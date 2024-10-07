VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Gets Another Round Of Awesome Posters For The Lethal Protector's Supposed Farewell

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Gets Another Round Of Awesome Posters For The Lethal Protector's Supposed Farewell

Three more posters for Venom: The Last Dance have been released, this time showcasing the Lethal Protector with some unique art styles. You can take a closer look at the eye-catching one-sheets here...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 07, 2024 05:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Venom

Venom: The Last Dance is being billed as an "epic conclusion" to the Sony Pictures trilogy and possibly the last time Tom Hardy transforms into Marvel's Lethal Protector.

However, if recent rumours are to be believed, the plan is for Eddie Brock to make the leap to the MCU for Spider-Man 4, a movie at least one insider believes will be titled Spider-Man: King in Black (meaning the web-slinger and Venom will do battle with Knull, God of the Symbiotes).

We'll see what happens but after Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home's mid-credits teases, many fans are eager to see Spidey and Venom finally cross paths on screen.

In the meantime, we have three more eye-catching new posters for Venom: The Last Dance showcasing some awesome artwork. At least two of them make a point of including the Venomized horse, though we don't anticipate that receiving any more than a few minutes of screentime.

Sony Pictures is ramping up the marketing campaign for the Venom threequel in a big way as October 25 draws near and there won't be long until Kraven the Hunter follows this December. Most expect that to flop but The Last Dance stands a great chance of being a hit given the title character's popularity.

Either way, there's no denying that Sony desperately needs a win after the critical and commercial response to Morbius and Madame Web, both of which flopped. 

Check out these new Venom: The Last Dance posters below. 

GZN2d0h-Xs-AAGdn-C
GZN2d1k-Wk-AAMqow
GZN2d3-MXo-AAa-JPz

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE TV Spot Sees Venom Forced To Confront His Past; New International Poster Released
Related:

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE TV Spot Sees Venom Forced To Confront His Past; New International Poster Released
VENOM: THE LAST DANCE TV Spot Features The Lethal Protector Being Hunted...To The Death!
Recommended For You:

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE TV Spot Features The Lethal Protector Being Hunted...To The Death!
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2024, 5:51 AM
I kinda dig those posters!!.

However it still doesn’t change that like the previous 2 films , I won’t be watching this in theaters since it doesn’t really interest me enough to do so…

I haven’t been a fan of this take but I hope it turns out well for the people that have enjoyed it!!.

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/7/2024, 6:25 AM
If Hardy is indeed done with the role after this film then it would be wise to have Venom join the government by the end to set up Agent Venom for the next one.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 10/7/2024, 7:03 AM
So much wasted potential

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder