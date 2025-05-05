More CLAIR OBSCUR: EXPEDITION 33? Developer Teases Strong Possibility Of Future DLC

Sandfall Interactive’s debut RPG, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, has made a powerful impression since its April 24, 2025 release, earning widespread acclaim.

With a flawless 100% positive rating from 66 critic reviews on Metacritic, the game is already generating serious Game of the Year buzz.

Unlike Baldur’s Gate 3, which famously skipped DLC despite its success, Clair Obscur may chart a different course.

The game's Lead Writer, Jennifer Svedberg-Yen, recently revealed that the chances of post-launch content are “good,” giving fans hope for more adventures in its rich, imaginative world.

N4G noticed that Svedberg-Yen was answering fan questions on her Instagram and in response to a query about DLC, she replied, "Nothing concrete that I can say at the moment, we're honestly still just trying to process everything that's happening. It's been a lot to take in! We’ve always said if there is strong desire from the players that we would love to do something more, and based on the responses so far, I’d say chances are good. =)"

That's very welcome news for a game that's described as being emotionally deep, gripping, and adult. Clair Obscur characters are noted for being likable, genuine, complex, and brought to life by strong voice acting, particularly from notable actors Charlie Cox (Daredevil: Born Again) and Andy Serkis (Black Panther).

The game is also praised for its unique take on traditional RPG turn-based combat, particularly with its incorporation of real-time elements like parries and dodges, and a satisfying sense of mastery over grinding.

And here we are.

Three days after launch.

One million copies sold.



Thank you for believing in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. pic.twitter.com/92T2qZxcHP — Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (@expedition33) April 27, 2025

