THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Hot Toys Reveal Detailed Look At Din Djarin's Armor And New Life-Size Figures

The Mandalorian and Grogu is fast approaching, and Hot Toys has today revealed three new figures based on the first Star Wars movie since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, we have a movie-accurate take on Din Djarin and The Child, which comes bundled with all manner of accessories that will feature in this big-screen follow-up to Disney+'s The Mandalorian. That includes a multitude of weapons and Grogu's new high-speed hover pram.

The figure also features a Pedro Pascal headsculpt that's a major improvement over Hot Toys' previous effort for the series. That's not overly surprising, as the Hong Kong-based company has finally perfected the actor's look in its 1/6th line thanks to upcoming releases based on The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Mister Fantastic) and The Last of Us (Joel Miller).

We also have a life-size Anzellan Droidsmith, along with an updated life-size Grogu that features his wrist shooter, a blue macaron, and the rondel that officially made him part of Din's clan.

Given the similarities both that and the Din Djarin figure share with previous Hot Toys releases, these will likely be most essential to completionists and those who really love The Mandalorian and Grogu movie. Still, they're all undeniably awesome.

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. It's produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22. Check out these new figures, along with their official product descriptions, below (we've also included an officially released TV spot).

The Mandalorian figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs to capture Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin. To offer an alternate display, the figure also comes with a helmeted head with an electroplated finish to showcase his iconic look. The Mandalorian’s silver-chrome colored Beskar armor has been faithfully recreated with an exquisite electroplated finish, layered over an undersuit, flak vest, pants, and boots. The outfit is completed with a bandolier, utility belt, and a cape. Ready for any bounties the galaxy throws his way, Mando comes heavily equipped with a newly developed Amban phase-pulse sniper rifle, a new scoped sniper rifle, a new gladius sword, his IB-94 blaster pistol, a vibroblade, a bendable fiber-cord whip, and a grav charge. He also comes equipped with his magnetically attachable jetpack and a flamethrower effect to recreate intense battle scenes. The entire ensemble is perfectly tied together with a snow-themed figure stand. The duo wouldn’t be complete without Grogu! The Deluxe Version includes three Grogu figures, one is in a standing pose and styled with a bandolier that has a pouch and rondel (exclusive to Deluxe Version); the second is presented in an adorable sitting posture (exclusive to Deluxe Version); and the last one is designed to magnetically attach to the back of The Mandalorian’s shoulder — all features rotatable heads. Additionally, the Deluxe Version exclusively comes with a newly developed hover pram with an articulated handle for Grogu to sit in. This makes it perfect for fans seeking the ultimate display piece.

Meticulously crafted with realistic detailing, this life-size figure stands approximately 37.5cm tall. The collectible features a finely crafted head sculpt with movie-accurate facial expression, detailed skin texture, and white fiber material hair to bring the character to life. The specialized body is constructed from soft vinyl material with 9 points of articulation, allowing collectors to recreate Grogu’s action and adorable gestures. Grogu is ready for combat, equipped with a wrist shooter that is attachable to his right arm and three interchangeable hands to recreate his wrist shooter shooting, object-holding, or powerful Force-using gestures. Furthermore, the figure comes with a grav charge and a small grav charge explosive device, both magnetically attachable to his left hand, allowing collectors to recreate thrilling scenes. The set is loaded with accessories, including a bandolier with a pouch and a detachable rondel. The rondel boasts a highly detailed pattern on the back and can be magnetically attached to Grogu’s chest individually. And for a touch of his playful nature, a magnetic blue macaron is included for him to hold!

Standing approximately 27cm tall, this life-size figure captures the adorable yet rugged appearance of the Droidsmith. The collectible features a newly developed head sculpt with an authentic likeness, movie-accurate facial expression, detailed wrinkles, and skin texture. To achieve a realistic look, the figure features gray eyebrows and a beard made from fiber material. The specialized body is constructed from soft vinyl material with 8 points of articulation, allowing collectors to recreate the Droidsmith’s charming gestures. Ready to get to work, the figure comes equipped with trade-specific accessories, including a welding torch that’s magnetically attachable to the right hand, and a flashlight that’s attachable to the right hand and features a light-up function to simulate active repairs.