VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Trailer Seemingly Retcons Major SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Plot Point
VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Adds SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Star Rhys Ifans - Will The Lizard Return?
VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Adds SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Star Rhys Ifans - Will The Lizard Return?
Evansly
Evansly - 6/3/2024, 12:57 PM
Yaya more symbiotes

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/3/2024, 12:58 PM
I'm sorry but the Symbiote Horse was the coolest part of the trailer. The rest of the movie looks terrible.
Gambito
Gambito - 6/3/2024, 1:00 PM
Loved the Ms Chen cameo, this might be a fun one to check out
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 6/3/2024, 1:04 PM
Just watched “Den of Nerds” reaction to this trailer and my eyes almost rolled out of my head after he started to lose his shit claiming that “the rumors are true” and “Peter Parker is confirmed”…bc they showed the back of young kids head.

I’ve officially reached superhero reaction and rumor fatigue…
Gambito
Gambito - 6/3/2024, 1:37 PM
@BruceWayng - only now??
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2024, 1:07 PM
As someone who hasn’t liked these movies , I do think this looks a bit better then the previous 2 but that’s not saying much…

Also I actually liked the horse symbiote lol, I don’t see how it’s more or less ridiculous then anything in the prior films.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 6/3/2024, 1:11 PM
I've never really cared for these movies because thats not Eddie Brock. Even before getting the symbiote Eddie wasnt no bitch. These movies just made him a lil bitch. I'll watch it once it hits streamer tho.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/3/2024, 1:18 PM
could be the second or third best marvel movie this year.
Baf
Baf - 6/3/2024, 1:23 PM
Maybe Disney would have made a Smart Venom? That would be cool.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/3/2024, 1:37 PM
@Baf - disney at least uses every facet of a character from the comics, whether it's liked or not well received. Smart hulk, savage hulk, incredible hulk
Scarilian
Scarilian - 6/3/2024, 1:27 PM
Symbiote Horse, neat. Xenophage as one of the antagonists, cool. Group hunting down Venom is not that interesting but the potential for a full blown climactic battle with Venom and potentially other Symbiotes VS a Xenophage is interesting.

Kinda going for the approach I'd hoped Aquaman 2 would have taken, with this seemingly being the last of their Sony Spider-man films they can afford to just go all out.

I imagine the only Sony Spider-man film left is going to be Sinister Six, eventually.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 6/3/2024, 1:29 PM
Sony seem to be setting up a more animal themed Sinister Six:

Doc Ock - Octopus
Morbius - Bat
Kraven - Lion/Tiger
Rhino - Rhino
Lizard - Lizard
Vulture - Vulture

Would not be surprised if they still plan to do a Sinister Six film, but release it in 2026.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/3/2024, 1:33 PM
VENIM HORSE VENIM HORSE

DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 6/3/2024, 1:34 PM
3(?) articles on this today.

Yet, you took a dig at folk doing the "engagement farming" or whatever the hell it's called for their "Elon-bucks" on X.

Hypocrisy, thy name is Joshy-Boy.

...can I be honest?

I'm posting here as a coping mechanism after that list he posted for potential Dr. Doom actors.

Can't remember the arbitrary number he used, but how the heck did he not land on 4?

It's kinda relevant, I thought he'd find it clever.

I've been in an existential tail spin ever since.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 6/3/2024, 1:42 PM
Looks pretty [frick]ing dumb but I did laugh at the Venom horse lol

