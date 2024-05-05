THE ACOLYTE Gets A Sinister CCXP Mexico Poster As [SPOILER] Rumor Resurfaces

Lucasfilm released a new trailer for The Acolyte yesterday (see below) to mark this year's Star Wars Day celebrations, and a new poster for the next live-action Disney+ Star Wars series has now been unveiled at CCXP Mexico.

Some fans on social media initially attempted to pass this off as our first look at Darth Plagueis, but a closer look (see the knives?) reveals that it's actually Amandla Stenberg's character, Mae.

Possible spoilers ahead.

Speaking of Master Sol's former apprentice, a rumor relating to this enigmatic Force-wielder has re-emerged with some additional details. According to Daniel Richtman, both Stenberg and Manny Jacinto will actually play dual roles as two pairs of twins - one good, one evil.

This would explain a few things (Stenberg appears twice on some posters, for example, and if accurate, might turn out to be a pretty significant twist. Could one of these Dark Side siblings be unveiled as the mysterious masked Sith that's been hunting down Jedi? Given the secrecy surrounding this particular plot point, we'd say it's a definite possibility.

Check out the new poster at the link below, along with some official promo stills.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.

Award-winning composer Michael Abels, known for his work on Get Out and Us, scored The Acolyte.