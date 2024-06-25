THE ACOLYTE Episode 5 Teaser Sees The Master In Action; Hints At More Flashbacks

Disney+ has released a teaser for tonight's fifth episode of The Acolyte, and it looks like we might be in for more flashbacks.

Last week's episode concluded with the mysterious "Master" making his (or her?) presence felt by attacking the group of Jedi who had come to Khofar in an attempt to stop Mae from carrying out her assassination of Kelnacca.

Unbeknownst to our heroes, Mae had already decided to surrender to the Wookiee Jedi once she found out her twin sister, Osha, was still alive, but arrived to find that her Dark-side boss had already done the deed. The Master then floated into view behind Osha and the others, before unleashing a powerful Force-blast.

It looks like this episode will pick up immediately after that cliffhanger, but it seems we are also going to get more flashbacks, as we see Kelnacca attack what appears to be another Jedi with his lightsaber.

Was the Wookiee trying to prevent what happened to the coven on Brendock, perhaps?

Check out the promo at the link below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

It's all leading up to this.



Episode 5 of #TheAcolyte, a Star Wars Original series, streams tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/iCcIFHF7Va — The Acolyte (@OfficialAcolyte) June 24, 2024

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.

"I really wanted to tell a story about the Sith," showrunner Headland told EW in a recent interview. "That was kind of my dream Star Wars idea. But it felt like the time period to do that in would be something pre-Phantom Menace. That seemed to be the most interesting trajectory for the Sith: How did the Sith go from the Rule of Two and being quote-unquote 'extinct' to Palpatine coming into power without the Jedi knowing about it?"

Award-winning composer Michael Abels, known for his work on Get Out and Us, scored The Acolyte.