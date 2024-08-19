STAR WARS: Temuera Morrison Confirms Boba Fett Won't Return In THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Movie

Following Boba Fett's surprise return in The Mandalorian season 2 (which was first teased during the show's first batch of episodes), the anticipation for The Book of Boba Fett was sky-high. Unfortunately, the series - which set out to reveal what happened to the bounty hunter after Return of the Jedi - was widely deemed a disappointment.

The story of Fett climbing out of the Sarlacc Pit wasn't particularly interesting and neither was his rise to Tatooine's "Daimyo" in the wake of Jabba the Hutt's demise. In fact, the series was at its best when it shifted the spotlight to Din Djarin and Grogu!

Fett, played by Temuera Morrison, was absent from The Mandalorian season 3 and, according to the actor, isn't set to factor into the upcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu movie.

According to Screen Rant (via SFFGazette.com), "Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison confirmed during the panel 'From Clone Troopers to Bounty Hunters' at Fan Expo Chicago that he will not be returning in The Mandalorian & Grogu. In fact, Morrison said that he also hasn't received an update regarding a possible season 2 of The Book of Boba Fett."

The actor is quoted as saying, "I'm still waiting for a phone call to be quite honest. I think we're just put on the shelf for a little bit. Maybe we come off the shelf later."

We'd imagine the response to The Book of Boba Fett has played a large role in the character being sidelined and there hasn't really been much demand from fans to see him return. If anything, there's been significantly more interest in the fate of Timothy Olyphant's Cobb Vanth, a dangling plot thread which needs to be resolved after that big post-credits scene cliffhanger.

Earlier this year, Morrison (who has been critical of The Mandalorian's invasion of The Book of Boba Fett) said he's eager to take the spotlight back from Din if and when they cross paths again.

"I would actually like my character to visit The Mandalorian, the Mando fort or something, and come in there and kick some real serious ass as well," he told fans at a London convention. "The way he did and came into my show, and stole an episode of my show - so I'd like to do the same thing."

How willing Morrison would actually be to once again play second fiddle to Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin is hard to say, especially as the bounty hunter's popularity has now largely surpassed Fett's.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to be released in theaters on May 22, 2026.