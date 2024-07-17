THE ACOLYTE Season Finale Recap - More Shocking Revelations And A Big Return As [SPOILER] Finally Debuts

THE ACOLYTE Season Finale Recap - More Shocking Revelations And A Big Return As [SPOILER] Finally Debuts

The season finale of The Acolyte featured plenty of huge talking points, as the truth was finally revealed on Brendok, The Stranger got his Acolyte, and a major Expanded Universe character finally debuted.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 17, 2024 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

This article was originally published on SFFGazette.com. Head there now for more on Star Wars and The Acolyte.

The season finale of The Acolyte begins where episode 6 ended; Osha is wearing The Stranger's helmet but appears to be losing control, forcing the mysterious Sith villain to help her remove it. 

She had a vision of Mae killing Sol with one hand outstretched and a lightsaber in the other. This means her twin makes good on her promise to kill a Jedi without a weapon, prompting The Stranger and Osha to head to Brendok together. 

On Sol's ship, he argues with Mae about who should be blamed for what happened on the planet sixteen years ago. She breaks free and flees in an escape ship, prompting the Jedi to chase her down. However, as he readies himself to shoot her out of the sky, Bazil intervenes and they both crash on the planet below. 

Supergirl star David Harewood shows up as Senator Rayencourt, a Jedi-hating politician who wishes to hold the Order accountable. He threatens Vernestra Rwoh with an external enquiry, putting further pressure on her to keep the recent murders under wraps. 

The Stranger offers Osha her last chance to join him as they leave his home and it's then we see a shadowy figure in the cave they were in watching on: yes, it's Darth Plageuis! We don't know whether he's Qimir's secret Master, a rival Sith looking to eliminate a rival, or simply hiding out on a planet which we can now say is almost certainly meant to be Bal'demnic. 

What we do know, of course, is that he'll one day become Emperor Palpatine's Master, figuring out how to create life through the Force and perhaps even escape death. Is it possible that Plageuis and Qimir only want Osha to help the Sith Lord one day make Anakin Skywalker?

Sol and The Master clash on Brendok in an epic lightsaber duel, while Mae and Osha also come to blows. The latter reveals that her hatred for her twin and her grief is what stopped her from becoming a Jedi. She doesn't believe that Sol killed their mother but a little later on, he confesses to Mae (who refuses to kill him at The Stranger's request and instead argues the Jedi should pay for his crimes in front of the Senate).

Sol explains their mother used the Force and a vergence on Brendok to create Mae and Osha as his former Padawan watches on. Picking up her old Master's lightsaber, she ignores his pleas and, as he goes to tell her that he loves her, she uses the Force to choke him to death. As Osha does so, the blue Kyber crystal in Sol's blade turns red.

Vernestra senses Qimir and it's essentially confirmed that he was once one of the Jedi's pupils before whatever happened that left him with that lightsaber scar on his back.

Mae and Osha finally move on from the past but there's no happy ending for them, unfortunately. The Stranger says he will teach Osha, but if the Jedi apprehend Mae, she'll have no choice but to reveal where they are. With their permission, he wipes Mae's mind to make it so that she forgets her sister, though Osha does vow to one day find her.

Mae is arrested by the Jedi and remembers nothing of what happened to her after that fateful night on Brendok. Vernestra tells the Chancellor and his Senators that Sol murdered his fellow Jedi to cover up his past actions, explaining why no one knows about the Sith's return. Now, she needs Mae's help finding a former pupil of hers who turned evil...so yes, The Stranger was once a Jedi and the cover-up will likely continue.

The episode ends with Qimir holding Osha's hand as she becomes his Acolyte and, back on Coruscant, we catch a glimpse of Yoda as Vernestra tells him they need to talk...

THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Says Deceased Characters Could Return At Some Point - SPOILERS
Related:

THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Says Deceased Characters Could Return At Some Point - SPOILERS
THE ACOLYTE Showrunner On Whether [SPOILER] Really Died In Latest Episode And What The Sith Are Really Up To
Recommended For You:

THE ACOLYTE Showrunner On Whether [SPOILER] Really Died In Latest Episode And What The Sith Are Really Up To
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AC1
AC1 - 7/17/2024, 7:14 AM
Not bad but would've liked more answers about The Stranger's identity, also feel like Sol's reasoning for killing their mother was kinda forced - like they could've said he did it as an instinctual reaction out of fear and that it was a mistake, but instead they kinda just went "I did it because I thought it was right" without ever really expanding on it, almost like they just needed to push the plot to a point where Osha could kill him without spending too much time focusing on why or if she should.

So yeah, could've handled that a bit better, maybe shown how conflicted Sol was and how it was something he thought of as a mistake that he regretted, and in turn show Osha being a bit more conflicted about killing him. But it was cool seeing his crystal being bled and seeing the visual of a blue lightsaber turning red, seeing all the morally grey areas with these characters when Star Wars is usually very morally-binary, cool seeing Plaguis too, not a bad series but also not as good as it could've been and I wouldn't be surprised if there isn't a second season.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/17/2024, 7:23 AM
is that it? all that build up and the only shot we get of this mean fella is him hiding in a cave rubbing one out in the dark like a chicken sh1t
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/17/2024, 7:25 AM
Cool that they didn't get to butcher him but that's basically a warning for who their next target is gonna be.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/17/2024, 7:28 AM
Man, what a finale. Great action, surprises to the end, and Plageuis . . . holy shit. If this show doesn't get a second season, it will be absolutely criminal.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/17/2024, 7:31 AM
Second favorite episode of the series. Doubt this will get a second season but damn...that finale setup some interesting plot points moving forward.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/17/2024, 7:36 AM
@BlackStar25 - It will be a damn shame if we don't get to see where this story's going. Sure, the show was messy at times, but what a payoff.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder