VENOM: THE LAST DANCE TV Spot Officially Reveals The Movie's Symbiotes

Sony Pictures has released a new TV spot for Venom: The Last Dance, and it gives us a first official look at the team of Symbiotes that assembles towards the end of the movie to battle the Xenophage.

Though some of these Symbiotes are named - Juno Temple's Doctor Payne becomes Agony, for example - others seem to be amalgamations of characters from the comics, or possibly brand-new creations. One does definitely seem to be based on Toxin, however, and the final two appear to be versions of Phage and Lasher.

Check out the new teaser below.

The review embargo for The Last Dance lifted last week, and the critical consensus was not overly positive. Though some are referring to this final instalment in the franchise as the best of the trilogy, the movie held at 37% on Rotten Tomatoes for a while before rising to 39% based on 158 reviews.

This places the movie higher than 2018's Venom (30%), but significantly lower than Let There Be Carnage, which sits at a more respectable 57% on the review aggregator.

We don't anticipate audiences being swayed too much by these reviews, as the first two movies proved to be very successful at the box office. That said, The Last Dance had a franchise-low opening weekend at the box office.

Will you be seeing Venom: The Last Dance on the big screen, or do you plan on waiting for streaming/Blu-ray? Let us know in the comments section, and check out the clips at the links below.

“Eddie and Venom are on the run," reads the synopsis. "Hunted by both their worlds and with net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtain down on Venom and Eddie’s last day”

In addition to Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road; The Dark Knight Rises) in his dual roles as Eddie Brock and the voice of the Venom symbiote, the supporting cast features Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave; Doctor Strange), Juno Temple (Atonement; Ted Lasso), Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill; The Amazing Spider-Man), Peggy Lu (Venom; Crazy Rich Asians), Alanna Ubach (Legally Blonde; Coco), Stephen Graham (The Irishman; Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides), Clark Backo (Supernatural; The Changeling), and Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso; Spider-Man: No Way Home).