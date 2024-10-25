VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Makes An Intriguing Change To Eddie Brock And Venom's Bond - SPOILERS

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Makes An Intriguing Change To Eddie Brock And Venom's Bond - SPOILERS

Venom: The Last Dance introduces the concept of the Symbiote Codex, and it leads to a major shift in the bond between Eddie Brock and Venom. Find our full breakdown and how it links to the comics here...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 25, 2024 10:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Venom

In Venom: The Last Dance, it's revealed that when Venom saved Eddie Brock's life in 2018's Venom, a Codex was created that solidified their bond. That's reawakened Knull on Klyntar and the King in Black sends his Xenophage to retrieve the key that can free him from his prison.

This is a big change from the comics but one that may have major implications for Venom on screen moving forward. 

On the page, a Codex refers to the trace amounts of a Symbiote left in a former host's body. That connects to the Symbiote Hive-Mind which preserves the consciousnesses of hosts, creating an afterlife of sorts. It also doubles as an afterlife for deceased symbiotes, something we see in Venom: The Last Dance when Carnage and Riot are shown seemingly frozen in place. 

This has led to Cletus Kasady's Codex, for example, being able to pilot the reborn Carnage Symbiote following his death. It's complicated and the Sony threequel definitely simplifies the concept. 

As for what this means moving forward, it likely opens the door to fallen Symbiotes being brought back from the dead (meaning we may not have seen the last of Carnage, even if Cletus Kasady's physical body is no more). 

Eddie and Venom being the only ones with a Codex - and yes, it features the same swirling pattern from the comic books - is surely a plot point that will be revisited down the line. However, what we can't figure out is what, if anything, this will mean for Spider-Man 4 if and when Venom crosses paths with Peter Parker.  

Back to the Venom franchise, though, and when the leads do inevitably reunite, the fact they're the only Codex in the universe is surely going to be revised. 

Regardless of whether the Codex concept is a one-off, making it a major plot point in Venom: The Last Dance deepened Eddie and Venom's bond in a way that pays homage to the source material. We also get an exploration of the Symbiote mythology that previous movies have largely ignored.

"The most cinematic, monumental Venom movie to date, we said in our recent review of the movie, "The Last Dance leaves room for improvement but by upping the stakes and allowing Eddie and Venom to bond, it’s epic and heartfelt enough to leave us hoping this is far from Tom Hardy’s last whirl as the Lethal Protector."

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Ending Explained: Who Lives, Who Dies, And Whether This Is Really The End - SPOILERS
Related:

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Ending Explained: Who Lives, Who Dies, And Whether This Is Really The End - SPOILERS
VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Seemingly Retcons SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME In A Very Unexpected Way - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Seemingly Retcons SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME In A Very Unexpected Way - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/25/2024, 10:09 AM
@NodrickStripson - you weren't wrong, he really is milking it. But indeed, saves me a trip to the cinema as well. Good enough for now
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/25/2024, 10:16 AM
Bond ? James Bond?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/25/2024, 10:31 AM
I have no freaking clue what any of that means
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 10/25/2024, 11:15 AM
Im confused as hell...Are they saying that once bonded, even after "human" death, the symbiote still retains the hosts conciseness? Sort of like how Aang, despite being the only Avatar during his era, has access to the lineage of Avatars???

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder