More CLAIR OBSCUR: EXPEDITION 33? Developer Teases Strong Possibility Of Future DLC

More CLAIR OBSCUR: EXPEDITION 33? Developer Teases Strong Possibility Of Future DLC

Will Sandfall Interactive’s Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 get DLC? With the RPG now a top Game of the Year contender, fans are hungry for more content.

News
By MarkJulian - May 05, 2025 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

Sandfall Interactive’s debut RPG, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, has made a powerful impression since its April 24, 2025 release, earning widespread acclaim.

With a flawless 100% positive rating from 66 critic reviews on Metacritic, the game is already generating serious Game of the Year buzz.

Unlike Baldur’s Gate 3, which famously skipped DLC despite its success, Clair Obscur may chart a different course.

The game's Lead Writer, Jennifer Svedberg-Yen, recently revealed that the chances of post-launch content are “good,” giving fans hope for more adventures in its rich, imaginative world.

N4G noticed that Svedberg-Yen was answering fan questions on her Instagram and in response to a query about DLC, she replied, "Nothing concrete that I can say at the moment, we're honestly still just trying to process everything that's happening. It's been a lot to take in! We’ve always said if there is strong desire from the players that we would love to do something more, and based on the responses so far, I’d say chances are good. =)"

That's very welcome news for a game that's described as being emotionally deep, gripping, and adult. Clair Obscur characters are noted for being likable, genuine, complex, and brought to life by strong voice acting, particularly from notable actors Charlie Cox (Daredevil: Born Again) and Andy Serkis (Black Panther).

The game is also praised for its unique take on traditional RPG turn-based combat, particularly with its incorporation of real-time elements like parries and dodges, and a satisfying sense of mastery over grinding.

Are you enjoying Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 so far? The game is free to play for those on Xbox who have Game Pass. Let us know your thoughts and opinions on the possibility of DLC in the comment section below.

About Clair Obscur: Expedition 33:
Lead the expedition. Break the cycle.
Year by year, She erases us. Once a year, the Paintress wakes and paints upon her monolith. Paints her cursed number. And everyone of that age turns to smoke and fades away. Year by year, that number ticks down and more of us are erased. Tomorrow she’ll wake and paint “33.” And tomorrow we depart on our final mission - Destroy the Paintress, so she can never paint death again. We are Expedition 33.

GRAND THEFT AUTO 6 Delayed; Rockstar Announces May 2026 Release Date For Blockbuster Game
Related:

GRAND THEFT AUTO 6 Delayed; Rockstar Announces May 2026 Release Date For Blockbuster Game
UNTIL DAWN Ending, Post-Credits Scene, And Link To The Game Explained By Director David F. Sandberg - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

UNTIL DAWN Ending, Post-Credits Scene, And Link To The Game Explained By Director David F. Sandberg - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/5/2025, 10:56 AM
I have no idea what this means.
Snow43214
Snow43214 - 5/5/2025, 10:59 AM
Excellent game, finished it and just want to replay it again, so so good
mountainman
mountainman - 5/5/2025, 11:21 AM
AA games producing better results than the huge AAAs these days.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 5/5/2025, 11:35 AM
This is unironically one of the best games ever.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder