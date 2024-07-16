THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Says Deceased Characters Could Return At Some Point - SPOILERS

The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland has indicated that two characters who were killed off earlier in the season could potentially return down the line...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 16, 2024 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

In what will almost certainly go down as the best episode of The Acolyte (depending on how tonight's season finale goes), two popular supporting characters were killed off in shocking fashion - but that doesn't mean we won't see them again at some point.

If you're not up-to-date with the show yet, major spoilers follow.

Despite Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen) and Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett) meeting an untimely end at the hands of The Stranger (Manny Jacinto) in "Night," showrunner Leslye Headland believes there's a good chance both Jedi could return to the Galaxy Far, Far Away.

"Yeah, definitely," Headland told Jedi News at a roundtable (via Total Film) when asked if Jecki and Yord's stories could be revisited down the line. "Pablo Hidalgo and I have talked about that, and since wrapping up the season, there's definitely some stuff that I would love to see come to fruition."

"Obviously, Vernestra already exists in publishing, so also going to do something there," she added. "There was a lot of background done on them both by the actors in the writers' room. Yord Fandar, I've said this before, was a character in a campaign that I played, so there's a pretty large backstory to him. But yeah, it was always the plan to kill them in episode 5 halfway through the season. So it was kind of fun to think about them a lot and then think, 'Well, because we didn't spend a lot of time with them, maybe there's a way we could keep playing around with them somehow.'"

Does this suggest that Jecki and Yord return as Force-ghosts? That seems highly unlikely given their status as supporting players, so we'd say any future appearances will occur either in flashbacks or in future projects set before the events of The Acolyte.

Will you be tuning in for the season finale? Let us know in the comments section down below.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

 The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.

"I really wanted to tell a story about the Sith," Headland told EW in a recent interview. "That was kind of my dream Star Wars idea. But it felt like the time period to do that in would be something pre-Phantom Menace. That seemed to be the most interesting trajectory for the Sith: How did the Sith go from the Rule of Two and being quote-unquote 'extinct' to Palpatine coming into power without the Jedi knowing about it?"

Award-winning composer Michael Abels, known for his work on Get Out and Us, scored The Acolyte.

Origame
Origame - 7/16/2024, 10:53 AM
Or jecki can just come back because she was only stabbed by a Disney lightsaber.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/16/2024, 10:54 AM
User Comment Image
TheyDont
TheyDont - 7/16/2024, 10:58 AM
A staple of great writing.
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 7/16/2024, 10:59 AM
User Comment Image
JayLemle
JayLemle - 7/16/2024, 11:07 AM
I REALLY like this show! I haven't enjoyed any of the D+ Star Wars shows until this one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2024, 11:11 AM
If the show gets future seasons as is Headland’s intention , I could see them showing up as flashbacks or visions…

However most likely I can see publishing doing novels or comics about them which is could be cool since I liked Jecki and Yord had interesting potential imo.

User Comment Image

Anyway , hope tonight’s finale ends it well since I have liked the show thus far!!.
thewanderer
thewanderer - 7/16/2024, 11:14 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Jecki I could see. Yord, I feel like his purpose was to exemplify what the Jedi had become, arrogant and naieve.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2024, 11:29 AM
@thewanderer - you are right though I would like to see how he became that where are you and it would have been interesting to see how his view of the Jedi would have changed when he found out the truth about Brendok but that’s fine

It is cool that he had a small arc in that him being rule follower but the one time he doesn’t he dies
Forthas
Forthas - 7/16/2024, 11:14 AM
Since force healing has been introduced...they could set it up where either or both characters were brought back by a powerful Sith/Jedi which we will learn about later...Like Darh Plaguos.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/16/2024, 11:16 AM
I think she means in flashbacks not like back-from-the-dead bad writing tropes.
AC1
AC1 - 7/16/2024, 11:18 AM
I think she's just suggesting we could see them reappear in media set BEFORE their deaths like the High Republic comics, novels, or any other series set during that particular time period. Nothing to do with resurrecting them or bringing them back as Force Ghosts.
DevilsDreams
DevilsDreams - 7/16/2024, 11:22 AM
Well she's not going to bring them back to flesh out their characters at all... as they basically had no personality anyway...
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 7/16/2024, 11:41 AM
Remember when lightsabers were actually dangerous and powerful weapons that could melt blast doors? Yeah good times.

User Comment Image

Now anyone can survive them.

