VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Final Trailer Reveals Knull & Teases An Epic Symbiote War

The final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance has arrived, setting the stage for Tom Hardy's last outing as the fan-favorite villain-turned-superhero, and finally revealing the film's ultra-powerful villain: Knull.

No word on who's playing the God of the symbiotes or the extent of his role, but it does look like we'll be getting a comic-accurate depiction. As for his goal in the threequel, it sounds like he'll be hunting Venom down and sending every symbiote in his arsenal after the dynamic duo, in an attempt to retrieve something important, which we're going to guess is the All-Black (or the Sony's Spider-Man Universe version of it), although we'll have to wait and see.

After that, there's plenty of new footage in the trailer to enjoy, especially lots of gnarly new symbiotes. While characters like Toxin seem like a given to pop up, it still remains up in the air whether we'll see additional classic characters like Scream and/or even possibly the return of Carnage.

In addition to Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road; The Dark Knight Rises) in his dual roles as Eddie Brock and the voice of the Venom symbiote, the supporting cast features Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave; Doctor Strange), Juno Temple (Atonement; Ted Lasso), Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill; The Amazing Spider-Man), Peggy Lu (Venom; Crazy Rich Asians), Alanna Ubach (Legally Blonde; Coco), Stephen Graham (The Irishman; Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides), Clark Backo (Supernatural; The Changeling), and Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso; Spider-Man: No Way Home).

The film was directed by Kelly Marcel, with a screenplay she co-wrote with Tom Hardy.

Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters on October 25!

Watch the full trailer below: