VENOM: THE LAST DANCE First Clip Released As Director Kelly Marcel Teases "Utterly Mad" Venom Horse

The first Venom: The Last Dance clip has been released and it sees Eddie Brock encounter a horse that quickly gets Venomized! Filmmaker Kelly Marcel has also reflected on the making of that sequence...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 18, 2024 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Venom
Source: Entertainment Weekly

Much has been said about Venom: The Last Dance's Venomized horse and, according to writer/director Kelly Marcel, the concept was one that lead star Tom Hardy immediately loved. 

"When I gave him the first draft [of the script] and Venom Horse was in it, he just sent me loads of crying laughing and crying emojis," the filmmaker tells Entertainment Weekly. "He was like, 'This is brilliant.' He loved it so much."

"If you slow Venom Horse down, you'll see that he's got this crazy wild look on his face," Marcel added. "He's utterly mad."

Elaborating on what Hardy loved so much about this wacky moment, she explained, "The line in the script, after he turns into Venom Horse, is: 'Eddie climbs aboard, and Venom Horse gallops like absolute steaming f--- across the desert, while he holds on for dear life.' That was the sentence, and then we had to make it real."

"Tommy has to act next to nothing, stand there touching something that isn't actually there, and react to a thing that isn't actually happening," Marcel revealed. "Then we put Tommy on wires, and we fly him up onto the back of like a bucking bronco thing from a cowboy bar. We flew him up and slammed him onto the back of one of those."

"As soon as that horse takes off, it becomes a CGI horse. We then go to a stage with a blue screen, and we put Tommy on more wires on the back of a fake horse and then blow tons and tons and tons of wind at him and make him fly. He's flying Superman style, holding on to what are supposed to be tendrils."

As challenging as it was to put the sequence together, it sounds like everybody involved had a good time figuring out what would happen when Venom found its temporary equine host.

"We laughed so much during the making of this," Marcel admitted. "The first time I saw that horse, I just was on the floor laughing because he was so funny. Even in the rough early stages of it, you could really tell that this thing looked utterly mad and chaotic, and like it was having the time of its life. And it just continued to get funnier and funnier and funnier."

The first clip has also been released from Venom: The Last Dance today which features the moment Eddie Brock and Venom encounter this horse and decide to ride off into the sunset with it. 

There's no embed code, unfortunately, but you can watch it by clicking here.

cubrn
cubrn - 10/18/2024, 12:14 PM
No thanks
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/18/2024, 12:27 PM
Couldn't see the clip even through the link. Can't say I'm disappointed about it.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 10/18/2024, 12:35 PM
That damn Sony. Glad to see they're so invested in something else no one asked for.
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 10/18/2024, 12:36 PM
Witness the epic conclusion...



*sigh*
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/18/2024, 12:38 PM
Your selling point is a two minute scene with a cgi horse.. brilliant
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 10/18/2024, 12:44 PM
God that was pathetic
mountainman
mountainman - 10/18/2024, 1:14 PM
With how hard they are promoting the Venom horse, there must not be much good to market in this one.

