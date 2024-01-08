VENOM 3: First Title Logo For Sony Pictures' Threequel Revealed At CES 2024

CES 2024 is now underway in Las Vegas, and while we're not expecting much in the way of CBM-related announcements or reveals during the event, a first look at the logo for Sony Pictures' upcoming Venom threequel has been shared online.

The logo is basically just the Venom treatment from the previous two movies with a red 3 in the background, so we assume this is simply a placeholder and not the final design. Also, we'd be very surprised if the movie ended up being officially titled "Venom 3" after its predecessor had the Let There Be Carnage subtitle.

Filming commenced back in June of last year, and some photos and video from the Los Mateos, Spain set did the rounds online. The photos featured various Day of the Dead-like imagery, which may indicate that the Psychotic Symbiote's next adventure will at least partially be set in Mexico during the annual Día de los Muertos festival.

Interestingly, when we last saw Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) he was in a similarly-themed bar in one of Spider-Man: No Way Home's post-credits scenes. This could simply be a coincidence, of course, but there's a chance Venom 3 will tie-in to the events of that stinger.

Venom 3 will be directed by Kelly Marcel, who was a writer/producer on the first two films. Plot details are still under wraps, but Hardy previously shared an Instagram post teasing Eddie Brock's "last ride," which would seem to suggest that this is will be the actor's final time in the role.

Surely that means a face-off with Spider-Man is on the cards... right?

A piece of the symbiote did remain behind in The MCU when Brock was zapped back to his own universe in No Way Home, which has led to speculation that a confrontation might be imminent, but it's best not to draw any conclusions when it comes to the "SSU"

Let There Be Carnage ended with Cletus Kasady's (Woody Harrelson) apparent death (though that doesn't mean Carnage won't return), and Detective Pat Mulligan (Stephen Graham) seemingly being taken over by another alien symbiote, possibly setting up the debut of Toxin in this third movie.

Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange) and Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) will also star in undisclosed roles. The third Venom movie will hit theaters on November 8, 2024.