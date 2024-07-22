THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Talks Season 2 Plans, [SPOILER]'s Sith Master, And Whether It's Been Greenlit Yet

THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Talks Season 2 Plans, [SPOILER]'s Sith Master, And Whether It's Been Greenlit Yet

We have some big updates on The Acolyte from showrunner Leslye Headland, including what she has planned for season 2, the identity of The Stranger's Sith Master, and whether it's been greenlit yet...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 22, 2024 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: EW (via SFFGazette.com)

The Acolyte answered many of the questions we had heading into the finale, only to leave us with even more following the shocking live-action debut of Darth Plagueis and the revelation that The Stranger is a former Jedi Padawan. 

Talking to Entertainment Weekly (via SFFGazette.com), showrunner Leslye Headland was asked if she's heard about plans for season 2 and bluntly responded, "Nothing."

While that might sound like a pretty negative update, she was quick to point out, "You have to take a break. Especially after something like this. I don't even know how many years my brain has been going, Star Wars, Star Wars, Star Wars, Acolyte, Acolyte, Acolyte — just constantly solving problems, constantly thinking about it. It is very weird to now be in a place where I don't need to do that."

Despite nothing being greenlit, Headland already has plenty of ideas about how a second season would play out and strongly hinted that exploring Vernestra Rwoh's history with The Stranger would be front and centre. 

"I think if we're allowed to continue telling this story, you'll see more of Vern's history with the Stranger and how that's affecting the decisions she's making now," the showrunner teased. "[Vernestra's backstory] was something I kept trying to slip in, but there was so much."

Of course, Headland will also need to make room for both Plagueis and Yoda, two characters teased in the finale who will almost certainly have more to do if and when The Acolyte returns. While addressing that, she confirmed that the Sith Lord is indeed Qimir's Master, and not a rival Sith stalking a rival from afar as some fans theorised.

This means Qimir has either taken it upon himself to find an Acolyte or has only used Mae and Osha to help Plagueis crack the code of prolonging and creating life.

"We wanted to show Qimir’s master. We weren't going to wait a second season for that," Headland said of the finale. "We wanted to wrap up the twin storyline. We were not going to leave everybody hanging. They've sat through all of this, and we want to reward people for watching."

"The dangling of other stuff, especially the legacy stuff like what's Manny's name, Yoda, Plagueis, and what the background is with Vernestra and her relationship with the Senate and how that's going to unfold with this sort of internal review of the Jedi — where does that lead? So it was a lot of: How is this going to fit in to what we later see?"

"That was the step I wanted to save for the tease, as well as Osha and the Stranger's relationship," Headland added. "I felt like that was a really good thing to tease as well. Mostly, I need a full season for that."

The entirety of The Acolyte's first season is now streaming on Disney+. Are you hoping for more episodes?

STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW Poster Leaks Online And Puts The Spotlight On The Show's Mysterious Droid Character
Related:

STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW Poster Leaks Online And Puts The Spotlight On The Show's Mysterious Droid Character
THE ACOLYTE Star Manny Jacinto Improvised Final Scene; Comments On Potential Romance With [SPOILER]
Recommended For You:

THE ACOLYTE Star Manny Jacinto Improvised Final Scene; Comments On Potential Romance With [SPOILER]
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/22/2024, 3:16 PM
A second season? Has she not seen the numbers??
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/22/2024, 3:21 PM
@Lisa89 - Have you?
MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/22/2024, 3:21 PM
Again, I will be SHOCKED if this gets a season 2. The 180-200 million run away budget is a killer for this. It got less than half the views of Ahsoka and a quarter of the views of Mandalorian. If it does come back, it will be with a greatly reduced budget.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/22/2024, 3:23 PM
This needs a Season 2. You gotta explore the origins of Mae and Osha more. Elaborate. We gotta see more Plagueis.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/22/2024, 3:26 PM
And what about the Ren connection or is that just gonna be another thing that is never [frick]ing explained?
User Comment Image
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 7/22/2024, 3:26 PM
User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/22/2024, 3:27 PM
This show has potential. Especially if they set the foundation for Anakin being a force baby created by Darth Plagueis so he could have transferred his subconscious into the new body but was killed by Palpatine because Palpatine wanted to do it for himself.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 7/22/2024, 3:34 PM
@SonOfAGif - I have to be honest, that sounds like a really stupid idea...

Tros kind of showed why that idea shouldn't be implemented in sw.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/22/2024, 3:46 PM
@EZBeast - Star Wars as a whole has so many elements that have yet to be explored. And Anakin was an integral part for Palpatine and the Dark Side. It makes the most sense if he was created from the Dark Side
EZBeast
EZBeast - 7/22/2024, 3:57 PM
@SonOfAGif - but the body transfer is what I'm specifically talking about. That is something to essentially remove stakes and bring back characters for the sake of doing it. I'm not against new dark side powers such as like corrupting the minds of an entire planet, new abilities like force explosions in someone, or something like that but body transfer is just lazy
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/22/2024, 3:28 PM
"I think if we're allowed to continue telling this story ...."

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/22/2024, 3:34 PM
i am a man
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/22/2024, 3:34 PM

Crummy show gets season 2. ZZZZZZzzzzzzzzzz...............
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 7/22/2024, 3:43 PM
Solving problems??? You mean you created problems
Slotherin
Slotherin - 7/22/2024, 3:46 PM
Who was Manny?
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/22/2024, 3:48 PM
@Slotherin - The actor Manny Jacinto, who played Qimir/The Stranger.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 7/22/2024, 3:48 PM
This show getting a season 2 is less likely. Even if it does get a season 2, it won't come out til 2026-2027 at the earliest.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/22/2024, 4:01 PM
Correct me if I’m wrong but it doesn’t seem like she says that Plagueis is Qimir’s Sith master but that she wanted to reveal that Vernestra was his Jedi Master.

Anyway , I hope that relationship would be front & center since I am intrigued as to what led to the fallout between them to the point that Rwoh had to use her lightwhip on “Qimir”.

Now that Sol is dead , Qimir is my favorite character in the series so I’m interested to learn more about him aswell as focus on Vernestra aswell since I felt she didn’t have much to do this season aside from being an authority figure (I know she’s prominent in the books).

Anyway hopefully we get an announcement soon , perhaps at D23?.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/22/2024, 4:01 PM
I don't think this gets a season 2

It was massively divisive and the numbers were trash

Until Kathleen Kennedy gets fired Star Wars in doomed

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder