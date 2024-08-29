THE ACOLYTE Star Amandla Stenberg Says Cancellation Wasn't "A Huge Shock" Amid "Rampage Of Vitriol"

The lead star of Disney+'s latest Star Wars series, Amandla Stenberg, has weighed in on the show's recent cancellation, admitting that this development didn't come as a huge surprise...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 29, 2024 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars

Amandla Stenberg, who played the dual lead roles of Force-sensitive "twins" Osha and Mae in The Acolyte, has broken her silence on Disney+'s latest Star Wars series being cancelled, and it sounds like she feels the negative backlash did contribute to Lucasfilm's decision to some extent.

Reports have indicated that the studio decided not to renew the show for a second season because of declining viewership, but Stenberg believes that a "rampage of hyper-conservative bigotry and vitriol, prejudice, hatred, and hateful language" contributed to the overall negative perception of the project.

“It’s not a huge shock for me [that it was canceled]. Of course, I live in the bubble of my own reality but for those who aren’t aware there has been a rampage of vitriol that we have faced since the show was even announced ... when it was still just a concept and no one had even seen it. That’s when we started experiencing a rampage of hyper-conservative bigotry and vitriol, prejudice, hatred, and hateful language towards us ... this really affected me when I first got the job because it’s just not something, even though I anticipated it happening, it’s not something you can fully understand what it feels like until it’s happening to you.”

“It has been an incredible honor and dream for me to be in this universe ... And I just want to let those people know out there who supported us in that way, and supported us vocally in the face of all of the vitriol that we received, and the kind of the targeted attack I would say we received by the alt-right, just that you were deeply loved and appreciated, and it made this job all the worthwhile for me"

"And I have to thank Lesyle Headland ... I just [frick]ing love that bitch ... one of the best people in the world ... she's so incredibly talented and unique ... I will love this experience with her forever"

It's not hard to understand where Stenberg is coming from, but if The Acolyte was a massive success for Lucasfilm/Disney, would any amount of fan backlash really have made that much difference? That said, we did see a dramatic shift in plans for the Star Wars sequel trilogy following the response to The Last Jedi, so who knows?

You can check out Stenberg's video below.

How do you feel about The Acolyte's cancellation? Drop us a comment down below.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

 The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.

"I really wanted to tell a story about the Sith," Headland told EW in a recent interview. "That was kind of my dream Star Wars idea. But it felt like the time period to do that in would be something pre-Phantom Menace. That seemed to be the most interesting trajectory for the Sith: How did the Sith go from the Rule of Two and being quote-unquote 'extinct' to Palpatine coming into power without the Jedi knowing about it?"

Award-winning composer Michael Abels, known for his work on Get Out and Us, scored The Acolyte.

1 2
Spoken
Spoken - 8/29/2024, 11:33 AM
User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 8/29/2024, 11:34 AM
Activists make agenda, driven garbage show

Fans reject, agenda driven garbage show

Activists call fans, racist, and homophobic
for not watching agenda driven garbage show

Agenda driven garbage and show gets canceled

Activist blame Fans

Fire Kathleen Kennedy
Diend
Diend - 8/29/2024, 12:18 PM
@WakandaTech -
CasualFanatic
CasualFanatic - 8/29/2024, 12:20 PM
@WakandaTech - trying to decide how much to engage with your comment. What is the agenda you perceive the show pushed?
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 8/29/2024, 12:23 PM
@WakandaTech - I couldn't finish the third episode where the identical twins weren't identical

EZBeast
EZBeast - 8/29/2024, 11:34 AM
"I live in the bubble of my own reality" - the [frick]?
Spoken
Spoken - 8/29/2024, 11:35 AM
@EZBeast - LMFAO Yeah that didn't help when I read that
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 8/29/2024, 11:41 AM
@EZBeast - when you add fame with haters that have nothing better to do, I don't blame her, the internet is just toxic.
Thing94
Thing94 - 8/29/2024, 11:35 AM
Keep crying Amandla
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 8/29/2024, 11:36 AM
She seems like a horrible person

She bullies and calls fans names, and then she plays the victim
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/29/2024, 11:48 AM
@WakandaTech - Yup.
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/29/2024, 11:38 AM
I'm still upset about Hitler getting the paramount Halo show canceled and Newt Gingrich prematurely ending Anne with an E.
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 8/29/2024, 11:39 AM
She ain't wrong.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/29/2024, 11:42 AM
@TheClungerine - narcissists never are.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/29/2024, 11:45 AM
@TheClungerine -

She is. Wrong. They dumped the show because they spent a couple hundred million on it and very few people watched it because it sucked.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/29/2024, 11:46 AM
@DocSpock - Where is she wrong? Or are you going to lie bare faced and act as if this show didn’t receive vitriol from the day it was announced?
DetectiveKimble
DetectiveKimble - 8/29/2024, 11:54 AM
@FireandBlood - She a close friend of yours or a relative or something? You had jus said this same thing above
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 8/29/2024, 11:59 AM
@DocSpock - nah
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/29/2024, 12:01 PM
@FireandBlood -

I did not say one thing you just said and implied.

"Or are you going to lie bare faced and act as if liberals don't vilify conservative people just as vehemently?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/29/2024, 12:09 PM
@DocSpock - I don’t give a shit about American politics. That’s your arena. But regardless of what side of the fence you’re on, facts are facts and she was attacked, as was half the rest of the cast and crew, and that’s what she acknowledging here and you’re calling her “wrong”. For what?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/29/2024, 12:21 PM
@FireandBlood -

Wrong for saying that idiots saying all those terrible things led or partly led to the show being cancelled.

