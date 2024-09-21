VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Rumor Reveals Whether The Franchise Will Finally Deliver An R-Rated Chapter

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Rumor Reveals Whether The Franchise Will Finally Deliver An R-Rated Chapter

With tickets set to go on sale for Venom: The Last Dance imminently, a new rumour claims to reveal whether the upcoming Sony Pictures threequel will boast an R-Rating or remain PG-13. Read on for details!

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 21, 2024 09:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Venom

While Sony Pictures has made a few missteps with the Venom franchise since its launch in 2018, one of the biggest disappointments for fans has been the fact the anti-hero's story has played out in a PG-13 world.

Yes, the Lethal Protector has eaten brains but without the addition of blood. That wasn't a major issue in Venom, but when Venom: Let There Be Carnage rolled around, there were many complaints about Cletus Kasady being unleashed minus an R-Rating. 

Following the success of Deadpool & Wolverine and the fact Kraven the Hunter is going to be an R, there's been some chatter about Venom: The Last Dance finally heading down a darker route. 

Not so, according to reliable leaker @Cryptic4KQual

After revealing that tickets go on sale on October 1, the scooper noted that a source has confirmed Sony Pictures is hoping to keep the Venom threequel PG-13. Why? Money, apparently (which does make sense; Deadpool & Wolverine broke records but would have made even more money had people been able to take their kids to see it). 

Excitement for the threequel has started to build since that final trailer was released, with confirmation that Knull, God of the Symbiotes, will appear generating a great deal of discussion among fans. 

Then, there's the rumour that Venom and Spider-Man will team up in the MCU for a Multiversal adventure...true or not, the leak has gone in Sony's favour as it's greatly increased interest in what's planned for Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock in Venom: The Last Dance and beyond. 

You can rewatch the final trailer, and our interview with Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis, below. 

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - The Venomized Horse Takes Flight On New Poster
Related:

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - The Venomized Horse Takes Flight On New Poster
VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Finally Reveals The Popcorn Bucket We've All Been Waiting For
Recommended For You:

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Finally Reveals The Popcorn Bucket We've All Been Waiting For
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/21/2024, 9:10 AM
3 movies in and your still trying to pull this same old sh1t
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/21/2024, 9:30 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Oft, if anything, goes the other way that an R rated franchise ends up sneaking a lower age rating.

I can't think of ANY that start out PG-13 and then went R rating even if they went darker, at least not by intent anyway as most cases where they may have gone up to R the tone stays roughly the same and reside in the grey area between ratings thus could go either way and likely were never considered family friendly before that even if the rating permitted under 15's watch with adult supervision.

For instance the Harry Potter franchise with the first in tone seeming OK for even the youngest kids with the most lax of PG ratings. UK that would literaly be just PG, as in a film that should generally not unsettle a child aged around eight, although parents and caregivers should be aware that some scenes may be unsuitable for more sensitive children. Inline with the books that aged up roughly the same rate as readers/Harry, the last feeling on the verge of being a 15 in UK ratings (No one younger than 15 may see 15-rated content in a cinema) yet every single on of them was only PG, just minor shifts if memory serves if any upto PG 13/12A when they may have started on the most lax PG.
TheNightmareVirus
TheNightmareVirus - 9/21/2024, 9:11 AM
Not sure if I buy this or not. You can very much see blood spraying out of the necks of the goons Venom bites the heads off of in the international versions of the trailers. If it does go PG-13, I would expect the home media release to include an unrated cut. There's no mistaking the arterial spray in those trailers.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/21/2024, 9:16 AM
@TheNightmareVirus - I don’t think I have seen those but in the domestic versions , there have been no blood during those scenes
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/21/2024, 9:13 AM
The fact a rumor WILL add interest and thus ticket sales of Venom 3, along with the fact it was initialy advertised as a true final film teasing the demise of both Symbiote and host, is why I seriously doubt there is any truth to what certain 'scoopers' are saying.

It MAY be true, they certainly setup to have a symbiote in the sacred timeline with an end credit, just doubt if so it will be this specific version of Venom and/or host even if they do feature in Spider-man 4.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/21/2024, 9:17 AM
@Apophis71 - I hope it’s not true and it’s a seperate entity all together
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/21/2024, 9:35 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeh, I know some are against Variants but would prefer they used the Venom fragment and a Variant Eddie Brock even if the same actor so they can switch it up with the tone they go with (ie ditch the goofy aspect).

OR of course be completely fake news and still be the mostly preferred street level DD/Kingpin story and leave the symbiote for a later film.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/21/2024, 9:41 AM
@Apophis71 - I wouldn’t mind that (goofy Venom has its place since there’s precedent for it but it hasn’t worked for me here).

I would prefer a street level story but if we do get Symbiote , I wouldn’t mind it being Mac Gargan

You could have that symbiote attach to him , he already has a grudge against Spider Man and there’s precedent for it in the comics aswell.

Plus , I can see Michael Mando play a truly scary iteration.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/21/2024, 9:15 AM
I mean , it makes sense that it won’t be Rated R…

It not only gives them the option to appeal to a wider audience but it’s already been set that this iteration of the character is moreso in the PG-13 zone then anything else given the previous 2 films so it would be odd to just change that in this presumably final installment (I don’t think any trilogy has done that but could be wrong).

Anyway , not really looking forward to this film so far but I know there are fans of this take so I hope this ends the series well for them!!.

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/21/2024, 9:15 AM
Who cares, it's Batman Day!
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 9/21/2024, 9:17 AM
If it does go r rated I imagine it will be more a horror movie then a comic book movie.
Spoken
Spoken - 9/21/2024, 9:26 AM
Tom Rothman is probably having anxiety that Kraven is rated R right bout now.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 9/21/2024, 9:38 AM
Venom is a goofy villain, keep him that way. Carnage needs R rating to get him right
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 9/21/2024, 10:01 AM
It'll be "S" rated. Sh*t.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 9/21/2024, 10:03 AM
The previous two movies made a bank with PG-13, the fans of them have cited all the wacky gags, not "hardcore" action scenes, as their favorite aspect, Venom is popular with kids and they keep teasing that they will eventually crossover with Spider-Man.

This movie is not going to be R and you are dumb, if you seriously expected it to be.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder