First VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Clips Released As Rotten Tomatoes Score Drops

With Venom: The Last Dance set to hit theaters this weekend, Sony Pictures has released the first couple of clips from the threequel.

The first sees Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) enter a casino, as the symbiote excitedly uses the last of their cash on a slot machine (he doesn't react well to losing). The second clip is a little more revealing, as we learn that Doctor Payne (Juno Temple) has seemingly managed to separate Eddie from his alien pal.

The review embargo for The Last Dance lifted last night, and the critical consensus was not overly positive. Though some are referring to this final instalment in the franchise as the best of the trilogy, the movie has now dropped to 37% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 71 reviews.

This places the movie higher than 2018's Venom (30%), but significantly lower than Let There Be Carnage, which sits at a more respectable 57% on the review aggregator.

We don't anticipate audiences being swayed too much by these reviews, as the first two movies proved to be very successful at the box office. That said, The Last Dance is now looking at the lowest debut of the franchise, with a $65 million opening weekend.

Will you be seeing Venom: The Last Dance on the big screen, or do you plan on waiting for streaming/Blu-ray? Let us know in the comments section, and check out the clips at the links below.

“Eddie and Venom are on the run," reads the synopsis. "Hunted by both their worlds and with net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtain down on Venom and Eddie’s last day”

In addition to Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road; The Dark Knight Rises) in his dual roles as Eddie Brock and the voice of the Venom symbiote, the supporting cast features Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave; Doctor Strange), Juno Temple (Atonement; Ted Lasso), Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill; The Amazing Spider-Man), Peggy Lu (Venom; Crazy Rich Asians), Alanna Ubach (Legally Blonde; Coco), Stephen Graham (The Irishman; Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides), Clark Backo (Supernatural; The Changeling), and Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso; Spider-Man: No Way Home).