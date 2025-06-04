New JAMES BOND Origin Video Game 007: FIRST LIGHT Drops First Trailer

New JAMES BOND Origin Video Game 007: FIRST LIGHT Drops First Trailer

A new trailer has been revealed for007: First Light, a story-driven James Bond origin game launching next year for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

By GBest - Jun 04, 2025 08:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

IO Interactive, the award-winning developer behind the Hitman franchise, has officially announced its next major project: 007: First Light. Developed in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios, the game will reimagine the origin story of James Bond in a standalone, narrative-driven experience launching in 2026.

Revealed earlier today, 007: First Light is a third-person action-adventure game coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Check out the official announcement trailer down below:

Rewards For Wishlisting Early

007 First Light Wishlist Rewards Image

The game is available to wishlist now across all major digital storefronts. IO Interactive has also opened pre-registration for IOI accounts, offering players an exclusive in-game reward at launch and additional benefits in the future.

The Game Gives A New Take Bond’s Origins

Unlike previous Bond games or films, First Light explores an entirely original story set before Bond earns his iconic 007 title. Players will step into the shoes of a 26-year-old James Bond, a rebellious yet skilled Royal Navy air crewman whose valor and sharp instincts earn him a place in MI6’s elite, newly revived 00 program.

Throughout the campaign, Bond will face moral dilemmas, globe-trotting assignments, and high-octane action sequences. Depending on the player's choices, Bond can rely on brute strength, stealth, clever strategy, or even charming persuasion to complete his objectives.

Familiar Faces, New Allies, and Classic Gadgets

007 Gadget Image

007: First Light will feature both beloved Bond characters and original additions to the universe. Players can expect to interact with familiar names like M, Q, and Moneypenny, while also meeting new characters like:

  • John Greenway, Bond’s hardened MI6 mentor
  • Isola, a mysterious figure with unclear allegiances
  • A fresh cast of villains designed for this origin tale

As with any Bond story, gadgets from Q Branch will play a key role in your missions, allowing players to approach challenges creatively and in true 007 fashion.

The James Bond character, created by Ian Fleming and brought to global stardom by Sean Connery in 1962’s Dr. No, has remained a staple of pop culture for over 60 years. From films to novels to legendary games like GoldenEye 007 for the N64, Bond has a rich interactive legacy to live up to.

With 007 First LightIO Interactive seems poised to bring a new generation of players into the world of high-stakes espionage. If the trailer is any indication, this won’t just be a game. It will be a bold reintroduction of the Bond legacy for new and old fans alike.

Stay tuned for more 007: First Light news! And as always, let us know your thoughts on the trailer down in the comments section below!

BLACK PANTHER Action-Adventure Game Canceled As EA Closes Cliffhanger Games
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 6/4/2025, 8:26 PM
Hope it doenst get cancelled after three years of development
GBest
GBest - 6/4/2025, 8:38 PM
@NicolausCopernicus - With the Amazon partnership, I am sure they will push it out and not cancel
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/4/2025, 8:28 PM
Hope M Is white
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/4/2025, 8:34 PM
@Malatrova15 - She Looks Indian, most likely revenge for Black Panther.
User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/4/2025, 8:36 PM
@Malatrova15 - It's 2025, and that is a hate crime!
Please be civ!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/4/2025, 8:32 PM
Was it made by Amazon? cause it looks like how Amazon would make Bond.
GBest
GBest - 6/4/2025, 8:37 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Yeah Amazon is partnering to help make this, not sure how I feel about it. I am waiting till closer to release to decide haha.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/4/2025, 9:01 PM
@GBest - IOI is in charge completely, luckily this isn't another Hitman reskin. Seems more action packed like Kane and Lynch, I'm hyped
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 6/4/2025, 8:35 PM
You look at the transition from Connery to Moore to Dalton and you think Mr. Broccoli had a vision. He was going to do what he wanted/felt was right.

And it took Bond into a somewhat over the top era with Moore and then a ‘ahead’ of its time era with Dalton.

40-50 years later… I held those decisions because it gives those films a uniqueness.

I worry now that the future is going to be decided in a corporate office with a committee of suits, trying to come up with the actor that they think the audience wants. It will be a BOND casting, paint by the numbers play it safe.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 6/4/2025, 8:45 PM
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/4/2025, 8:55 PM
@Gabimaru - 4v4 sounds cool, also Dardevil at by the window at 1:22
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 6/4/2025, 8:59 PM
@HashTagSwagg - great catch! but it is severely lacking on x-men characters
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/4/2025, 9:11 PM
@Gabimaru - that looks AMAZING!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2025, 9:03 PM
Looks fun imo!!

Aside from novels such as Silverfin , this would be the youngest iteration of Bond I think we ever had though I could be wrong…

Anyway , Im pretty sure the actor playing him is Patrick Gibson from Dexter: Original Sin.

User Comment Image

Also it’s cool that they gave him the facial scar from the books.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 6/4/2025, 9:18 PM
The fact that in the movies they made in cannon that James Bond was his real family name, and it’s not a moniker for certain agents is a crime. That was the easiest and most logical way to explain all the different versions, and even have a black one, or whatever. Idris Elba could have been great. Henry Cavill would be great too. Hell, I’d watch an “Alright alright alright” Matthew McConaughey version.
Will44482
Will44482 - 6/4/2025, 9:24 PM
@PatientXero - only people who don’t actually like James Bond like that theory. He has always clearly been the same person.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 6/4/2025, 9:32 PM
@Will44482 - Not true at all. But you entitled to your opinion. As wrong as it may be. Good day
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/4/2025, 9:33 PM
That Bond reminds me of Tom Cruise from the Mission Impossible movies.

