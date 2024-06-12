THE ACOLYTE Episode 3 "Destiny" SPOILER Recap - Mae And Osha's Mysterious Past Is (Mostly) Revealed

Today's episode of The Acolyte finally pulls the curtain back on Mae and Osha's past, revealing what happened during their childhood and how they were separated (along with the role the Jedi played...).

By JoshWilding - Jun 12, 2024 05:06 AM EST
The third episode of The Acolyte, titled "Destiny," opens on a planet called Brendok where we find a young Mae and Osha. Each of them can use the Force, but do so very differently, with Mae clearly inclined to be cruel to the local wildlife while using her powers. 

There's a clear divide between the twins and Osha doesn't seem to care much for her sister. We learn that their coven plans for them to go through an ascension, a process the future Jedi has little interest in. 

She doesn't wish to be like her two mothers and rejects the idea of becoming a witch. It's also revealed that the coven was exiled, hunted, and forced into hiding simply because some, presumably the Jedi, view their power as "dark" and "unnatural."

An intriguing hint about Mae and Osha's connection to the Force - and perhaps even the wider Star Wars franchise - comes when their birth mother, Jodie Turner-Smith's Mother Aniseya, reveals that the girls have no father. They were created through the Force. 

Mae later goes through the ceremony, only for the Jedi (Sol, Indara, Torbin, and Kelnacca) to interrupt. They demand to test the girls, with Mae and Osha told to deliberately fail. The former does so happily, but Sol sees through Osha's act and realises how strong she is. 

She pleads with her mother to let her leave and become a Jedi, something Mae simply can't accept. Burning her twin's book (in which she's been drawing the Jedi symbol), she traps Osha in her room, seemingly with the intention of killing her. 

While Osha manages to escape, the fire gets out of control very quickly, leading to a series of explosions that somehow kill the coven's witches. Mae and Osha come face-to-face, with the former seemingly falling to her death before Sol manages to save his soon-to-be Padawan.

He comforts the girl and vows to train her, but back on Brendok, we see that Mae has survived. 

That's where the episode ends, though it raises a great many questions. For starters, we see the Force being used in a completely new way by that coven, while there's definitely something strange about how quickly the coven died. 

Does Mae want revenge because the Jedi secretly killed them under the guise of doing the "right" thing? That remains to be seen, though the twins are clearly important and, if we had to hazard a guess, are a Force dyad.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

The first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+.

UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/12/2024, 5:42 AM


I get the story they're possibly trying to tell, but the execution is all over the place.

I'm quite interested in any Star Wars story that could show the Jedi are not necessarily the good guys. They say they don't kidnap children but still ask them to make a decision (normally at a younger age, 4? ) to choose to leave their family and all that they know to join a cult!? To learn balance etc... and to be told their feelings, attachment and connection with others is the route to the dark side and so on... I want more of that kind of exposition.

But the execution is lame...the acting or maybe it's the lame dialogue, the stakes don't feel real and cinematography just doesn't elevate it. It's hard to blame it on child actors as they're kids, but no one aside from Jung-jae seem to be seems to be trying here.

Anyway just my own thoughts. I'll stick with it to see where the story goes, but I'm putting it on par with Book of Boba for now.
TheAstoundingMan
TheAstoundingMan - 6/12/2024, 6:21 AM
@UniqNo - My thoughts exactly. I'm trying to give it a chance, but it's just not gripping me.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/12/2024, 6:28 AM
@TheAstoundingMan - Yeah, that's a good way to put it. I'm not gripped.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/12/2024, 5:42 AM
So what was all the outrage meant to be over again? The fact the Witches used Force IVF?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/12/2024, 6:03 AM
@FireandBlood - Probably cos there was no Father, and pregnant due to the force alone without needing a Dad? Even tho that was already a thing with Anakin and part of Jedi law/mythology from the start, but in this instance they had two mothers so...

