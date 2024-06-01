VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - We Now Have An Exact ETA For The First Trailer

Venom star Tom Hardy confirmed that the third movie would mark Eddie Brock's "last ride" in a social media post shortly after production began, and we found out back in March that this sentiment (if not the exact wording) had carried over to the official title: Venom: The Last Dance.

Despite mostly negative reviews, the first two movies did very well at the box office, and while many fans feel the title character deserves better, others view the mostly light-hearted comic book adventures as a bit of throwaway fun and are looking forward to a first look at some footage from the threequel.

Following Friday's news that the first trailer has been classified and will most likely screen head of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, we have a more exact update on when the teaser is expected to debut online.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, the 2 minute, 27 second-long trailer will be with is on Monday, June 3.

This might be Venom's last solo outing, but many feel it would be a missed opportunity if we never got to see a face-off with Spider-Man at some point.

A piece of the symbiote did remain behind in The MCU when Brock was zapped back to his own universe in No Way Home's post-credits scene, which has led to speculation that a confrontation might be imminent, but it's not likely to happen in this movie. Anything is possible, of course, but if Tom Holland had filmed any scenes for The Last Dance, there's a pretty good chance we'd have heard about it by now.

The studio has done a pretty good job of keeping story details under wraps, but when shooting commenced in Los Mateos, Spain last year, some set photos featured various Day of the Dead-like imagery, indicating that the Psychotic Symbiote's next adventure would at least partially be set in Mexico during the annual Día de los Muertos festival.

More recently, the following behind-the-scenes photo of Hardy wearing the same outfit from No Way Home's post-credits scene was shared online.

New venom 3 set photo pic.twitter.com/O8cgqhScF0 — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) March 1, 2024

Let There Be Carnage ended with Cletus Kasady's (Woody Harrelson) apparent death (though that doesn't mean Carnage won't return), and Detective Pat Mulligan (Stephen Graham) seemingly being taken over by another alien symbiote, possibly setting up the debut of Toxin in this third movie.

Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange) and Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) will also star in undisclosed roles.

“We’re coming close to an end at the moment,” Temple said in a recent interview. “It’s been a wild, wonderful ride. It’s so new to me. It’s a big set! This is crazy. It’s been so much fun and I got to work with such cool people. I’ve been so lucky in my career to just have the most incredible casts. I can’t wait for it to get out into the world. I think it’s going to be a good one.”

Are you looking forward to our first look at Venom: The Last Dance, or have you given up on this franchise? Drop us a comment down below.