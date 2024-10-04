VENOM: THE LAST DANCE TV Spot Features The Lethal Protector Being Hunted...To The Death!

A new TV spot for Venom: The Last Dance has been released and, boy, if you're a fan of this franchise, you might end up with a tear in your eye because things aren't looking good for Eddie Brock.

The teaser leans heavily into the idea that this is the end of the line for the anti-hero, something made evident when a tearful Eddie talks to Venom about their dashed hopes to become a "Lethal Protector."

We also have a new promo featuring NFL quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott, inserted into a Venom: The Last Dance scene with Eddie and Venom making their way through the desert before encountering a horse that's then "Venomized."

Taking to Instagram earlier this week to address his future as Venom, Tom Hardy said, "Thankyou for a great time - and 7 years. I’ve had the best experience @Sony working with Venom - this is me and the big guy last outing going out with a Bang!!! Come see us off - last in the trilogy and done ❤️ we have had such a great time Thankyou."

In a separate post, he added, "LAST ONE - THE BIGGEST BEST MOST FUN OF THEM ALL - IT’S Been an absolute joy bringing these two to the big screen - Thankyou for the good times and the support we hope you love it as much as we have making them."

If this really is it for Hardy, then we're sure the actor is hoping to go out on a high. However, the rumour mill has been churning out some wild claims lately about Venom playing a lead role in Spider-Man 4 (which may or may not be called Spider-Man: King in Black).

Check out these new looks at Venom: The Last Dance below.

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - Official "Survive Legacy" TV Spot (New Footage) pic.twitter.com/Z4oTcUgdjC — Venom 3 Verse Updates (@Venom3Verse) October 2, 2024 You’re not that kind of cowboy.



Venom: The Last Dance is exclusively in theatres October 25. Get tickets now. https://t.co/Sc5Il1pxzJ pic.twitter.com/GoPubdTgR3 — #Venom: The Last Dance (@VenomMovie) October 1, 2024

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.