...not watched but seems a lot of fuss over nothing realy, witches are bad and use their powers in unnatural ways as is oft the case with fiction and all of that.
TheLight
TheLight - 6/12/2024, 6:07 AM
@FireandBlood - The fact that this show chose to sh*t all over Anakin Skywalker by basically implying his birth, which was suppose to be a unique and special event, is no longer special. That he is no longer the first of his kind. Most likely for whatever buffoonary to happen to "preserve" the canon, the Jedi will wipe the twins from history through some means. That's usually how this goes.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 6/12/2024, 6:10 AM
@Apophis71 - Plenty of people already and have for a long time, see that as bad for Anakin. I don't think much of anyone likes that that happened with Anakin. As a devout Christian, I see it as just bad. Doesn't matter two mothers or not.

However, this is a cheap story concept to use here and serves no real point as far as I've read.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 6/12/2024, 6:11 AM
@FireandBlood - Might be because that's a dumb idea, it was dumb in the PT too.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/12/2024, 6:17 AM
@TheLight - Anakin was an immaculate conception born entirely by the will of the Force. The twins were created using the Force by one of the mothers. It’s not the same.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/12/2024, 6:19 AM
@dagenspear - Jesus didn't have a human father either in the biological sense, do you have an issue with that?
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/12/2024, 6:26 AM
@TheLight - it’s implied that Plageuis created Anakin. You know that right? That scene confirms it.

Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/12/2024, 6:35 AM
@FireandBlood - No, it isn't the same, however regardless if in this instance it was well written or not the idea of some form of 'divine' power causing someone getting pregnant, such as with Christianity has been around for many millenia.

So the idea that a witch could focus and channel the force to that end isn't exactly a new and original concept (how many horror films have had witches causing a woman to get pregnant from a demonic force over the decades without an actual demon showing up to impregnate) and instances of things like that in a lot of ancient mythologies/stories it is being pulled from I feel just reading this.

Always fair however to question the quality of writing and execution of stories of this type however, not easy to do them well, just unsure it realy goes against established Jedi law at all that it should be causing the blowback it is (beyond just a fair critique of quality of the script).
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/12/2024, 5:45 AM
And there’s definitely more to what went down. I guess we’ll see Mae’s POV in later episodes but it’s looking like those Jedi killed those Witches
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/12/2024, 5:45 AM
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/12/2024, 5:48 AM
And this coven actually seemed kind of… decent. Not like the Dathomir lot, who were actual sexists that enslaved the men of their planet.
jst5
jst5 - 6/12/2024, 5:51 AM
VERY .....large ...turd of a show this is.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/12/2024, 5:54 AM
Inside out 2 is free from kid indoctrination. Good film but the first is still better
TheAstoundingMan
TheAstoundingMan - 6/12/2024, 6:23 AM
@vectorsigma - Y'all sound insane.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 6/12/2024, 6:06 AM
Good. Lord. Thanks for signing off on this Filoni! Great stuff!
dagenspear
dagenspear - 6/12/2024, 6:12 AM
It seems dumb and/or cheap from what I've read.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 6/12/2024, 6:16 AM
@dagenspear - repent your sins Kathleen Kennedy or you will feel the force come judgement day. Praise the lord
dagenspear
dagenspear - 6/12/2024, 6:31 AM
@WhateverItTakes -

I have seen God act in my life. He saved my soul, changed my heart, changed my mind, helped people through me, took care of people in my life, people I hurt before I found God. God is the only reason I was able to reconcile with my dad before he died.

God worked through Jesus Christ to save our souls. Jesus Christ died on the cross for our sins. Believe in your heart and confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus, and that God raised Him from the dead and you will be saved. Be baptized in The Holy Spirit, and if He wills, water as well. Repent of your sins, accept God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit into your heart, that Jesus Christ died on the cross for your sins.

For God so loved the world that He gave His only Begotten Son Jesus Christ, that all who believe on Him should not perish but have everlasting life. Jesus Christ is The Way, The Truth and The Life. No one comes to the Father Jehovah God but through Him.

Not long after I got saved I prayed to God for help understanding the Holy Bible, and that same day someone knocked on my door asking me if I wanted to understand the Bible.

The Holy Bible says, "love thy enemy", "turn the other cheek", "If your enemy is hungry, feed him", "if he is thirsty, give him a drink", "pray for those who persecute you", "do not repay evil for evil".

LORD willing, all humans may commit sin of almost every kind (gay, straight), and that's wrong, and all humans sin, as God tells us through the The Holy Bible, "for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, and all are justified freely by His grace through the redemption that came by Christ Jesus." The Holy Bible also says, "If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness."
Origame
Origame - 6/12/2024, 6:12 AM
So...the stories were true...
TheAstoundingMan
TheAstoundingMan - 6/12/2024, 6:24 AM
@Origame - What is your issue with it, personally?
Origame
Origame - 6/12/2024, 6:31 AM
@TheAstoundingMan - well the birth by force. That's supposed to be anakin's thing because he's the one.

Making more characters born of the force makes anakin less special and relevant. It's why the Bible doesn't have anyone other than Jesus being a virgin birth.
TheAstoundingMan
TheAstoundingMan - 6/12/2024, 6:39 AM
@Origame - I mean, as far as I know Anakin's origin has never been fully explained. Seems to me like they're now trying to fill some gaps in the mythos.

Not saying I'm a fan of the endless need to plug holes, but I won't say I'm not intrigued.
Origame
Origame - 6/12/2024, 6:56 AM
@TheAstoundingMan - it has been fully explored. Plagius and sidius tried to use the force to create life, the force created anakin to address the perversion of nature they were causing. And due to how the force allows you to see the future, this led to the prophecy of the chosen one who would bring balance to the force.

In short, anakin is space Jesus. And just like Jesus, you can't just have other people having immaculate births around him. The entire point of him being born without a father is to say right from the beginning "this kid is special"
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 6/12/2024, 6:15 AM
dagenspear
dagenspear - 6/12/2024, 6:29 AM
@Apophis71 - As a devout Christian I'm against it here, because I think it's disrespectful to use Jesus' real life birth in some warped way for their fiction.

@Apophis71 - As a devout Christian I'm against it here, because I think it's disrespectful to use Jesus' real life birth in some warped way for their fiction.

I have seen God act in my life. He saved my soul, changed my heart, changed my mind, helped people through me, took care of people in my life, people I hurt before I found God. God is the only reason I was able to reconcile with my dad before he died.

God worked through Jesus Christ to save our souls. Jesus Christ died on the cross for our sins. Believe in your heart and confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus, and that God raised Him from the dead and you will be saved. Be baptized in The Holy Spirit, and if He wills, water as well. Repent of your sins, accept God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit into your heart, that Jesus Christ died on the cross for your sins.

For God so loved the world that He gave His only Begotten Son Jesus Christ, that all who believe on Him should not perish but have everlasting life. Jesus Christ is The Way, The Truth and The Life. No one comes to the Father Jehovah God but through Him.

Not long after I got saved I prayed to God for help understanding the Holy Bible, and that same day someone knocked on my door asking me if I wanted to understand the Bible.

The Holy Bible says, "love thy enemy", "turn the other cheek", "If your enemy is hungry, feed him", "if he is thirsty, give him a drink", "pray for those who persecute you", "do not repay evil for evil".

LORD willing, all humans may commit sin of almost every kind (gay, straight), and that's wrong, and all humans sin, as God tells us through the The Holy Bible, "for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, and all are justified freely by His grace through the redemption that came by Christ Jesus." The Holy Bible also says, "If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness."
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/12/2024, 6:18 AM
There is more to it than people think. Who sabotaged the generators? Who initiated the fight between the Witches and Jedi? I think a sith is involved with all this. Possibly showed the mothers how to create life. Maybe plageuis or his master? I mean it is canon that plageuis could create life with the force. Palaptine confirms this.

NickScryer
NickScryer - 6/12/2024, 6:38 AM
Ehh... I don't see what the fuss was about, not even close to how The Last Jedi destroyed rules of SW universe, logic and common sense.

It still feels like a mediocre CW show, production values are all over the place, dialogue is atrocious and acting is subpar. Won't waste more time on it.

