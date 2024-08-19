STAR WARS: Temuera Morrison Confirms Boba Fett Won't Return In THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Movie

STAR WARS: Temuera Morrison Confirms Boba Fett Won't Return In THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Movie

The Book of Boba Fett star Temuera Morrison has confirmed he won't return as the iconic bounty hunter in The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, but does it have anything to do with the spin-off's poor reviews?

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 19, 2024 09:08 AM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: Screen Rant (via SFFGazette.com)

Following Boba Fett's surprise return in The Mandalorian season 2 (which was first teased during the show's first batch of episodes), the anticipation for The Book of Boba Fett was sky-high. Unfortunately, the series - which set out to reveal what happened to the bounty hunter after Return of the Jedi - was widely deemed a disappointment.

The story of Fett climbing out of the Sarlacc Pit wasn't particularly interesting and neither was his rise to Tatooine's "Daimyo" in the wake of Jabba the Hutt's demise. In fact, the series was at its best when it shifted the spotlight to Din Djarin and Grogu!

Fett, played by Temuera Morrison, was absent from The Mandalorian season 3 and, according to the actor, isn't set to factor into the upcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu movie.

According to Screen Rant (via SFFGazette.com), "Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison confirmed during the panel 'From Clone Troopers to Bounty Hunters' at Fan Expo Chicago that he will not be returning in The Mandalorian & Grogu. In fact, Morrison said that he also hasn't received an update regarding a possible season 2 of The Book of Boba Fett."

The actor is quoted as saying, "I'm still waiting for a phone call to be quite honest. I think we're just put on the shelf for a little bit. Maybe we come off the shelf later."

We'd imagine the response to The Book of Boba Fett has played a large role in the character being sidelined and there hasn't really been much demand from fans to see him return. If anything, there's been significantly more interest in the fate of Timothy Olyphant's Cobb Vanth, a dangling plot thread which needs to be resolved after that big post-credits scene cliffhanger. 

Earlier this year, Morrison (who has been critical of The Mandalorian's invasion of The Book of Boba Fett) said he's eager to take the spotlight back from Din if and when they cross paths again. 

"I would actually like my character to visit The Mandalorian, the Mando fort or something, and come in there and kick some real serious ass as well," he told fans at a London convention. "The way he did and came into my show, and stole an episode of my show - so I'd like to do the same thing."

How willing Morrison would actually be to once again play second fiddle to Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin is hard to say, especially as the bounty hunter's popularity has now largely surpassed Fett's. 

The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to be released in theaters on May 22, 2026.

THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Trailer Sees The Duo Battle AT-ATs; ANDOR Season 2 Teaser Reveals Some Big Returns
Related:

THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Trailer Sees The Duo Battle AT-ATs; ANDOR Season 2 Teaser Reveals Some Big Returns
THE MANDALORIAN: Gina Carano Denies Reports She's Eager For Disney To Give Her Old Job Back
Recommended For You:

THE MANDALORIAN: Gina Carano Denies Reports She's Eager For Disney To Give Her Old Job Back
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/19/2024, 9:51 AM

Yawn.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/19/2024, 9:55 AM
Sure,Temura says so...but what does MTTSH have to say about this?
BassMan
BassMan - 8/19/2024, 9:56 AM
I thought the stuff with him and the Tuskens was pretty good. Him taking over Tatooines crime was meh. I don’t hate the idea, but it was executed horribly.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/19/2024, 10:02 AM
@BassMan - the Tusken stuff was indeed the best part of the show imo (second being the Mando stuff which is unfortunate but oh well).

The present day storyline was…fine , it got better towards the end but man it was spinning it’s wheels for a bit there even after the buildup
Arthorious
Arthorious - 8/19/2024, 10:52 AM
@BassMan - yeah they could’ve done a better job of that. It was quite boring and the Vespa chase…
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/19/2024, 9:57 AM
Apparently when you get put in a bacta tank to heal from your Sarlacc wounds, it also gives you amazing veneers.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 8/19/2024, 9:59 AM
Seems like a legit nice guy but that show absolutely ruined the character for me. His version of Fett was just atrocious and removed everything that made the character great in the first place. What sucks is that I actually did enjoy his two appearances in Mando S2 but that Book of Boba Fett show was just straight up trash.

Only way I’d want to see him again is if they have him keep the dialogue to a minimum and the helmet on the entire time.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/19/2024, 10:06 AM
That’s unfortunate though I feel like he and his little “tribe” will show back up for atleast Filoni’s movie that is said to be the culmination of the “Mandoverse” , atleast up until that point.

User Comment Image

Overall, I had my issues with Book of Boba Fett but I found it decent overall so I wouldn’t mind another season given it goes through certain improvements.
Tpo81
Tpo81 - 8/19/2024, 10:07 AM
This guy is always complaining about that episode Mando "stole" from his series lol. At first I thought he was just joking but I think it really ground his gears deep down
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/19/2024, 10:13 AM
User Comment Image
Order66
Order66 - 8/19/2024, 10:15 AM
We need Boba. Somewhere out there is a bad ass story for Boba waiting to happen.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 8/19/2024, 10:29 AM
Disney ruined Boba Fett, maybe forever.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 8/19/2024, 10:45 AM
Fett was always slightly overhyped, he became more intriguing once they revealed the clone connection. He was even remotely more interesting in the animated shows. Unfortunately this live action take was a bit too old and slow and honestly not aggressive or violent enough.

That said, I wouldn’t mind seeing more of him, just not sure it requires an entire series. I personally thing there’s a very high chance of him popping up in the planned crossover movie that will include almost all the characters from that time period.

It doesn’t help that he’s getting old as balls.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 8/19/2024, 10:46 AM
@MuadDib - Fingers crossed we get him as Rex in S2 of Ahsoka. Even a Cody reference or cameo would be welcome

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder