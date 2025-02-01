THE MANDALORIAN Star Gina Carano Has Shared An Update On Her Legal Battle With Disney After Cara Dune Firing

Former MMA fighter Gina Carano remains at loggerheads with Disney. It's been widely reported that the actor hopes to receive a $75,000 payout and possibly even be rehired by the House of Mouse in an Elon Musk-backed lawsuit filed after her firing from The Mandalorian in 2021.

That came after the Cara Dune actress shared a series of social media posts deemed offensive by many. The main source of outcry saw her compare being a conservative in modern America to what "thousands" of Jews went through at the hands of the Nazis during the Holocaust.

Having lost roles in The Mandalorian season 3 and various other Star Wars projects - including the now-scrapped Rangers of the New Republic spin-off - Carano wants to make Disney pay. Her acting career has also never recovered due to the controversy.

Taking to X (via SFFGazette.com), Carano provided an update on the case and said it "continues to move forward and I anticipate having a more substantive update in the next few weeks."

"We remain determined and my team has been exceptional in honoring the court and respecting the process. I am very proud to have this team." She tagged attorney Gene Schaerr and signed off by saying, "Thank you for all of your continued support... Cara Dune day yesterday Jan 30th touched my heart... Onward."

"Cara Dune Day" is held annually on January 30 and sees fans share their fandom for Carano's character with the hashtag #WeLoveCaraDune and various pieces of artwork and merchandise collections highlighting the Rebel soldier.

The basis of Carano's lawsuit is that she was discriminated against for her personal and political opinions, with the argument being that co-star Pedro Pascal shared political posts from the other side of the fence which he faced no punishment for. Disney has tried to have the case dismissed and, as of now, legal proceedings will begin on September 25, later this year.

Disney's lawyers say the company has "a constitutional right not to associate its artistic expression with Carano's speech," with the Holocaust post referenced above described as "the final straw" for the company.

Carano had previously been criticised for posts questioning COVID restrictions and the legitimacy of the 2020 election. Disney had enough," the response later states. "Disney thus was entitled to protect its creative speech in the 'Star Wars' series from association with views Disney and many viewers (and potential viewers) considered offensive and contrary to Disney’s values.

"Carano’s presence as a prominent actor on ‘The Mandalorian’ interfered with Disney’s choice not to produce a show associated with her beliefs," the company's lawyers also wrote.

We'll keep you updated as that September trial date nears.