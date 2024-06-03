VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Trailer Finds Eddie & The Lethal Protector On The Run; Reveals Monstrous New Threat

Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for Venom: The Last Dance, and this is far from an initial teaser, packing in quite a bit of action-packed footage from what is being marketed as the final instalment in the franchise.

It seems the Symbiote has finally managed to convince Eddie Brock to embrace being a "lethal protector" and start doling out some vigilante justice, as we see them dispatch a group of goons in typically violent fashion.

Venom's actions begin to bring unwanted attention, however, as it's revealed that Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange) and Juno Temple's (Ted Lasso) characters have been tasked with tracking Brock down - and we also learn that members of the Symbiote's alien race have taken an interest.

Eddie and Venom are going to have to contend with a monstrous new Symbiote, but will that be the only villain they face? We do catch a glimpse of Steven Graham's Pat Mulligan, so there's a chance Toxin will also be unleashed.

Check out the trailer and poster at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

'Til death do they part. Tom Hardy returns in #Venom: The Last Dance – coming exclusively to theaters this October. pic.twitter.com/5twpQ5Qp7w — #Venom: The Last Dance (@VenomMovie) June 3, 2024 The time has come. Tom Hardy returns in #Venom: The Last Dance – coming exclusively to theaters this October. pic.twitter.com/WPxudXVcyb — #Venom: The Last Dance (@VenomMovie) June 3, 2024

This might be Venom's last solo outing, but many feel it would be a missed opportunity if we never got to see a face-off with Spider-Man at some point.

A piece of the symbiote did remain behind in The MCU when Brock was zapped back to his own universe in No Way Home's post-credits scene, which has led to speculation that a confrontation might be imminent, but it's not likely to happen in this movie. Anything is possible, of course, but if Tom Holland had filmed any scenes for The Last Dance, there's a pretty good chance we'd have heard about it by now.

“Eddie and Venom are on the run," reads the synopsis. "Hunted by both their worlds and with net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtain down on Venom and Eddie’s last day”

Are you looking forward to our first look at Venom: The Last Dance? Drop us a comment down below.