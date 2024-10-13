VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - New TV Spot Teases Knull As New Details About Agony And She-Venom Are Revealed

A new Venom: The Last Dance TV spot has been released which puts the spotlight on Knull, God of the Symbiotes. This comes after the sneak peek which found its way online yesterday.

There are a few other never-before-seen moments here as well, though, including Eddie Brock's transformation into Venom and heaps of action.

Rumour has it Andy Serkis will play the villain after previously directing Venom: Let There Be Carnage. As of now, it's unclear whether Knull is a motion-capture creation or brought to life with prosthetics; we'd bet on it being a mix of both given his unique appearance.

You can watch this new look at Venom: The Last Dance in the player below.

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - Official "Knull" TV Spot (New Footage) pic.twitter.com/3RB25QMapg — Venom 3 Verse Updates (@Venom3Verse) October 12, 2024

Venom: The Last Dance's Fortnite tie-in has also revealed some intriguing new details about the movie. Among them are the fact She-Venom will be her own separate character this time (so, not just Venom on a female host) and Agony's electric abilities.

It's also been confirmed that the Symbiotes in Sony's Marvel Universe hail from Klyntar; that lines up with the comics and will probably be where we find Knull.

"I wish there was always a clear, artistic line, but at a certain point, you have to square with the fact that you’re getting older, you live in the world and you have needs," Anne Weying actor Michelle Williams previously said of her decision to join the Venom franchise. "In my twenties, I wasn’t cognizant of retirement, the housing market or college tuition; I just did whatever the f*ck I wanted to do."

"Now, I sometimes do what I want to do, but I also have to make decisions that take care of my family. So, the decision-making is all over the place. It used to be one thing, but now it’s many things."

She added, "[Superhero movies are] a great place to explore feelings and stories of epic proportions. When these films are good, they can provide such a fun outlet for that, both for the actors that make them and the audiences that watch them."

Who do you think will be Venom: The Last Dance's She-Venom?

She-Venom and Agony’s Fortnite descriptions share some interesting details about Venom: The Last Dance.



•She-Venom is a completely new symbiote separate from Venom this time.

•Agony has electricity powers

•Confrontation of their planet being called Klyntar pic.twitter.com/BxIfyZILiZ — TheVenomSite (@thevenomsite) October 12, 2024

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.