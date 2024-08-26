VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Standee Reveals A Fearsome New Look At Sony's Lethal Protector

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Standee Reveals A Fearsome New Look At Sony's Lethal Protector

With just shy of two months left until Venom: The Last Dance arrives in theaters, a new standee has been spotted which puts the spotlight on Tom Hardy's Hulk-like Lethal Protector. Check it out here...

By JoshWilding - Aug 26, 2024 04:08 AM EST
Venom

With less than two months to go before Venom: The Last Dance arrives in theaters, a new standee for the threequel has been spotted which puts the Lethal Protector front and centre. 

And no, he still doesn't have that iconic white logo on his chest (and likely never will unless this movie ends by giving him a new version unrelated to Spider-Man). 

We'd have to imagine a new trailer is being prepped to drop any day now and, with any luck, that's going to offer a better idea of what to expect from the Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage follow-up. 

One of the most intriguing additions to Venom: The Last Dance's cast is Chiwetel Ejiofor. It's widely believed he'll play the villainous Orwell Taylor, and the actor was recently asked whether he's concerned about fans being confused after seeing him in the MCU as Mordo. 

"I feel the best thing to do there is just watch the film," he replied with a smile. "The important conversations happen once everybody can see the films and then engage. The pre-engagement conversations are not quite as important at this point [Laughs]."

"It was fantastic to work with Kelly [Marcel] in that world and to engage with a really special character that Tom [Hardy] has danced with."

"When you see on set when Venom arrives, you're like, 'Wow.' It's a real sort of moment," Ejiofor noted. "Tom can be standing next to you and you'll say, 'Venom's here!' He's created something pretty remarkable."

Take a closer look at this new standee for Venom: The Last Dance in the X post below. 

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Set Photos Take Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock To New York; Update On Next Trailer Release
VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Rumored Runtime Makes It Sony's Longest Marvel Movie To Date
VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Rumored Runtime Makes It Sony's Longest Marvel Movie To Date
