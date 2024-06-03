VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Trailer Finds Eddie & The Lethal Protector On The Run; Reveals Monstrous New Threat

As promised, Sony Pictures has released the first trailer and poster for Venom: The Last Dance, and it looks like this really is going to be Eddie and his symbiote pal's final adventure...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 03, 2024 09:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Venom

Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for Venom: The Last Dance, and this is far from an initial teaser, packing in quite a bit of action-packed footage from what is being marketed as the final instalment in the franchise.

It seems the Symbiote has finally managed to convince Eddie Brock to embrace being a "lethal protector" and start doling out some vigilante justice, as we see them dispatch a group of goons in typically violent fashion.

Venom's actions begin to bring unwanted attention, however, as it's revealed that Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange) and Juno Temple's (Ted Lasso) characters have been tasked with tracking Brock down - and we also learn that members of the Symbiote's alien race have taken an interest.

Eddie and Venom are going to have to contend with a monstrous new Symbiote, but will that be the only villain they face? We do catch a glimpse of Steven Graham's Pat Mulligan, so there's a chance Toxin will also be unleashed.

Check out the trailer and poster at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

This might be Venom's last solo outing, but many feel it would be a missed opportunity if we never got to see a face-off with Spider-Man at some point.

A piece of the symbiote did remain behind in The MCU when Brock was zapped back to his own universe in No Way Home's post-credits scene, which has led to speculation that a confrontation might be imminent, but it's not likely to happen in this movie. Anything is possible, of course, but if Tom Holland had filmed any scenes for The Last Dance, there's a pretty good chance we'd have heard about it by now.

“Eddie and Venom are on the run," reads the synopsis. "Hunted by both their worlds and with net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtain down on Venom and Eddie’s last day”

Are you looking forward to our first look at Venom: The Last Dance? Drop us a comment down below.

MahN166A
MahN166A - 6/3/2024, 9:32 AM
Swing and a miss.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/3/2024, 9:51 AM
@MahN166A - I'll probably download it. It's sad to see another fearsome character be turned into a clown for slapstick laughs. Just like Hulk. Hardy's cool though.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/3/2024, 10:29 AM
@UniqNo - Fans can’t complain it’s not comic accurate besides not having spider on his chest and back but then again ultimate venom never spider on his body and use symbiote as webbing ?feature=shared
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/3/2024, 10:30 AM
@dragon316 - comments on this YouTube video are intersting to read by other venom fans
BraxtonHicks
BraxtonHicks - 6/3/2024, 9:33 AM
Toxin speaks according to the captions. Interesting tidbit.
ImBatman4realz
ImBatman4realz - 6/3/2024, 9:41 AM
@BraxtonHicks - sounded like a different symbiote than Venom at the end, so maybe that was Toxin.
ImBatman4realz
ImBatman4realz - 6/3/2024, 9:34 AM
What does it say about Marvel, when this movie looks like the most entertaining release since Spider-Man: No Way Home? Sony’s flick may even perform better at the box office.

Question I have, is Knull in this?
Bokis
Bokis - 6/3/2024, 9:43 AM
@ImBatman4realz - It's mandatory for me to inform that "Knull" sorta translates to "a [frick]" in Swedish
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 6/3/2024, 9:56 AM
@ImBatman4realz - what does it say about your taste when you think this looked better than GotG3. Sheesh.
InfraMan
InfraMan - 6/3/2024, 10:06 AM
@ImBatman4realz - I’m not sure it says anything about Marvel, so much as it does your own personal preferences. I just can’t get with the Sony Venom stuff myself, but I’m glad someone is getting enjoyment from it.

Bonus points for the Bowie remix though, even if it’s more than a little on the nose. :)
Moriakum
Moriakum - 6/3/2024, 10:06 AM
@ImBatman4realz - “What does it say about Marvel, when this movie looks like the most entertaining release since Spider-Man: No Way Home?”

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/3/2024, 10:33 AM
@ImBatman4realz - it’s same as man thing movie , Sam raimie Spider-Man movies associated with marvel but it’s not part marvel movie universe ., it’s like joker movie it’s associated with dc but not part of dc movie universe
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/3/2024, 9:34 AM
Most of this article is just copy and paste, as the “connection to No Way Home” is covered, sorta, in the trailer with the bartender from said credits scene. So does some of this, at least briefly, take place in the MCU 616?
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 6/3/2024, 9:38 AM
@FrankenDad - Looks like that was the Symbiote left at the bar.
ImBatman4realz
ImBatman4realz - 6/3/2024, 9:40 AM
@FrankenDad - maybe the military of MCU picks it up, and then it cuts back to the Sony Spider-Verse for the rest of the movie where the military is also after him(?).
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/3/2024, 9:42 AM
@TheRationalNerd - Yeah. And that was the NWH credit scene if I remember correctly. Just surprised they are doing any MCU scenes at all.
Evansly
Evansly - 6/3/2024, 9:52 AM
@FrankenDad - User Comment Image
kg8817
kg8817 - 6/3/2024, 9:55 AM
@FrankenDad - That wouldn’t make sense for it to be the symbiote at the bar, because that would mean Chiwetel would’ve crossed over into the MCU and then crossed back. There’s no way that happened.

Instead look again: it’s the same actor who played the bartender, but he has long hair. Guaranteed this is the bartenders “Venomverse” variant and Eddie left a piece of the symbiote there too, and that’s what Chiwetel takes.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 6/3/2024, 10:29 AM
@kg8817 - that’s what it is . The other guy was cheerful and shit

This dude looks depressed
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/3/2024, 9:34 AM
Looks on par with the others. Don't think they've really earned the emotions of this trailer being their last ride; worked great for the Gurdians Vol. 3 trailer, which I only mention cause of that similar theme, but also the music. It'll be a reasonably fun watch, just doesn't look the most exciting.
BeyondtheFuture
BeyondtheFuture - 6/3/2024, 9:36 AM
This trailer is either hiding a lot, as they’re only showing 3 places and for a long trailer the cuts are very jumpy. Or, it’s a very basic finale. However, Curt Connors appears midway through so I’m guessing it’s hiding a lot.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 6/3/2024, 9:46 AM
@BeyondtheFuture - Where is connors?
kg8817
kg8817 - 6/3/2024, 9:58 AM
@WhateverItTakes - at 1:59 in the car with long hair playing guitar at a young kid.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 6/3/2024, 9:38 AM
Looks just as bad as the other two. At least they’re being consistent.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 6/3/2024, 9:38 AM
Was Venom really ballroom dancing with Mrs. Chen?

Please and I mean PLEASE reboot.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/3/2024, 10:18 AM
@TheRationalNerd - that was the only part of the trailer I liked lol. I also enjoyed the dance part of The Marvels so maybe I'm weird
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 6/3/2024, 9:39 AM
PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES!?
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 6/3/2024, 9:40 AM
Thank god that rumored plot leak isn't even remotely close to true. I'm interested to see how this one goes honestly. And of course I'm still not holding out hope for Spidey to show up. In this one especially I don't see how he could fit in.

And having a venom trilogy without Spider-Man is honestly terrible. But we'll see..these have all been awful so far, funny awful but still awful. Let's see if this one sticks the landing.
Spoken
Spoken - 6/3/2024, 9:46 AM
@Mrcool210 - Ehhhhhhhhhhh it MIGHT be true.

Who is the little boy at the 01:59 mark talking to Connors?
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 6/3/2024, 9:41 AM
How can Sony characters pick up the piece of symbiote in the MCU?

HOW?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/3/2024, 10:26 AM
@OptimusCrime - Intentional misdirect, whose to say that there isn't also a symbiote fragment left on a bar in the Venomverse too? However could also literaly just be an end credit type thing setting up Spider-man 4 and it is the Sony characters MCU variant played by the same actor but either way likely included to increase the feeling this is directly connected to the MCU when it isn't.
Chappers
Chappers - 6/3/2024, 9:41 AM
This looks awful and continues to be a terrible adaptation of Venom, how this has managed a trilogy i'll never know
Vigor
Vigor - 6/3/2024, 10:17 AM
@Chappers - people keep going to see it. It's wild
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/3/2024, 10:34 AM
@Chappers - looks better from Spider-Man 3 venom

?feature=shared

?feature=shared
Nolanite
Nolanite - 6/3/2024, 9:42 AM
I would rather support this than any stupid emm she ewe film.
Even this looks better than The Marvels.
Nolanite out
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/3/2024, 9:45 AM
@Nolanite - Man, you really love men don't you?
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/3/2024, 10:06 AM
@Nolanite -

Should really change your name to anti-Marvelite.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 6/3/2024, 10:07 AM
@MarkCassidy - *me
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/3/2024, 10:11 AM
@MarkCassidy - Nolanite out (of the closet)?

Happy Pride Month 🏳️‍🌈
Vigor
Vigor - 6/3/2024, 10:17 AM
@DrReedRichards - him and Grim are the same person. I'm convinced
