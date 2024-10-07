VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Gets Another Round Of Awesome Posters For The Lethal Protector's Supposed Farewell

Venom: The Last Dance is being billed as an "epic conclusion" to the Sony Pictures trilogy and possibly the last time Tom Hardy transforms into Marvel's Lethal Protector.

However, if recent rumours are to be believed, the plan is for Eddie Brock to make the leap to the MCU for Spider-Man 4, a movie at least one insider believes will be titled Spider-Man: King in Black (meaning the web-slinger and Venom will do battle with Knull, God of the Symbiotes).

We'll see what happens but after Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home's mid-credits teases, many fans are eager to see Spidey and Venom finally cross paths on screen.

In the meantime, we have three more eye-catching new posters for Venom: The Last Dance showcasing some awesome artwork. At least two of them make a point of including the Venomized horse, though we don't anticipate that receiving any more than a few minutes of screentime.

Sony Pictures is ramping up the marketing campaign for the Venom threequel in a big way as October 25 draws near and there won't be long until Kraven the Hunter follows this December. Most expect that to flop but The Last Dance stands a great chance of being a hit given the title character's popularity.

Either way, there's no denying that Sony desperately needs a win after the critical and commercial response to Morbius and Madame Web, both of which flopped.

Check out these new Venom: The Last Dance posters below.

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.