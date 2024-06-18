THE ACOLYTE Episode 4 "Day" SPOILER Recap - Has The Identity Of STAR WARS' Latest Villain Been Revealed?

This article was originally published on SFFGazette.com. Head there now for more on Star Wars and The Acolyte.

After last Tuesday's controversial third chapter, today's episode of The Acolyte takes us to Khofar where the Wookie Jedi, Kelnacca, is in hiding. In those flashbacks to Mae and Osha's childhood, he joined Sol, Indara, and Torbin in attempting to recruit the twins to the Jedi Order and the symbol of the witch's coven can be seen inside his home.

On Coruscant, Osha says goodbye to Jecki Lon and, with her name now cleared, she plans to leave (without saying goodbye to her old Master).

Meanwhile, Mae and Qimir are on Khofar and hunting for Kelnacca. He's somehow tracked the Wookie down and seems keen to remind her of the deal she made with the mysterious Master we saw at the end of episode 1.

She questions Qimir about his loyalties to the villain, and the smuggler claims he also hasn't seen the Master's face and made no deal with him; he's simply there because The Acolyte's big bad "collects" people.

Vernestra Rwoh has concerns about a scandal that will hurt the Jedi order and inspire fear and mistrust in them. Essentially, it's a cover-up and she knows they must act fast to find out who the Master is and stop him from tipping the scales to the Dark Side.

Sol finds Osha and implores her to him him find Mae, resulting in them also heading to Khofar.

Talking with Qimir, Mae confirms that killing a Jedi without a weapon is her final lesson because attacking a defenceless person is against what a Jedi stands for. She believes it's impossible, though her enigmatic companion argues otherwise and reminds Mae that the Master will kill her if she fails.

They briefly go their separate ways, though Qimir steps into a trap...set by Mae! She's decided to go back on her deal with The Master and makes it clear she's loyal only to Osha who, until recently, she believed was dead. Now, she's going to turn herself into the Jedi and tell them everything she knows, leaving Qimir to remind her that, "He'll kill you."

Mae finds Kelnacca, but the Master has somehow beaten her to it and killed the Wookie. The Jedi approach and he floats down from above, ignites his red lightsaber, flings Osha to one side, and sends the Jedi flying with a powerful Force blast.

After this episode, it's hard to ignore the possibility that Qimir is the Master; he's carrying a bag that could easily conceal a cloak and helmet, has a mysterious connection to the villain, and would really be the only one who could beat Mae to Kelnacca.

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts and theories in the comments section.