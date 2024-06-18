THE ACOLYTE Episode 4 "Day" SPOILER Recap - Has The Identity Of STAR WARS' Latest Villain Been Revealed?

Tonight's episode of The Acolyte raises even more big questions as the hunt for the Jedi Wookie Kelnacca begins! Plus, has the identity of the Star Wars franchise's new villain, The Master, been revealed?

By JoshWilding - Jun 18, 2024 11:06 PM EST
After last Tuesday's controversial third chapter, today's episode of The Acolyte takes us to Khofar where the Wookie Jedi, Kelnacca, is in hiding. In those flashbacks to Mae and Osha's childhood, he joined Sol, Indara, and Torbin in attempting to recruit the twins to the Jedi Order and the symbol of the witch's coven can be seen inside his home. 

On Coruscant, Osha says goodbye to Jecki Lon and, with her name now cleared, she plans to leave (without saying goodbye to her old Master). 

Meanwhile, Mae and Qimir are on Khofar and hunting for Kelnacca. He's somehow tracked the Wookie down and seems keen to remind her of the deal she made with the mysterious Master we saw at the end of episode 1. 

She questions Qimir about his loyalties to the villain, and the smuggler claims he also hasn't seen the Master's face and made no deal with him; he's simply there because The Acolyte's big bad "collects" people. 

Vernestra Rwoh has concerns about a scandal that will hurt the Jedi order and inspire fear and mistrust in them. Essentially, it's a cover-up and she knows they must act fast to find out who the Master is and stop him from tipping the scales to the Dark Side. 

Sol finds Osha and implores her to him him find Mae, resulting in them also heading to Khofar. 

Talking with Qimir, Mae confirms that killing a Jedi without a weapon is her final lesson because attacking a defenceless person is against what a Jedi stands for. She believes it's impossible, though her enigmatic companion argues otherwise and reminds Mae that the Master will kill her if she fails. 

They briefly go their separate ways, though Qimir steps into a trap...set by Mae! She's decided to go back on her deal with The Master and makes it clear she's loyal only to Osha who, until recently, she believed was dead. Now, she's going to turn herself into the Jedi and tell them everything she knows, leaving Qimir to remind her that, "He'll kill you." 

Mae finds Kelnacca, but the Master has somehow beaten her to it and killed the Wookie. The Jedi approach and he floats down from above, ignites his red lightsaber, flings Osha to one side, and sends the Jedi flying with a powerful Force blast. 

After this episode, it's hard to ignore the possibility that Qimir is the Master; he's carrying a bag that could easily conceal a cloak and helmet, has a mysterious connection to the villain, and would really be the only one who could beat Mae to Kelnacca. 

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts and theories in the comments section.

Related:

Recommended For You:

Order66
Order66 - 6/18/2024, 11:11 PM
It’s def Qimir.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/18/2024, 11:44 PM
@Order66 - it was spoiled on this very site.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 6/18/2024, 11:11 PM
I wonder if they chose Ki Adi Mundi to be in this BECAUSE he was the one who said that the sith had been extinct for over a millenia?
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 6/18/2024, 11:27 PM
@dagenspear - No. Its just bad writing. Why would Mundi hide this from the other Jedi. Also, hes not even suppose to be alive. He was born 93 BBY, Acolyte is 132 BBY. The numbers increase goes back in time, for example he died in 19 BBY

@AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/18/2024, 11:36 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - it’s like they’re just grabbing random characters and throwing them in there without doing any research. And it looks bad on Lucasfilm for allowing it.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/18/2024, 11:45 PM
@dagenspear - which makes this show even more dumb.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 6/18/2024, 11:46 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - I mean, all they had to do was Google it. Isn't it kind of important for the guy to be alive?
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/18/2024, 11:54 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - much of that is old canon. His birth could be different. And him lying about encountering a dark side user would make sense. Much of the council kept this a secret. A coverup. Yoda knew of the rule of 2. As did mace. And assuming yaddle did as well. This show is demonstrating the ignorance and incompetence of the Jedi. As they rather save face than fess up that they screwed up.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 6/19/2024, 12:01 AM
@Mrnorth1921 - Which is old canon, his birth? If so its a retcon which I guess they can do, that doesn't make it good. His knowledge is something the show needs to address. Hes not telling it to some random Padawan. They council don't lie to each other. In the prequel trilogy, they were compromised. They lost their vision because of the dark side. So they don't tell the Senate which was in the middle of a war and they had already lost trust in Papatine.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/19/2024, 12:16 AM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - they lied to Qui-Gon and obi wan. The council is in on it. It’s a lie that they tell all Jedi that aren’t on the council. Save face. However after episode 1. They realized that the cat is out of the bag now. But I suspect that they downplayed it to the other Jedi. Heck, when Dooku showed back up and had a red lightsaber. They blamed him instead of investigating deeper. In episode 2, he straight up tells obi that he is the apprentice. And obi calls him a liar. So the council kept many secrets.
relentless1
relentless1 - 6/19/2024, 2:10 AM
@dagenspear - who says that's Ki Adi? they didn't call him by name so its probably just another one of his species
dagenspear
dagenspear - 6/19/2024, 2:19 AM
@relentless1 - Heard that it was said in the end credits. It maybe could be argued otherwise in the overall canon, but I think, if it's accurate, that suggests intention.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/18/2024, 11:12 PM
Ki-Adi-Mundi?! Really? 🙄🤦‍♂️
Steel86
Steel86 - 6/18/2024, 11:20 PM
Said it was Qimir as soon as I saw him.
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 6/18/2024, 11:25 PM
The Jedi Wookiee and Trinity with a laser sword looked like the best parts of this show too!!!
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 6/19/2024, 12:02 AM
@BobbyDrake - It would be super if we actually had an action sequence in this series. Im guessing they Jedi get their asses handed to them. Whoever this is just pushed a platoon of Jedi like it was nothing.
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 6/19/2024, 12:18 AM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - From what I’ve read this show sounds horrible. I’ve been a pretty big Star Wars fan since I was a teen and this is the first show that I’m skipping. I keep reading the recaps and reactions hoping I’m wrong, but nothing about this sounds appealing to me. With the direction the franchise has been heading they’ve been losing me for a while now.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/18/2024, 11:25 PM
They seriously had the guy who says THE line "The Sith have been extinct for a millennium" become aware of a Sith, one hundred years before The Phantom Menace.

Insanity.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 6/18/2024, 11:28 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Its especially bad because ...Hes not even born yet.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/19/2024, 12:53 AM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - Wookiepedia changed his birth year tonight. It was what it always was this morning. Now it's different.

They are literally 1984-ing Star Wars to protect all of the awful people currently making Star Wars. You couldn't make this crap up if you tried. It's insane.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 6/18/2024, 11:45 PM
***SPOILERS***

THis episode is terrible. Besides the inclusion of Mundi who isn't even alive. Its basically the Jedi go on a hike. Is there any action in this show?

I mentioned in my article I thought they would redeem Mae. I didn't think they would do it because she walks in the woods and decides shes good now arggghhhh

At the same time, the dialog is terrible and Amandla just doesn't have the presence to carry this show. The writing isn't helping her. The conversation between her and Sol, and Sol trying to convince her to sort of save/forgive Mae? SHES KILLING JEDI.

The Wookie Jedi can't even get killed onscreen. Once again, a simple behind the camera view of the villain taking the Wookie apart would have built suspense but now. Hes dead. They don't even give you an episode of did Mae do it, similar how they just had Yord take Osha off the hook.

Sol is implying again, and says something like he will tell Osha the truth. Uh, what is he waiting for exactly? How many Jedi need to die before ONE single Jedi acts with some kind of common sense. Yord might be the only intelligent one. The rest of them, led by Leslie's wife seem to be decietful. Including Mundi who is participating in a cover up? Why the hell is writing these scenes? They aren't just hiding it from the High Republic, they are hiding it from the council.

Agsint they can't follow the simplest of story structure. They want to write Mae as the protagonist except the journey is not what changes her POV, i.e., her Face turn. She literally just decides and for some reason, now in Ep4, her motives change. We get an entire episode trying to justify her position in a flashback only for the next episode to toss it away. Her motive now is, "he'll kill me and you don't care."

I guess the Sith might actually be Qimir. I thought it would be one of the mothers. I don't think that is a big enough twist. I mean, hes literally the only one on the show it could be other than someone assumed dead. Maybe I guessed wrong about that.

Then, she shows him how much SHE cares but hanging the guy in a trap and leaving him there.

Also, what was with the emotional goodbye with Osha and Jecki? Where did that come from? The show barely gives them any screentime to establish any kind of friendship.

The writing is TERRIBLE.
HermmanM
HermmanM - 6/18/2024, 11:49 PM
I need a big black man in my life like Chewbacca.
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 6/19/2024, 12:10 AM
@HermanM - User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 6/19/2024, 12:21 AM
@BobbyDrake - It's not me. He's got two "m"s in his name and is a troll.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/19/2024, 12:24 AM
@HermanM - wait but he's the real Herman and you are the troll account?? Karma is crazy
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 6/19/2024, 12:25 AM
@HermanM - yessir, just figured I’d tag you to let you know about it.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/19/2024, 12:31 AM
@BobbyDrake - Thanks, I'll just block him.

@McMurdo

What "karma"? I just come here and express an opinion. Apparently this has made some people so angry that rather than debate me they just do crap like this. Imagine devoting your time to trying to bother a random guy online. 🤡
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/19/2024, 1:23 AM
@HermanM - I'm not angry at all. I'm just glad the real Hermman is living his best life. You should debate him!
HermmanM
HermmanM - 6/19/2024, 1:42 AM
@BobbyDrake - I bet you'd love to tag me...
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/19/2024, 12:22 AM
If @fireandblood thought this was a good episode....
GalactusEatsALL
GalactusEatsALL - 6/19/2024, 12:35 AM
Rudy Gulianni is the with lord!
HermmanM
HermmanM - 6/19/2024, 12:49 AM
@GalactusEatsALL - Hes a sexy little bald gofer. I'd love to stick him in between my cheeks.
Lemons
Lemons - 6/19/2024, 12:51 AM
It's Mother Koril
SuperBatCap1
SuperBatCap1 - 6/19/2024, 12:51 AM
Look, I like to give things the benefit of the doubt...but the about faces for EACH sister in this show with their writing and dialogue was absolutely off-putting. It's weird. and It doesn't make sense. It's literally moving too fast.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/19/2024, 12:52 AM
How awful is this show, Leslye Hedlund, her writers, Kathleen Kennedy, and Disney Star Wars overall?

In the middle of what I'm told is a terrible episode of television (big surprise), Wookiepedia literally changed Kai Adi Mundi's birthdate.

Yes, we have real-time Orwellian changes to decades-long established Star Wars mythology to protect Leslye Hedlund, her awful writers, Kathleen Kennedy, and Disney Star Wars because they so effed this up no one realized it until the show debuted and REAL Star Wars fans brought it to their attention on Twitter.

This is insanity. This is insanity that cannot be allowed to go on. Dave Filloni is complicit in every aspect of this insanity. He has done nothing to stop it and has helped it along every step of the way. No wonder Jon Favreau threw up his hands in disgust and peaced-out from all this b.s.

They are literally 1984-ing Star Wars as it's being broadcast. "Oceana had always been at war with Eastasia." Absolute madness.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/19/2024, 12:58 AM

Non spoiler alert!!!!!!!

The true villain is Kathleen Kennedy.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/19/2024, 1:00 AM
I feel for the kids of the 70s who grew up with star wars and endes up getting this.

Im relatively new to it, just started liking star wars during the animated clone wars series.

But now everything is bad.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/19/2024, 1:39 AM
@vectorsigma - Thank you -- you clearly get it.
Knightstar
Knightstar - 6/19/2024, 1:07 AM
Any sign of master Yoda yet?
TheSkank
TheSkank - 6/19/2024, 1:14 AM
This episode was great! I don’t care when Ki-Adi-Mindi was born. Bazil is mah boi! We got a Tynnan! I wasn’t expecting Kelnacca to go out like that. I wasn’t expecting for The Master to show up so soon. There were a lot of twists this episode. I think the show has done a great job of keeping the story fresh and engaging. Sure, the dialogue is not great, but this is Star Wars and I was never here for the [frick]ing dialogue anyway. It’s a good show. You don’t have to like it. They already made it and they are going to make more as long as there are fans like me. I guess you’ll have to burn me at a stake or something, lame-o’s.
