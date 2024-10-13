VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Has Received The Equivalent Of An R-Rating In The UK (But Don't Get Too Excited)

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Has Received The Equivalent Of An R-Rating In The UK (But Don't Get Too Excited)

Venom: The Last Dance has just been rated in the UK, and while it's received the equivalent of an R-Rating for "strong violence, language," it doesn't necessarily mean it won't be a PG-13 in the U.S.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 13, 2024 07:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Venom

Both 2018's Venom and 2021's Venom: Let There Be Carnage were PG-13, a rating which disappointed fans who were eager to see the Lethal Protector let loose in a bloody R-Rated adventure.

There's been some chatter about this month's Venom: The Last Dance finally heading down that route, perhaps in response to Deadpool & Wolverine's success earlier this summer. Unfortunately, we wouldn't bank on that happening. 

The Venom threequel has just been rated "15" in the UK. That's the closest England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Island have to an R, though there are some key differences. 

For starters, it means you have to be aged 15 and above to buy a ticket and watch the movie; there are no exceptions. However, unlike the BBFC, the MPAA allow moviegoers of 17 and under to attend an R-Rated screening with an adult. The UK also has an 18 rating, though it's rarely used, and most R-Rated titles end up being a 15.

However, both Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage were rated 15 in the UK and PG-13 stateside, so this might not ultimately mean a lot.

As for what's earned Venom: The Last Dance its rating, it's down to "strong violence, language." A longer description reveals, "A man bonded with an alien entity becomes the prey of secret organisations and monstrous creatures in this sci-fi fantasy sequel. Although the tone is often comic, action scenes are intense and occasionally bloody."

This is an interesting contrast because Venom was 15 due to "strong threat, horror, violence" and Venom: The There Be Carnage had that rating as a result of "strong threat, horror, violence."

So, while there's a chance Venom: The Last Dance will be R-Rated, don't get your hopes up!

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - New TV Spot Teases Knull As New Details About Agony And She-Venom Are Revealed
Related:

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - New TV Spot Teases Knull As New Details About Agony And She-Venom Are Revealed
VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - A New Look At [SPOILER]'s Knull, God Of The Symbiotes, Has Been Revealed
Recommended For You:

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - A New Look At [SPOILER]'s Knull, God Of The Symbiotes, Has Been Revealed
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder