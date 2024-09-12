VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Final Trailer Reveals Knull & Teases An Epic Symbiote War

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Final Trailer Reveals Knull & Teases An Epic Symbiote War

The final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance is here, offering one last look at what's to come in Tom Hardy's final outing as the fan-favorite symbiote and it looks like he'll have his work cut out for him.

By RohanPatel - Sep 12, 2024 09:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Venom

The final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance has arrived, setting the stage for Tom Hardy's last outing as the fan-favorite villain-turned-superhero, and finally revealing the film's ultra-powerful villain: Knull. 

No word on who's playing the God of the symbiotes or the extent of his role, but it does look like we'll be getting a comic-accurate depiction. As for his goal in the threequel, it sounds like he'll be hunting Venom down and sending every symbiote in his arsenal after the dynamic duo, in an attempt to retrieve something important, which we're going to guess is the All-Black (or the Sony's Spider-Man Universe version of it), although we'll have to wait and see. 

After that, there's plenty of new footage in the trailer to enjoy, especially lots of gnarly new symbiotes. While characters like Toxin seem like a given to pop up, it still remains up in the air whether we'll see additional classic characters like Scream and/or even possibly the return of Carnage.

In addition to Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road; The Dark Knight Rises) in his dual roles as Eddie Brock and the voice of the Venom symbiote, the supporting cast features Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave; Doctor Strange), Juno Temple (Atonement; Ted Lasso), Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill; The Amazing Spider-Man), Peggy Lu (Venom; Crazy Rich Asians), Alanna Ubach (Legally Blonde; Coco), Stephen Graham (The Irishman; Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides), Clark Backo (Supernatural; The Changeling), and Cristo Fernández (Ted LassoSpider-Man: No Way Home). 

The film was directed by Kelly Marcel, with a screenplay she co-wrote with Tom Hardy.

Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters on October 25!

Watch the full trailer below:

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham. The film is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Spoken
Spoken - 9/12/2024, 9:40 AM
Eh...I'll skip it.
Robby
Robby - 9/12/2024, 9:44 AM
Ill be there opening night
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/12/2024, 9:48 AM
@Superheromoviefan -

Wrists for attention, forearms for results.

User Comment Image
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 9/12/2024, 9:55 AM
@DrReedRichards -
User Comment Image
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 9/12/2024, 9:48 AM
Would be hilarious if they get Tom Holland or Andrew Garfield as Knull.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2024, 9:51 AM
Why does Knull feel like he’s a last minute reshoot addition?.

I feel like even though this is stated to be the end of this trilogy , I wouldn’t be surprised if we just see him in that one scene as a post credits tag or something in order to tease his appearance for a project down the line (perhaps a team up?).

Anyway , the opening made me chuckle but otherwise…

User Comment Image
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 9/12/2024, 9:54 AM
Sure

