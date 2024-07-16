THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Says Deceased Characters Could Return At Some Point - SPOILERS

In what will almost certainly go down as the best episode of The Acolyte (depending on how tonight's season finale goes), two popular supporting characters were killed off in shocking fashion - but that doesn't mean we won't see them again at some point.

If you're not up-to-date with the show yet, major spoilers follow.

Despite Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen) and Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett) meeting an untimely end at the hands of The Stranger (Manny Jacinto) in "Night," showrunner Leslye Headland believes there's a good chance both Jedi could return to the Galaxy Far, Far Away.

"Yeah, definitely," Headland told Jedi News at a roundtable (via Total Film) when asked if Jecki and Yord's stories could be revisited down the line. "Pablo Hidalgo and I have talked about that, and since wrapping up the season, there's definitely some stuff that I would love to see come to fruition."

"Obviously, Vernestra already exists in publishing, so also going to do something there," she added. "There was a lot of background done on them both by the actors in the writers' room. Yord Fandar, I've said this before, was a character in a campaign that I played, so there's a pretty large backstory to him. But yeah, it was always the plan to kill them in episode 5 halfway through the season. So it was kind of fun to think about them a lot and then think, 'Well, because we didn't spend a lot of time with them, maybe there's a way we could keep playing around with them somehow.'"

Does this suggest that Jecki and Yord return as Force-ghosts? That seems highly unlikely given their status as supporting players, so we'd say any future appearances will occur either in flashbacks or in future projects set before the events of The Acolyte.

Will you be tuning in for the season finale? Let us know in the comments section down below.

