and the sets and green screen just scream CHEAP.
Secret Invasion did it. Obi Wan Kenobi (only Star Wars show I watched) did it. She Hulk did it.

Where is all the money going to?
That’s what takes me out of the show.
After watching all those good HBO shows like House of Dragon and The Last Of Us , and going to Disney + and seeing almost CW level production.
No wonder no one is watching.

Well plus the bad writing obviously.

Which is weird because if they had good writing like in The Boys (which sometimes doesn’t have the best production or CGI) no one would care.
The writing and characters carry that show.

But I guess Disney+ can’t even do that right either.

MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/20/2024, 3:40 PM
@MisterDoctor217 -
200 million**
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/20/2024, 3:46 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - the last season of the Boys was written horribly.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/20/2024, 3:58 PM
@McMurdo - Season 2 of HOTD took a nose dive as well although not nearly as bad as the Boys season 4, maybe they were all echoes from that writers strike.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/20/2024, 3:43 PM
This was my most anticipated show back when the new Star Wars Disney plus shows were first announced. It’s crazy what damage a bad creative team can do.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 8/20/2024, 3:47 PM
This show was better than fans treated it
hartley07
hartley07 - 8/20/2024, 3:49 PM
-glances over the top of a hard cover copy of heir to the empire, lowers glasses, shakes head, resumes reading-
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 8/20/2024, 3:58 PM
Can't wait for Mrs Harvey Weistein to start calling Disney Homophobic and misogynist for canceling this crap of a show

These privileged individuals always look to grab the victimhood badge when they don't get their way

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder