THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU TV Spot Reveals [SPOILER]'s Live-Action Debut; New Stills Released

THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU TV Spot Reveals [SPOILER]'s Live-Action Debut; New Stills Released

A new TV spot for The Mandalorian and Grogu has been released, and it's full of action-packed (and adorable) footage. We also have a never-before-seen batch of stills from the upcoming movie.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 22, 2026 05:03 PM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: SFFGazette.com

The Mandalorian and Grogu is two months away from arriving in theaters, and a new TV spot has just blasted online (via SFFGazette.com). Packed full of never-before-seen footage from this big-screen continuation of Disney+'s The Mandalorian, it should only serve to help build excitement for the movie. 

The preview includes a mixture of action shots and adorable Grogu scenes. The promo even concludes with him hopping onto Din Djarin's shoulder and cutely tapping his helmet so they can escape the exploding AT-AT featured in the trailers. 

We even get a first look at Marrok, the anooba that accompanies the bounty hunter Embo. The creature first appeared on screen 14 years ago in The Clone Wars episode, "Bounty."

Oh, and for the Anzellan fans among you, it seems four of them will accompany Grogu during the course of this adventure.

Some new stills from The Mandalorian and Grogu have also been released, showing more of the battle on Hoth and the titular duo both together and separated (The Child is expected to be quite a bit more proactive in this adventure). The latest trailer suggested there will be a good chunk of the movie with Grogu going it alone after Din is captured and unmasked. 

During a recent interview, filmmaker Jon Favreau said, "It’s a tricky thing, because you want to see his face, but the archetype is that of the helmet. How do we find a way to do it without undermining everything that we developed about the Mandalorian Creed?"

While he stopped short of revealing what this development means for Din's story arc, the filmmaker confirmed that this twist means Pedro Pascal—whose face will help sell tickets—spent a lot more time on set in costume. "You’ll see [Pedro] in the armour, both with and without the helmet. He’s a pretty physical performer. So we pushed a little further than we have in the past, as far as what he’s doing, helmet-off."

For The Last of Us star, reprising this role and removing Din's helmet felt like the logical next step for the character, especially after Favreau broke down the movie's narrative. 

"When we got to that part, all I can say is that it made perfect sense, and it was what I was hoping would be the reason," he shared. "If I were to pitch something, I would say, 'The only thing that makes sense is...' And that’s exactly it. He filled that blank. I said immediately, 'Jon, that’s exactly what I was hoping to hear!'"

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. It's produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce,  with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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