IRONHEART Was Being Review-Bombed On Rotten Tomatoes Hours Before It Started Streaming On Disney+

Ironheart premiered on Disney+ yesterday evening, but several hours before the first three episodes hit the streamer, the series was already being review-bombed on Rotten Tomatoes. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Jun 25, 2025 10:06 AM EST
When The Acolyte premiered on Disney+ last year, some claimed there was simply no way the series could have been a victim of review-bombing. Instead, they argued that people just hated it as much as they did, even when the evidence suggested otherwise. 

With a Black female lead, Ironheart receiving the same treatment from so-called "fans" was sadly inevitable. That was confirmed last night when, several hours before the show's first three episodes dropped, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follow-up had a 32% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. 

It's an indisputable fact that audiences hadn't seen it at that point, so in response, Rotten Tomatoes wiped the score and didn't allow people to share their scores until the premiere was streaming. That might explain why it now has a much healthier 70% on the review aggregator's Popcornmeter. 

There's also reason to believe that Ironheart is being review-bombed on IMDb. Unfortunately, the site has little to no regulation when it comes to stopping movies and TV shows from being hijacked by those eager to see them fail for one reason or another.

"Ironheart soars when Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, and Lyric Ross are on screen," we wrote in our 3* review, "but a by-the-numbers story means the series falls short of reaching the same heights as Iron Man. Still, the finale is an undeniable must-see."

Ironheart isn't a huge win for Marvel Studios/Marvel Television, but it's also a product of that quantity over quality era ushered in by now-former Disney CEO Bob Chapek. With any luck, Wonder Man will end the year on a much more positive note for the MCU on Disney+.

What did you think about the first three episodes of Ironheart? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos).

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer and executive producer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

The first three episodes of Ironheart are now streaming on Disney+.

Related:

Recommended For You:

CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/25/2025, 10:26 AM
And so it begins....
Latverian
Latverian - 6/25/2025, 10:27 AM
@CorndogBurglar - It already had.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/25/2025, 10:29 AM
I noticed this yesterday. They should really do away with unverified audience reviews. It’s always a dumpster fire.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 6/25/2025, 10:34 AM
@Lisa89 - Or at the very least make it so you can't review it until the offical release date. Yeah some people get it early...but not THAT many people.
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 6/25/2025, 11:40 AM
@Lisa89 - Genuine question, how do you verify an audience review?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/25/2025, 12:07 PM
@QuietStorm - On Rotten Tomatoes, to review a film in theaters, you have to prove that you've actually seen the movie with a unique ticket image. Obviously, this cannot be done with streaming shows.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/25/2025, 12:25 PM
@Lisa89 - How do you do that with like a Regal Pass? Everything I see is verified digitally.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/25/2025, 12:27 PM
@thedrudo - Screen capture.
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 6/25/2025, 1:10 PM
@Lisa89 - Thanks for the info. Appreciate ya!
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/25/2025, 1:45 PM
@Lisa89 - I never had to do that rottne tomatoes
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/25/2025, 1:46 PM
@thedrudo - with regal pass they give you ticket stub before enter movie how it is with me
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/25/2025, 1:47 PM
@QuietStorm - ask them questions about show ? Good question
braunermegda
braunermegda - 6/25/2025, 10:29 AM
Man, it's so easy, a simple UX tweak could help to fix this shit: only allow reviews a period after the release, and based on episodes they generate, using AI if that's easier, a score. This way people would have time to watch before review bombing (or at least these haters would have to wait a bit, but that would contrast with people who actually watched).

But Rotten Tomatoes don't give a shit about this, sadly.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/25/2025, 10:30 AM
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/25/2025, 11:56 AM
@JustAWaffle - User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/25/2025, 10:30 AM
Unemployed activities
Luigi
Luigi - 6/25/2025, 10:31 AM
Probably not a great show but reviewing stuff you haven't seen is why people don't take audience scores seriously. There's Skeleton Crew reviews that say they refuse to see it because Kathleen Kennedy, which is a fine stance but you calling it "rotten" means nothing
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/25/2025, 10:31 AM
Losers and Haters will Always be Losers and Haters.

