VENOM 3: First Title Logo For Sony Pictures' Threequel Revealed At CES 2024

CES 2024 is currently underway in Las Vegas, and the first official title logo for Sony Pictures' Venom threequel was unveiled during the event...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 08, 2024 09:01 PM EST
CES 2024 is now underway in Las Vegas, and while we're not expecting much in the way of CBM-related announcements or reveals during the event, a first look at the logo for Sony Pictures' upcoming Venom threequel has been shared online.

The logo is basically just the Venom treatment from the previous two movies with a red 3 in the background, so we assume this is simply a placeholder and not the final design. Also, we'd be very surprised if the movie ended up being officially titled "Venom 3" after its predecessor had the Let There Be Carnage subtitle.

Filming commenced back in June of last year, and some photos and video from the Los Mateos, Spain set did the rounds online. The photos featured various Day of the Dead-like imagery, which may indicate that the Psychotic Symbiote's next adventure will at least partially be set in Mexico during the annual Día de los Muertos festival.

Interestingly, when we last saw Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) he was in a similarly-themed bar in one of Spider-Man: No Way Home's post-credits scenes. This could simply be a coincidence, of course, but there's a chance Venom 3 will tie-in to the events of that stinger.

Venom 3 will be directed by Kelly Marcel, who was a writer/producer on the first two films. Plot details are still under wraps, but Hardy previously shared an Instagram post teasing Eddie Brock's "last ride," which would seem to suggest that this is will be the actor's final time in the role.

Surely that means a face-off with Spider-Man is on the cards... right?

A piece of the symbiote did remain behind in The MCU when Brock was zapped back to his own universe in No Way Home, which has led to speculation that a confrontation might be imminent, but it's best not to draw any conclusions when it comes to the "SSU"

Let There Be Carnage ended with Cletus Kasady's (Woody Harrelson) apparent death (though that doesn't mean Carnage won't return), and Detective Pat Mulligan (Stephen Graham) seemingly being taken over by another alien symbiote, possibly setting up the debut of Toxin in this third movie.

Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange) and Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) will also star in undisclosed roles. The third Venom movie will hit theaters on November 8, 2024.

Related:

Recommended For You:

GhostDog - 1/8/2024, 9:34 PM
“We have a big presentation in an hour at CES. Can you just put a giant, stylized red 3 behind the Venom logo? Cool, appreciate it.”
TheLobster - 1/8/2024, 9:34 PM
Yay! This is going to be the final one! I can’t wait (for this to be over)
WhatIfRickJames - 1/8/2024, 9:36 PM
Cool. A 3 that looks symbiote-like.

Great job design department
incredibleTalk - 1/8/2024, 9:42 PM
Sony never giving up the Spiderworse with all of the content coming out soon I guess the dream of live action Marvel team-ups are over!!!
comicfan100 - 1/8/2024, 9:44 PM
To be honest, the only thing I'm looking forward to from Venom 3 is him, potentially, getting the giant white spider logo on his chest
santoanderson - 1/8/2024, 9:46 PM
I’m just… I have zero hype for Venom 3.

The first Venom wasn’t great. It was pretty mediocre, but Hardy gave it his all and seemed to be having fun doing it. Venom 2 was a better movie, but that’s not saying much. The only reason why I saw it in theaters was because of its much hyped lead-in to No Way Home/the MCU. That end-credit stinger had me thinking Hardy’s Venom and Tom Holland’s Spider-man would eventually come face-to-face (which is what we’ve all been waiting for).

But nope, Hardy stuck around in the MCU long enough to leave a drip of symbiote goo behind so Peter can eventually get the black suit… and that’s it. I can’t imagine a scenario where Hardy’s Eddy Brock somehow gets transported back to the MCU and meets Spider-man. So, what is the point of Venom 3? Is Venom going to fight another evil color-swapped Venom villain for the third time in a row?

These Sony Spider-man movies really are completely useless without Spider-man.
LenSkivorskiJr - 1/8/2024, 9:48 PM
^^^ at least they didn’t try and do something like this



V3NOM
HeraldNumber7 - 1/8/2024, 10:33 PM
@LenSkivorskiJr -

or worse:

VENOIII
incredibleTalk - 1/8/2024, 9:49 PM
They making a Bad Boys 4 after what that idiot did to Chris...I should go up to Sony producers and.....
CharlesLeeRay - 1/8/2024, 9:49 PM
Kind of surreal we'll get a Venom trilogy, Elektra/Catwoman-quality, untied to the current Spider-man saga.
DocSpock - 1/8/2024, 9:53 PM

Okay, Sony gets to have their mediocre somewhat successful Venom trilogy done with.

Hopefully in 3-4 years, MCU Spidey can come back from Secret Wars with the black goo on his shoe, and we can get the real epic Venom coming after Pater Parker/Spider-Man in all his psychotic deranged glory.

#MakeVenomGreatAgain.
Reeds2Much - 1/8/2024, 9:58 PM
Venom <3
Comicmoviejunki - 1/8/2024, 10:08 PM
VENOM 3: MAXIMUM CRINGE
xfactor - 1/8/2024, 10:10 PM
I'm more interested in that karate kid than venom.

