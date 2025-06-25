SUPERMAN: The Actors Playing Kal-El's Parents In James Gunn's Debut DCU Film Have Been Confirmed

The actor playing Jor-El in Superman has been something of an open secret, but we also finally have confirmation of who's playing Lara Lor-Van.

News
By MarkJulian - Jun 25, 2025 10:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Omelete

We finally have solid confirmation about who's playing Superman's parents in the DCU's first cinematic outing.

Bradley Cooper has been rumored to be portraying Jor-El in the film, and that's been confirmed via the 30 minute screening released earlier this month.

Image

However, we also have a report on who's portraying Superman's biological mom, Lara Lor-Van.

Westworld alum Angela Sarafyan is portraying Jor-El's wife.

Image

While James Gunn has previously stated that Superman isn't an origin movie, perhaps we will still get an all-too-familiar shot of a baby Kal-El blasting off from Krypton, right before it explodes?

There's also a chance that Superman's parents appear as AI holograms in the Fortress of Solitude, as there's precedent in previously released comics and animated films.

While Superman’s biological parents connect him to the legacy of a lost alien world, it’s his adoptive Earth parents- Ma and Pa Kent, who shape the man he becomes.

They’re the ones who teach him compassion, responsibility, and the value of hard work, grounding his extraordinary powers with a strong moral compass and a deep sense of purpose.

It’s this blend of two worlds that gives Superman his depth and lasting appeal.

As both the "Last Son of Krypton" and a child raised by humble farmers in Kansas, he embodies a powerful fusion of alien heritage and human upbringing. This unique duality allows him to represent hope, empathy, and strength in a way that few other superheroes can.

Superman is set to soar into theaters on July 11th and officially launch the cinematic side of James Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe.

A special advance screening for critics and social media personalities was held tonight, June 25th, on the Warner Bros. lot. However, reviews are embargoed until July 7th. Prime Video has special advance screenings for subscribers on July 8th.

Originally titled Superman: Legacy, the film is both written and directed by Gunn, and serves as the foundation for the next era of DC storytelling.

Leading the cast is David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Kal-El, stepping into the iconic cape. He’s joined by Rachel Brosnahan as fearless journalist Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the brilliant and menacing Lex Luthor.

The film also introduces several key DC heroes, with Nathan Fillion as the hot-headed Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as the winged warrior Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as the genius strategist Mister Terrific.

Additional cast members include Sean Gunn as scheming businessman Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as the cybernetically enhanced Angela Spica (aka The Engineer), and Terence Rosemore as Otis. Wendell Pierce will portray Daily Planet editor-in-chief Perry White, while Sara Sampaio takes on the role of Eve Teschmacher.

Anthony Carrigan plays Metamorpho, the shape-shifting Element Man, and Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell appear as Jonathan and Martha Kent, Clark’s adoptive Earth parents.

Also making her debut is Milly Alcock as Supergirl, who will appear ahead of her own upcoming solo film, Supergirl.

With a packed roster of characters and a fresh creative vision, Superman promises to set the tone for a bold new era of the DC Universe.

Related:

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/25/2025, 10:47 PM
Damn , that’s a good looking family…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Not too familiar with Angela Sarafyan as an actress but I think Cooper is a nice pick for Jor-El…

I could see him if need be as a more physical version of that character such as the DCAU take etc.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/25/2025, 11:03 PM
Never saw Cooper as Jor-El coming. Great actor; not sure he has the gravitas to embody the father of Superman.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/25/2025, 11:06 PM
Could Bradley Cooper pull off a convincing Batman?
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 6/25/2025, 11:11 PM
I just hope Gunn doesn’t waste too many good actors on smaller roles early in the DCU. I feel like Coogler/Marvel did that with the first Black Panther movie. Waaay too many good actors were wasted on minor one off roles in that.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/25/2025, 11:19 PM
