New JAMES BOND Origin Video Game 007: FIRST LIGHT Drops First Trailer

IO Interactive, the award-winning developer behind the Hitman franchise, has officially announced its next major project: 007: First Light. Developed in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios, the game will reimagine the origin story of James Bond in a standalone, narrative-driven experience launching in 2026.

Revealed earlier today, 007: First Light is a third-person action-adventure game coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Check out the official announcement trailer down below:

Rewards For Wishlisting Early

The game is available to wishlist now across all major digital storefronts. IO Interactive has also opened pre-registration for IOI accounts, offering players an exclusive in-game reward at launch and additional benefits in the future.

The Game Gives A New Take Bond’s Origins

Unlike previous Bond games or films, First Light explores an entirely original story set before Bond earns his iconic 007 title. Players will step into the shoes of a 26-year-old James Bond, a rebellious yet skilled Royal Navy air crewman whose valor and sharp instincts earn him a place in MI6’s elite, newly revived 00 program.

Throughout the campaign, Bond will face moral dilemmas, globe-trotting assignments, and high-octane action sequences. Depending on the player's choices, Bond can rely on brute strength, stealth, clever strategy, or even charming persuasion to complete his objectives.

Familiar Faces, New Allies, and Classic Gadgets

007: First Light will feature both beloved Bond characters and original additions to the universe. Players can expect to interact with familiar names like M, Q, and Moneypenny, while also meeting new characters like:

John Greenway , Bond’s hardened MI6 mentor

, Bond’s hardened MI6 mentor Isola , a mysterious figure with unclear allegiances

, a mysterious figure with unclear allegiances A fresh cast of villains designed for this origin tale

As with any Bond story, gadgets from Q Branch will play a key role in your missions, allowing players to approach challenges creatively and in true 007 fashion.

The James Bond character, created by Ian Fleming and brought to global stardom by Sean Connery in 1962’s Dr. No, has remained a staple of pop culture for over 60 years. From films to novels to legendary games like GoldenEye 007 for the N64, Bond has a rich interactive legacy to live up to.

With 007 First Light, IO Interactive seems poised to bring a new generation of players into the world of high-stakes espionage. If the trailer is any indication, this won’t just be a game. It will be a bold reintroduction of the Bond legacy for new and old fans alike.