User Comment Image
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/25/2025, 10:33 AM
@AllsGood - User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/25/2025, 10:37 AM
@UltimaRex -
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/25/2025, 10:45 AM
@AllsGood - but you can ,just dont watch Iron Heart
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/25/2025, 10:55 AM
@Malatrova15 - I don't care what anyone does or don't watch. My list is long of things I will never watch.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/25/2025, 11:15 AM
@AllsGood - why you dont care ? Forget that list AND Start caring for.tje hábits of othters be normal
.like
.

Now....civility Is a choice
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/25/2025, 10:31 AM
Just watched the 1st episode.

The writer of this has no faith in their own show by referencing tony stark multiple times.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/25/2025, 10:56 AM
@vectorsigma - If I were the writer of Ironheart knowing them well how most people couldn't care less about this character, I also would consider throwing in as many references to more well known characters as possible to see if it gets more attention.
Chaos200
Chaos200 - 6/25/2025, 1:21 PM
@vectorsigma - This is actually good! They should've BEEN referencing him, hell he should've been in it but now it's too little too late.
Notanasshole
Notanasshole - 6/25/2025, 2:13 PM
@vectorsigma - I literally had to create an account with CBM just so I can comment on how stupid your comment was. 3 episodes were released and you are writing about the first 10 minutes. RDJ literally facetime’d Dominique when the show was released. World building/reminding writing is written into all of the MCU and even though they need to chill out with that, the show is great and the Iron Man references/shared themes were relevant.
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/25/2025, 10:32 AM
Before someone inevitably comes in and says "it isn't happening" What exactly do you get out of that? You feel you're fighting the man or something? No ones accusing YOU of review bombing, so what drives you to post on this random site and be like "no! fake news! lies!"

You actually think you're doing something?
RedFury
RedFury - 6/25/2025, 11:45 AM
@SATW42 - I've always assumed it's projected self-defense because they see themselves in those that likely review bomb.

It seems to be a very common thing for people to defend against things that they think they'd be capable of doing. So in order to feel less guilt about these choices they stand up and defend those that are being accused of said actions.

So in this case they hate the show, want it to fail, and need to defend against people thinking negative reviews aren't real so that they feel justified in their discontent. That's my theory anyways.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/25/2025, 10:32 AM
Not surprised. The usual suspects on this site made it their entire identity to make sure this project fails. Even before the trailer it was labeled a failure by the usual suspects. And as you can see they are jumping into every article they can to push down positive comments and conversations to make it seem like everyone hates the project. I'm well aware of their little tactics. This site is no longer about discussing movies and theories. It's become a cesspool of insecure adults and teenagers who find comfort in spewing their vitriol and insecurities.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/25/2025, 10:46 AM
@SonOfAGif - the usual suspects ? You mean awesome real CBM fans AND NCMEC enemies?
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/25/2025, 10:54 AM
@SonOfAGif - You're pointing fingers with dirty hands.
narrow290
narrow290 - 6/25/2025, 11:05 AM
@Malatrova15 - yeah, you're a real hero bro! A fake profile so you can leave ignorant, negative comments and bully people without any repercussions a real stand up guy
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/25/2025, 11:16 AM
@narrow290 - how Is Negative or ignorante to fight for what Is right ?
narrow290
narrow290 - 6/25/2025, 11:37 AM
@Malatrova15 - If you're "right" be sure to not hide yourself say it with your whole chest
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 6/25/2025, 11:52 AM
@SonOfAGif - You cant be serious. No one is saying this is good. Maybe, its just bad and people are tired of this studio not giving them what they want.

For context, Every single Marvel project this year has failed, even Daredevil. The last 4 out of 6 movies have financially failed.

The customer is always right, its not CBM fans fault that Marvel wants an audience that doesn't exist.

@Malatrova15 @DarthAlgar
MrDandy
MrDandy - 6/25/2025, 10:33 AM
Yeah, bad agents will always do stuff like this. It doesn't make the reaction after release just trolling though. Because this show is genuinly bad. And it will fall back below 60% again.
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 6/25/2025, 12:13 PM
@MrDandy - The show is actually good.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/25/2025, 10:33 AM
Good citizens just trying to warn the people
Latverian
Latverian - 6/25/2025, 10:35 AM
@Ryguy88 -

So how many of those bots are yours?
