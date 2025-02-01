THE MANDALORIAN Star Gina Carano Has Shared An Update On Her Legal Battle With Disney After Cara Dune Firing

The Mandalorian star Gina Carano was fired by Disney after backlash to several social media posts and has now shared an update on her continued legal battle with the House of Mouse. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 01, 2025 02:02 PM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: SFFGazette.com

Former MMA fighter Gina Carano remains at loggerheads with Disney. It's been widely reported that the actor hopes to receive a $75,000 payout and possibly even be rehired by the House of Mouse in an Elon Musk-backed lawsuit filed after her firing from The Mandalorian in 2021.

That came after the Cara Dune actress shared a series of social media posts deemed offensive by many. The main source of outcry saw her compare being a conservative in modern America to what "thousands" of Jews went through at the hands of the Nazis during the Holocaust. 

Having lost roles in The Mandalorian season 3 and various other Star Wars projects - including the now-scrapped Rangers of the New Republic spin-off - Carano wants to make Disney pay. Her acting career has also never recovered due to the controversy.

Taking to X (via SFFGazette.com), Carano provided an update on the case and said it "continues to move forward and I anticipate having a more substantive update in the next few weeks."

"We remain determined and my team has been exceptional in honoring the court and respecting the process. I am very proud to have this team." She tagged attorney Gene Schaerr and signed off by saying, "Thank you for all of your continued support... Cara Dune day yesterday Jan 30th touched my heart... Onward."

"Cara Dune Day" is held annually on January 30 and sees fans share their fandom for Carano's character with the hashtag #WeLoveCaraDune and various pieces of artwork and merchandise collections highlighting the Rebel soldier.

The basis of Carano's lawsuit is that she was discriminated against for her personal and political opinions, with the argument being that co-star Pedro Pascal shared political posts from the other side of the fence which he faced no punishment for. Disney has tried to have the case dismissed and, as of now, legal proceedings will begin on September 25, later this year. 

Disney's lawyers say the company has "a constitutional right not to associate its artistic expression with Carano's speech," with the Holocaust post referenced above described as "the final straw" for the company. 

Carano had previously been criticised for posts questioning COVID restrictions and the legitimacy of the 2020 election. Disney had enough," the response later states. "Disney thus was entitled to protect its creative speech in the 'Star Wars' series from association with views Disney and many viewers (and potential viewers) considered offensive and contrary to Disney’s values.

"Carano’s presence as a prominent actor on ‘The Mandalorian’ interfered with Disney’s choice not to produce a show associated with her beliefs," the company's lawyers also wrote. 

We'll keep you updated as that September trial date nears. 

Stretcho616
Stretcho616 - 2/1/2025, 2:13 PM
3 days for the Fantastic Four trailer mwahaha
LordMushu
LordMushu - 2/1/2025, 2:33 PM
@Stretcho616 - haha EXACTLY!!
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 2/1/2025, 2:27 PM
Fair is fair.
Make the house of mouse pay.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/1/2025, 2:31 PM
Who Cares...
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 2/1/2025, 2:33 PM
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/1/2025, 2:34 PM

I completely support Carano.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 2/1/2025, 2:38 PM
Hope she gets hers. The hypocrisy of her being fired and Pedro being left alone is open and shut in my opinion, whether or not you agree with her. Rules for thee and not for me is not how it works.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/1/2025, 2:51 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - Is it really hypocrisy if you have been warning multiple times though...
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/1/2025, 2:38 PM
Got get em Gina.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/1/2025, 2:40 PM
@marvel72 - Her comment was completely innocent. She just talked about how the hatred for Jews didn't start overnight. Over time propaganda made people believe their own neighbors were lesser. Everyone who's honest knows damn well that post was nowhere near anti-Semitic. But in these tribal wars, she became a casualty.

I hope she gets paid.
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/1/2025, 2:43 PM
@DarthOmega - I missed a word in my comment so I deleted it and reposted it.
I agree with everything you said.
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/1/2025, 2:39 PM
She makes a comment about Jews and The Holocaust gets fired.

Most media calls Trump Hitler and they still have their jobs
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/1/2025, 2:43 PM
@marvel72 - both are true.. fancy that..
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/1/2025, 2:52 PM
@bobevanz - Trump is nowhere near as evil as Hitler,if you think so then you're moron.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/1/2025, 2:43 PM
This is the perfect article to bring out the LARPatriots
skidz
skidz - 2/1/2025, 2:48 PM
She signed a contract. She violated that contract. Why is this still coming up?
China1975
China1975 - 2/1/2025, 2:50 PM
The irony here is that Disney news programs, like CNN. Have been calling Millions of Americans racist Nazis for the last four years! 🤔
Itwasme
Itwasme - 2/1/2025, 2:52 PM
@China1975 - ummm... you do know CNN is owned by WB right?
Itwasme
Itwasme - 2/1/2025, 2:51 PM
Seems to miss the point Padcal stopped when was asked, she didn't. The situation is probably more similar to the Xmen 97 guys than Pascals since he didn't stop either. And typically there has to be a law broken for this to pan out. Companies are allowed to have social media policies, it's well within their rights.
Nightmare
Nightmare - 2/1/2025, 2:53 PM
User Comment Image

SIGH. Shame she turned into a conservative nutcase.