They said they cancelled the show because of low viewership. Disney is now as liberal as it gets. If the rant comments of some nuts helped lead to that decision, they would have said so. Disney is liberal as hell now. They made this decision based on dumping all that money on a bad show.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/29/2024, 11:40 AM
"hyper-conservative bigotry and vitriol, prejudice, hatred, and hateful language ..."
User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/29/2024, 11:40 AM
Yeah this show got a lot of hate from the get-go and maybe it was doomed to fail, but the show itself not being good didn't really help turning it around either.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/29/2024, 11:45 AM
@bkmeijer1 - possibly but going by the petition and outcry on social media , it obviously still connected with a lot of people

Sadly not able to be saved but only giving it a month to find an audience is nuts and not good.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/29/2024, 11:46 AM
@bkmeijer1 - it’s unfortunate you didn’t enjoy the show

What did or didn’t you like about it?:
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/29/2024, 11:45 AM
All true, even if the show got cancelled for its low numbers. You see, you can acknowledge the fact a bunch of racist and homophobic [foo foo]s had it out for this show from day dot, and still recognise the ultimately, the show fell short. But that doesn’t excuse the fact that a lot of the dissenters were just racist and homophobic [foo foo]s.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/29/2024, 11:45 AM
Some people seem to find it very difficult to admit that these actors do get hit with horrific racist, misogynist and homophobic hatred just because others didn't like the show for valid reasons.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/29/2024, 11:47 AM
@MarkCassidy - That’s because they’re the type of people who are either enable this behavior or are actively engaging in it.
mountainman
mountainman - 8/29/2024, 11:54 AM
@MarkCassidy - The question is what is the ratio of people who disliked it for being bad vs those that were being hateful bigots?

My claim is that the bigots and those harassing individuals are a very small portion of those that disliked it. Probably 1%. Maybe as large as 5%. A very large portion of those that disliked it did so because of writing, acting, or lore breaks.

Now that didn’t mean that the small portion of people who were hateful or attacking didn’t impact those they attacked.

But it is very disingenuous to claim that this very small portion of hateful attacking people are representative of the much larger group of people that disliked the show.

The people who attack to threaten actors, directors, producers, etc are terrible humans and all of us should be opposed to them.

We should also all be opposed to people amplifying this insignificant and powerless group of people as a way of avoiding the legitimate criticism.
DetectiveKimble
DetectiveKimble - 8/29/2024, 11:55 AM
@MarkCassidy - Yes at least 7 meanies on Twitter. Internet is rough
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/29/2024, 12:04 PM
@mountainman - The moment someone attacks you, you stop listening. Keep that same energy for the cast and crew. You want them to listen to “legit” criticism while you tell them in the same breath how they should feel about being attacked.

That’s not opposing terrible humans. That’s called enabling their behavior. There’s levels to this shit, and if then being attacked isn’t important, your “legit” criticism for a show about space wizards is even less so.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/29/2024, 12:08 PM
@FireandBlood -

Where is all of your outrage when conservative people are vilified like this with equal foolish names and rants? You seem to support that and join in with insults like incels, foo foos, and worse.

I respect most of your views regarding movies and TV shows, but you often cast the first stone that you accuse others of.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/29/2024, 12:12 PM
@DocSpock - You’re making the correlation between conservatives and incels, not me. There’s a reason I call incels, incels, and not conservatives. Because whatever political party they align themselves with is irrelevant to the type of person they are and choose to be. And that’s without taking into consideration I couldn’t give two or three shits about American politics. That’s an entire farce within itself that the entire world stage laughs at. A real life comedy sketch.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/29/2024, 12:13 PM
@mountainman - Let's not forget that the amount of people that signed the petition to save the show vastly outnumbered the petition to keep the show cancelled. That ratio doesn't exactly help their narrative.
mountainman
mountainman - 8/29/2024, 12:13 PM
@FireandBlood - 100% agree with that first thing you said. It’s a real problem that shuts down discourse because a lot of people (on many sides of many issues) do start with an attack and it makes the receiver of the message shut down.

To be clear, I agree that these attackers are terrible humans who will never get what they want behaving like that.

My only point is to lump in non-attackers with attackers is equally counter intuitive. Avoiding the legitimate criticism doesn’t help your cause either. And the people doing hateful attacks and the ones with legitimate criticism are different people, so I really don’t think you should be shut down to the legitimate criticism because of hateful attacks that came from different people.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/29/2024, 12:25 PM
@FireandBlood -

As the world laughs at England for wishing they still mattered as much as they think and wish they did.

You love throwing insults at the USA. You yourself are a very prejudiced individual.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/29/2024, 11:47 AM
That is one pretty chick. And she knows it
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/29/2024, 11:48 AM
"I live in the bubble of my own reality"

WTF?

Yes, it's absolutely ridiculous how hostile die-hard fans of things can be.

Yes, as an actor, she shouldn't have to put up with stuff like that - same with that woman from the sequel trilogy who's name escapes me right now, and others.

But, to think it was that negativity (to sum it up) that brought the show down instead of it being a poorly done show?

Yeah, no.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/29/2024, 11:52 AM
Also let’s make one thing clear; if you think this woman is a “victim” for acknowledging the fact she received mass amounts of prejudice from “fans” just for starring in a Star Wars show, you’re probably a racist and homophobe. Or both. But make no mistake, turning a blind eye to shit like that makes you the bad person, not her.
DetectiveKimble
DetectiveKimble - 8/29/2024, 12:06 PM
@FireandBlood - she made a great music video mid show too. I agree these aholes ruined star wars. Let's storm Disneyland
1 2

