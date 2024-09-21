VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Rumor Reveals Whether The Franchise Will Finally Deliver An R-Rated Chapter

While Sony Pictures has made a few missteps with the Venom franchise since its launch in 2018, one of the biggest disappointments for fans has been the fact the anti-hero's story has played out in a PG-13 world.

Yes, the Lethal Protector has eaten brains but without the addition of blood. That wasn't a major issue in Venom, but when Venom: Let There Be Carnage rolled around, there were many complaints about Cletus Kasady being unleashed minus an R-Rating.

Following the success of Deadpool & Wolverine and the fact Kraven the Hunter is going to be an R, there's been some chatter about Venom: The Last Dance finally heading down a darker route.

Not so, according to reliable leaker @Cryptic4KQual.

After revealing that tickets go on sale on October 1, the scooper noted that a source has confirmed Sony Pictures is hoping to keep the Venom threequel PG-13. Why? Money, apparently (which does make sense; Deadpool & Wolverine broke records but would have made even more money had people been able to take their kids to see it).

Excitement for the threequel has started to build since that final trailer was released, with confirmation that Knull, God of the Symbiotes, will appear generating a great deal of discussion among fans.

Then, there's the rumour that Venom and Spider-Man will team up in the MCU for a Multiversal adventure...true or not, the leak has gone in Sony's favour as it's greatly increased interest in what's planned for Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock in Venom: The Last Dance and beyond.

With you to the end. 🖤 Witness the epic conclusion in #Venom: The Last Dance exclusively in theatres October 25. pic.twitter.com/mzYsJopAQI — #Venom: The Last Dance (@VenomMovie) September 12, 2024

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.