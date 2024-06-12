THE ACOLYTE Episode 3 "Destiny" SPOILER Recap - Mae And Osha's Mysterious Past Is (Mostly) Revealed

This article was originally published on SFFGazette.com. Head there now for more on Star Wars and The Acolyte.

The third episode of The Acolyte, titled "Destiny," opens on a planet called Brendok where we find a young Mae and Osha. Each of them can use the Force, but do so very differently, with Mae clearly inclined to be cruel to the local wildlife while using her powers.

There's a clear divide between the twins and Osha doesn't seem to care much for her sister. We learn that their coven plans for them to go through an ascension, a process the future Jedi has little interest in.

She doesn't wish to be like her two mothers and rejects the idea of becoming a witch. It's also revealed that the coven was exiled, hunted, and forced into hiding simply because some, presumably the Jedi, view their power as "dark" and "unnatural."

An intriguing hint about Mae and Osha's connection to the Force - and perhaps even the wider Star Wars franchise - comes when their birth mother, Jodie Turner-Smith's Mother Aniseya, reveals that the girls have no father. They were created through the Force.

Mae later goes through the ceremony, only for the Jedi (Sol, Indara, Torbin, and Kelnacca) to interrupt. They demand to test the girls, with Mae and Osha told to deliberately fail. The former does so happily, but Sol sees through Osha's act and realises how strong she is.

She pleads with her mother to let her leave and become a Jedi, something Mae simply can't accept. Burning her twin's book (in which she's been drawing the Jedi symbol), she traps Osha in her room, seemingly with the intention of killing her.

While Osha manages to escape, the fire gets out of control very quickly, leading to a series of explosions that somehow kill the coven's witches. Mae and Osha come face-to-face, with the former seemingly falling to her death before Sol manages to save his soon-to-be Padawan.

He comforts the girl and vows to train her, but back on Brendok, we see that Mae has survived.

That's where the episode ends, though it raises a great many questions. For starters, we see the Force being used in a completely new way by that coven, while there's definitely something strange about how quickly the coven died.

Does Mae want revenge because the Jedi secretly killed them under the guise of doing the "right" thing? That remains to be seen, though the twins are clearly important and, if we had to hazard a guess, are a Force dyad.

The first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+.