VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - A New Look At [SPOILER]'s Knull, God Of The Symbiotes, Has Been Revealed

While we don't anticipate Knull playing a huge role in Venom: The Last Dance, the villain's presence raises a lot of big questions about the upcoming threequel.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis is supposedly playing the villain and, if recent rumours are to be believed, will reprise that role alongside Tom Holland's Peter Parker and Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock in Spider-Man 4.

A new Instagram ad has been spotted today which reveals a fresh shot of Knull and it's fair to say he's shaping up to be a terrifying, imposing figure very much in line with his comic book counterpart.

As this comes from an advert, we don't have the full teaser - yet - but you can see a screenshot and clip below (there's not much more to his presence in the video than this, anyway).

Oop another shot at Knull in Venom: The Last Dance, can’t make out a symbol here. pic.twitter.com/jrYkMAqTjY — TheVenomSite (@thevenomsite) October 12, 2024 New look at KNULL for Venom The Last Dance pic.twitter.com/qvbA1mhWCt — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) October 12, 2024

Sony Pictures has also dropped a new promo for Venom: The Last Dance which sees one of Knull's Xenophage emerge from a golden, Marvel Sparkle Circle-like portal.

It's not one of Doctor Strange's but this does appear to suggest that Knull can transport his alien army across the Multiverse. If that's the case, then it may explain how the all-powerful King in Black eventually makes his way to Earth-616.

The epic conclusion awaits. #Venom: The Last Dance hits theatres everywhere in 2 weeks. Get tickets now. https://t.co/Sc5Il1q5ph pic.twitter.com/g5qCVi20dv — #Venom: The Last Dance (@VenomMovie) October 11, 2024

Known as the God of the Symbiotes, Knull predates the universe and created the first symbiote, All-Black the Necrosword, to wage war against the Celestials and other gods. Knull ruled the dark void before the universe's light and later shaped the symbiote species, including Venom and Carnage.

His abilities include controlling symbiotes, immense strength, immortality, and wielding the Necrosword and his ultimate goal is to plunge the universe back into darkness.

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.