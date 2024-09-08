VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Final Trailer Coming This Thursday - Check Out Some New Footage

Ahead of the final trailer that's set to be released online this Thursday, Sony Pictures has shared a new teaser for Venom: The Last Dance, which is being marketed as the "epic conclusion" of the franchise.

The 30-second promo features quite a bit of new footage, including the monstrous Xenophage climbing across some buildings, a group of government agents attempting to incapacitate Venom underwater, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) trying to reason with his Symbiote pal, and more of the Venomized horse.

No sign of any other Symbiotes here, but a recently-released International trailer gave us a glimpse of what some fans believed to be Lasher. However, a closed-captions version of the teaser confirmed that it was actually Toxin (Stephen Graham).

Check out the new footage below, and be sure to drop back for the full trailer on Thursday.

The final #Venom: The Last Dance trailer drops this Thursday. pic.twitter.com/mFMJa0GWsB — #Venom: The Last Dance (@VenomMovie) September 8, 2024

This might be Venom's (Tom Hardy) last solo outing, but many feel it would be a missed opportunity if we never got to see a face-off with Spider-Man at some point.

A piece of the symbiote did remain behind in The MCU when Brock was zapped back to his own universe in No Way Home's post-credits scene, which has led to speculation that a confrontation might be imminent, but it's not likely to happen in this movie. Anything is possible, of course, but if Tom Holland had filmed any scenes for The Last Dance, there's a pretty good chance we'd have heard about it by now.

In any event, the recent full trailer seemed to suggest that Sony may have ret-conned this moment from No Way Home, as we see Chiwetel Ejiofor's character appear to capture the symbiote fragment in the same bar Brock was drinking in.

“Eddie and Venom are on the run," reads the synopsis. "Hunted by both their worlds and with net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtain down on Venom and Eddie’s last day”

The movie also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25. Are you looking forward to the threequel?